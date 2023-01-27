Read full article on original website
Related
police1.com
Calif. sheriff's office looks to restart daytime patrols in Feb.
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is eying a return to daytime services and reopening its front offices in February. The sheriff's office intends on Feb. 1 to reopen the front office to regular business hours Monday through Friday. Later in the month, they are looking to return to day shift services on Feb. 26.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County deputies recover four stolen vehicles in Igo burglary investigation
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Deputies in Shasta County have recovered four different stolen vehicles in the span of two days, following a tip from the Colusa County Sheriff's Office. The saga of the stolen vehicles began on Wednesday, January 25th, when deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office were tipped...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding police chief investigates allegations of excessive force
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police Chief Bill Schueller released a statement on Sunday discussing a video of a Redding officer using force that, “may violate the standards of training and conduct required by the members of the Redding Police Department.”. Police said that a video was circulating on social...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County Sheriff's Department bringing back 24-hour patrol
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff department says it will bring back 24-hour patrol, 7 days a week starting Feb. 26. The department had to cancel its daytime patrol in November due to a staffing crisis, but since then Sheriff Dave Kain says they've brought in more deputies.
actionnewsnow.com
SCSO recovers thousands of dollars of vehicles and property stolen from Igo home
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they have recovered around $121,300 worth of vehicles and property from a home in Igo since Wednesday. Deputies say that on Wednesday the SCSO was contacted by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office about a possible stolen truck. Deputies responded to a home in the Trinity Alps Preserve and discovered that a home had been burglarized.
krcrtv.com
Redding Police release response to video showing officer stepping on suspect's head
REDDING, CA. — Redding Police Department Chief Bill Schueller has released a response to a video showing officers arresting a suspect using a K-9. At one point in the video, a Redding Police officer is seen "forcefully stepping on the head of the suspect." In the department's response, which...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
RPD Issues Statement About Viral Video of Arrest Gone Wrong; Suspect Struggles with Cops, K-9 Unit
Multiple videos have gone viral of a Jan. 23 incident on Willis Street in Redding that show a lengthy struggle between 39-year-old Kevin Hursey and several Redding Police Department officers, including a K-9 unit. Today Redding Police Chief Bill Schueller released a statement in response to the incident, and in...
actionnewsnow.com
SCSO arrests woman for possible attempted homicide at Win-River Casino parking lot Friday
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they arrested a woman after receiving a report of an assault with a car at the Win-River Casino at 2100 Redding Rancheria Rd. in Redding on Friday at around 10:01 a.m. Deputies contacted the victim and Britney Matthew, 26....
krcrtv.com
Paradise Police arrest woman for domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon
PARADISE, Calif. — Early in the morning of Jan. 29, Enloe Hospital in Chico contacted the Paradise Police Department regarding a patient suffering from stab wounds that he said he sustained in Paradise. Officers responded to the hospital to interview the victim, while other officers went to the residence...
krcrtv.com
State Route 299 reopens following downed tree east of Redding
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, 10:15 a.m. Caltrans says traffic is returning to normal after a downed tree blocked State Route 299 near Oak Run Rd., east of Redding, Monday morning. ORIGINAL, 9:45 a.m. State Route 299 east of Redding is blocked due to a downed tree on Monday...
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County man held to answer for the murder of customer at Redding mini-mart
REDDING, Calif. - The case against the Shasta County man who was arrested for the murder of a customer at a Redding mini-mart will be moving forward. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office says that at a preliminary hearing that was held this morning, a Shasta County Superior Court judge determined that there was sufficient evidence to hold 46-year-old Shannon Rawlins of Redding to answer for the murder of 51-year-old Miguel Padilla of Redding.
KTVL
UPDATE: Fire knocked down at Butte County's Church in the Barn
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — UPDATE, 6:05 PM:. Fire crews have successfully knocked down the structure fire. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their primary search showed the property as all clear, but they are currently conducting a secondary search. Soon after, they will begin salvage and overhaul of the property.
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police arrests felon for elder abuse, another on drug charges
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department took two suspects into custody Friday after a probation search revealed elder abuse and drug paraphernalia taking place . At approximately 12:51 p.m., officers with the Anderson Police Department's Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search of a residence in the 1400 block of Second Street.
actionnewsnow.com
RPD: Mini-mart store clerk attacks customer with a hatchet
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police said a mini-market clerk attacked a customer with a hatchet after he told the customer to leave Thursday night. Redding Police identified 38-year-old Chase Ricks, of Redding, as the store clerk who attacked the customer. The victim, 27-year-old Joshua Emerson-Merte, of Redding, called police just...
krcrtv.com
Thousands lose phone and internet service in Trinity County Outage
TRINITY COUNTY, CALIF. — Thousands of Frontier Communications customers in Trinity County have lost phone and internet service, according to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office noted that approximately 4,500 people have lost power due to downed Frontier Communications lines. They say that...
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Repeat drunk driver sentenced in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced to five years of formal probation supervision and alcohol monitoring after serving two months in jail. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen of Chico pleaded no contest to four separate DUI offenses and a misdemeanor offense of attempted criminal threats between September and November of 2022.
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta Board of Supervisors votes to support Win-River's relocation plan to Strawberry Fields
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to support the Redding Rancheria's plan to relocate the Win-River Resort & Casino to Strawberry Fields. Strawberry Fields, which is located west of Interstate 5 just south of South Bonnyview Road, will see the new casino be...
krcrtv.com
Redding firefighters stop structure fire; provide warnings about dangerous winds
REDDING, CA. — Firefighters with the Redding Fire Department have been able to successfully knock down a structure fire at a barn near the Win-River Casino minimart, along the 2400 block of Vandiver Lane. The fire was reported around 12 p.m. on Sunday, January 29th. When the Redding Fire...
actionnewsnow.com
Felon arrested for drugs, ghost gun in Chico bust
CHICO, Calif. - Drug agents said they confiscated guns and drugs while serving a search warrant at a home in Chico. Among the items recovered were three illegally possessed handguns, one of which was a self-manufactured ghost gun. The search warrant was issued for the basement of a home at...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise Police arrest man after finding unregistered shotgun, meth pipes in vehicle
PARADISE, Calif. - A man was taken into custody by Paradise Police Thursday night after officers say a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia and a unregistered shotgun. At approximately 11 p.m. Thursday, Officer Wood with the Paradise Police Department initiated a traffic stop on...
Comments / 0