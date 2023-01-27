ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Missing Dallas Zoo monkeys found by police

DALLAS — The two emperor tamarin monkeys that were believed to have been taken from the Dallas Zoo have been found, zoo officials said. Police said that the monkeys were found around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday inside a closet at an abandoned building in Lancaster based on a tip. The...
DALLAS, TX

