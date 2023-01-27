REDDING, Calif. - The case against the Shasta County man who was arrested for the murder of a customer at a Redding mini-mart will be moving forward. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office says that at a preliminary hearing that was held this morning, a Shasta County Superior Court judge determined that there was sufficient evidence to hold 46-year-old Shannon Rawlins of Redding to answer for the murder of 51-year-old Miguel Padilla of Redding.

REDDING, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO