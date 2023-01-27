ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consequence

Consequence

Zach Bryan Taps Maggie Rogers for New Song “Dawns”: Stream

Zach Bryan has teamed up with Maggie Rogers for his new single, “Dawns,” a rare collaboration from the rising country star. Both powerhouse singers in their own right, Bryan and Rogers’ vocals seem made for each other as they step into the role of ex-lovers. “All is fair in love and war/ So what the hell are we even fightin’ for?” Bryan asks. Rogers fires back by singing, “I’m on your front porch beggin’ for my dawns back/ Give my goddamn records and my clothes back.”
Consequence

Haviah Mighty Doesn’t Need “Room Service” on New Single: Stream

Haviah Mighty has shared her first new music of the year today with the single “Room Service.”. Backed with a contemporary dancehall groove and infectious 808s, “Room Service” mimics the sleek extravagance of the five-star hotel Haviah sings and raps about — but this luxury is shrouded by impending heartbreak. The song’s narrator attempts to lure back a love interest who’s slipping away, reluctant to notice that the relationship has already reached the end of its rope: “I’m still number one speed dial, don’t switch it/ For you, I will fight any fine or ticket,” Haviah sings, subtly paying homage to her Carribbean background in some of the lyrics. “Your love for me, you go make me find it/ This Hennessy ago make me violent.”
HipHopDX.com

Rick Ross Sets New Criteria For ‘Ballin’’ After Man Pulls Up To Club On A Horse

Rick Ross has set up a new rule when it comes to showing off at the club after he witnessed a man pull up to a party on horseback earlier this week. The Biggest Bawse was on his way to a club party when he noticed a man in a cowboy hat and matching attire riding to the same spot on his horse. Ross wasted no time pulling his phone out to capture the moment and let fans know he was seeing some next-level flexing.
Consequence

Everything We Know About Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Album (So Far)

Lana Del Rey‘s ninth studio album, titled Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, is coming soon. This LP will follow a pause from any full-length releases in 2022, which was preceded by two albums in 2021: Blue Banisters and Chemtrails over the Country Club. Between official announcements and news being rolled out via Del Rey’s (private) Instagram page, we’ve collected all the details available so far.
Consequence

Rihanna’s 10 Best Songs

Singer, songwriter, fashion star, makeup mogul, and all around multi-hyphenated queen: Rihanna is truly a one-of-a-kind entertainer. Since bursting onto the scene in 2005 with a little help from Def Jam Recordings, she’s been a staple of pop culture, and we can’t help but keep wanting more. (Plus, without Rihanna, we would have never been gifted Tom Holland’s iconic performance on Lip Sync Battle, and that’s just a reality in which none of us want to exist.)
Consequence

20 Most Anticipated Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2023

With the calendar flipping to 2023, a new year of metal and hard rock music is upon us. While it’s often hard to predict which bands will release new music in any given calendar year, a number of highly anticipated albums are already set in stone, while others will likely get announced in the coming weeks and months.
Consequence

Måneskin and Tom Morello Perform “Gossip” on Fallon: Watch

Earlier this month, Måneskin and teamed up for a new song called “Gossip.” On Thursday (January 26th), they visited The Tonight Show to perform the song live for the first time. The band also sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss opening for The Rolling Stones, their early days busking in Rome, and more. Watch below.
Consequence

Ghost Unveil New Version of “Spillways” Featuring Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott: Stream

Ghost have offered up a new version of IMPERA track “Spillways” featuring guest vocals from Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott. An avowed Ghost fan, Elliott cites “Spillways” as his choice cut from the LP. Meanwhile, Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge has previously credited Def Leppard as an influence. A collab only made sense, and Elliott sounds right at home on the pop metal track.
Distractify

Influencer Jenny 69 Was Hospitalized After a "Near-Death Experience"

Fans are clamoring for more information about social media star Jenny 69 following the news that she had been hospitalized after a "near-death experience." Jenny announced the news on her own social media feed. Following the announcement, many people want to learn as much as they can about Jenny's current condition and how she wound up in the hospital in the first place. Here's what we know.
Consequence

Consequence

