ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC TV

Referees’ union says James was fouled on controversial play

The National Basketball Referees Association said Sunday that LeBron James was fouled on the last play of regulation in the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Boston Celtics. The NBA office also confirmed for the second time that a foul should have been called. “Like everyone else, referees make...
LOS ANGELES, CA
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy