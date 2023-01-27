ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Calif. sheriff's office looks to restart daytime patrols in Feb.

RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is eying a return to daytime services and reopening its front offices in February. The sheriff's office intends on Feb. 1 to reopen the front office to regular business hours Monday through Friday. Later in the month, they are looking to return to day shift services on Feb. 26.
Redding police chief investigates allegations of excessive force

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police Chief Bill Schueller released a statement on Sunday discussing a video of a Redding officer using force that, “may violate the standards of training and conduct required by the members of the Redding Police Department.”. Police said that a video was circulating on social...
Tehama County Sheriff's Department bringing back 24-hour patrol

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff department says it will bring back 24-hour patrol, 7 days a week starting Feb. 26. The department had to cancel its daytime patrol in November due to a staffing crisis, but since then Sheriff Dave Kain says they've brought in more deputies.
SCSO recovers thousands of dollars of vehicles and property stolen from Igo home

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they have recovered around $121,300 worth of vehicles and property from a home in Igo since Wednesday. Deputies say that on Wednesday the SCSO was contacted by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office about a possible stolen truck. Deputies responded to a home in the Trinity Alps Preserve and discovered that a home had been burglarized.
State Route 299 reopens following downed tree east of Redding

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, 10:15 a.m. Caltrans says traffic is returning to normal after a downed tree blocked State Route 299 near Oak Run Rd., east of Redding, Monday morning. ORIGINAL, 9:45 a.m. State Route 299 east of Redding is blocked due to a downed tree on Monday...
Shasta County man held to answer for the murder of customer at Redding mini-mart

REDDING, Calif. - The case against the Shasta County man who was arrested for the murder of a customer at a Redding mini-mart will be moving forward. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office says that at a preliminary hearing that was held this morning, a Shasta County Superior Court judge determined that there was sufficient evidence to hold 46-year-old Shannon Rawlins of Redding to answer for the murder of 51-year-old Miguel Padilla of Redding.
UPDATE: Fire knocked down at Butte County's Church in the Barn

BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — UPDATE, 6:05 PM:. Fire crews have successfully knocked down the structure fire. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their primary search showed the property as all clear, but they are currently conducting a secondary search. Soon after, they will begin salvage and overhaul of the property.
Anderson Police arrests felon for elder abuse, another on drug charges

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department took two suspects into custody Friday after a probation search revealed elder abuse and drug paraphernalia taking place . At approximately 12:51 p.m., officers with the Anderson Police Department's Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search of a residence in the 1400 block of Second Street.
RPD: Mini-mart store clerk attacks customer with a hatchet

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police said a mini-market clerk attacked a customer with a hatchet after he told the customer to leave Thursday night. Redding Police identified 38-year-old Chase Ricks, of Redding, as the store clerk who attacked the customer. The victim, 27-year-old Joshua Emerson-Merte, of Redding, called police just...
Thousands lose phone and internet service in Trinity County Outage

TRINITY COUNTY, CALIF. — Thousands of Frontier Communications customers in Trinity County have lost phone and internet service, according to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office noted that approximately 4,500 people have lost power due to downed Frontier Communications lines. They say that...
DA: Repeat drunk driver sentenced in Butte County

CHICO, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced to five years of formal probation supervision and alcohol monitoring after serving two months in jail. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen of Chico pleaded no contest to four separate DUI offenses and a misdemeanor offense of attempted criminal threats between September and November of 2022.
Felon arrested for drugs, ghost gun in Chico bust

CHICO, Calif. - Drug agents said they confiscated guns and drugs while serving a search warrant at a home in Chico. Among the items recovered were three illegally possessed handguns, one of which was a self-manufactured ghost gun. The search warrant was issued for the basement of a home at...
