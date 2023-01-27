Read full article on original website
Noah Weiland Shares Emotional New Single “Goodbye & Good Riddance”: Stream
Noah Weiland, the son of late Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland, continues to forge his own path as a solo artist. The singer has unveiled the new single “Goodbye & Good Riddance” featuring Slayloverboy. Like his past solo material, the new song is based in a pop...
Zach Bryan Taps Maggie Rogers for New Song “Dawns”: Stream
Zach Bryan has teamed up with Maggie Rogers for his new single, “Dawns,” a rare collaboration from the rising country star. Both powerhouse singers in their own right, Bryan and Rogers’ vocals seem made for each other as they step into the role of ex-lovers. “All is fair in love and war/ So what the hell are we even fightin’ for?” Bryan asks. Rogers fires back by singing, “I’m on your front porch beggin’ for my dawns back/ Give my goddamn records and my clothes back.”
Haviah Mighty Doesn’t Need “Room Service” on New Single: Stream
Haviah Mighty has shared her first new music of the year today with the single “Room Service.”. Backed with a contemporary dancehall groove and infectious 808s, “Room Service” mimics the sleek extravagance of the five-star hotel Haviah sings and raps about — but this luxury is shrouded by impending heartbreak. The song’s narrator attempts to lure back a love interest who’s slipping away, reluctant to notice that the relationship has already reached the end of its rope: “I’m still number one speed dial, don’t switch it/ For you, I will fight any fine or ticket,” Haviah sings, subtly paying homage to her Carribbean background in some of the lyrics. “Your love for me, you go make me find it/ This Hennessy ago make me violent.”
Zara Larsson Takes on Her Clone in Cinematic Video for New Song “Can’t Tame Her”: Watch
Swedish pop artist Zara Larsson is back with upbeat, anthemic new single “Can’t Tame Her,” available today, January 26th via Sommer House/Black Butter Records. The new track has arrived with a cinematic, sci-fi inspired video in which the singer encounters an alternate version of herself and enters a trippy digital world.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Twitter praised the player for what he said.
Anissa Jones: The Sad, Short and Tragic Life of the "Family Affair" Star
She was one of the darlings of 1960s family television. She was also one of several former child-stars who died too young after years of being in the spotlight that proved to be overwhelming.
Consequence
Paul Shaffer and the World’s Most Dangerous Band to Fill In for The Roots on Jimmy Fallon
Paul Shaffer and the World’s Most Dangerous Band are returning to NBC for the first time in 30 years to fill in for The Roots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The special one-night event will take place this Friday, February 3rd while The Roots are in Los Angeles for the 2023 Grammy Awards.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Sets New Criteria For ‘Ballin’’ After Man Pulls Up To Club On A Horse
Rick Ross has set up a new rule when it comes to showing off at the club after he witnessed a man pull up to a party on horseback earlier this week. The Biggest Bawse was on his way to a club party when he noticed a man in a cowboy hat and matching attire riding to the same spot on his horse. Ross wasted no time pulling his phone out to capture the moment and let fans know he was seeing some next-level flexing.
Enkyboys’ Randy Gonzalez shared heartbreaking last post with son Brice before TikToker’s tragic death at age 35
WEEKS before his tragic death, TikTok star Randy Gonzalez shared his last post with his son, Brice. The father-son duo with more than 15million followers on the platform shared a short five-second clip back in December. Brice could be seen comically yelling at Gonzalez, lip-synching along to a popular sound...
Everything We Know About Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Album (So Far)
Lana Del Rey‘s ninth studio album, titled Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, is coming soon. This LP will follow a pause from any full-length releases in 2022, which was preceded by two albums in 2021: Blue Banisters and Chemtrails over the Country Club. Between official announcements and news being rolled out via Del Rey’s (private) Instagram page, we’ve collected all the details available so far.
Fall Out Boy Try to Kidnap Rivers Cuomo in Video for New Song “Heartbreak Feels So Good”: Watch
With their new album So Much (for) Stardust less than two months away, Fall Out Boy are heralding its arrival with the second single, “Heartbreak Feels So Good.” The song comes with a music video in which FOB try to prank kidnap Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo. “Heartbreak Feels...
Rihanna’s 10 Best Songs
Singer, songwriter, fashion star, makeup mogul, and all around multi-hyphenated queen: Rihanna is truly a one-of-a-kind entertainer. Since bursting onto the scene in 2005 with a little help from Def Jam Recordings, she’s been a staple of pop culture, and we can’t help but keep wanting more. (Plus, without Rihanna, we would have never been gifted Tom Holland’s iconic performance on Lip Sync Battle, and that’s just a reality in which none of us want to exist.)
Jane’s Addiction Recruit Josh Klinghoffer to Fill in for Ailing Dave Navarro on Upcoming Shows
Jane’s Addiction have announced that they will continue performing without guitarist Dave Navarro, who is still suffering from the effects of long COVID. Former Red Hot Chili Peppers member Josh Klinghoffer will take his place on the band’s recently announced upcoming tour dates. Navarro missed all of the...
Aly & AJ Announce New Album With Love From, Share “Baby Lay Your Head Down”: Stream
Aly & AJ are returning with a new album this year. With Love From is coming out March 15th, and along with the announcement, the sister duo have shared its latest single “Baby Lay Your Head Down” and mapped out a North American tour for 2023. Infusing modern...
20 Most Anticipated Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2023
With the calendar flipping to 2023, a new year of metal and hard rock music is upon us. While it’s often hard to predict which bands will release new music in any given calendar year, a number of highly anticipated albums are already set in stone, while others will likely get announced in the coming weeks and months.
Avatar Team Up with Lzzy Hale for New Single “Violence No Matter What”: Stream
Avatar have released a new single called “Violence No Matter What,” featuring Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. The track appears on the Swedish metal band’s upcoming ninth studio album, Dance Devil Dance, out February 17th. “‘Violence No Matter What’ is about one thing and one thing only,” vocalist...
Måneskin and Tom Morello Perform “Gossip” on Fallon: Watch
Earlier this month, Måneskin and teamed up for a new song called “Gossip.” On Thursday (January 26th), they visited The Tonight Show to perform the song live for the first time. The band also sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss opening for The Rolling Stones, their early days busking in Rome, and more. Watch below.
Ghost Unveil New Version of “Spillways” Featuring Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott: Stream
Ghost have offered up a new version of IMPERA track “Spillways” featuring guest vocals from Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott. An avowed Ghost fan, Elliott cites “Spillways” as his choice cut from the LP. Meanwhile, Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge has previously credited Def Leppard as an influence. A collab only made sense, and Elliott sounds right at home on the pop metal track.
Harry Styles Rips Pants Onstage at Los Angeles Show: Watch
“Music for a Sushi Restaurant” included dinner and a show at the Harry Styles concert in Los Angeles last night when the singer lunged emphatically, causing his leather pants to rip wide open right at the crotch. Viewers near the front caught a close-up shot of the wardrobe malfunction,...
Influencer Jenny 69 Was Hospitalized After a "Near-Death Experience"
Fans are clamoring for more information about social media star Jenny 69 following the news that she had been hospitalized after a "near-death experience." Jenny announced the news on her own social media feed. Following the announcement, many people want to learn as much as they can about Jenny's current condition and how she wound up in the hospital in the first place. Here's what we know.
