Steve Wilks' Lawyers Say They're ‘Shocked and Disturbed' by Panthers' Decision to Hire Frank Reich Over Interim Coach

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Epic 4th-Down Catch to Set Up Bengals' Tying TD Vs. Chiefs
When in doubt, throw it up to Ja'Marr Chase. With Cincinnati going for it on a fourth-and-6 to begin the fourth quarter of Sunday's AFC Championship Game, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a deep shot to his star wide receiver. And despite being covered by two Kansas City Chiefs defenders,...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
10 Unforgettable Moments From Eagles-49ers History
10 unforgettable moments from Eagles-49ers history originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There’ve been some pretty wild moments in an Eagles-49ers rivalry that goes back 71 years to the Eagles’ 21-14 over the 49ers at Shibe Park in 1951, when Clyde Scott caught a couple long touchdown passes and Adrian Burk out-played Hall of Famer Y.A. Tittle.
Eagles Advance to Super Bowl With Rout of 49ers in NFC Title Game
Super Bowl-bound Eagles are the gold standard and more in Roob's 10 obs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Two Super Bowls in six years. Jeff Lurie was about 20 years too early when he said it, but this franchise really is the gold standard right now. They're that good.
NFL Playoffs: Championship Sunday Live Updates
The four best teams in football are taking the field with berths in Super Bowl LVII on the line. Championship Sunday is underway in Philadelphia, where the No. 1 Eagles are hosting the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles have been the team to beat in the NFC all season long, but they will need to snap a 12-game 49ers win streak to reach another Super Bowl.
49ers Shirt Appears on Rocky Balboa Statue Ahead of NFC Title Game Vs. Eagles
Rocky statue adorned with 49ers shirt before NFC Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Yo, Adrian! Someone is up to some shenanigans in Philadelphia. The city's beloved Rocky Balboa statue was photographed wearing a 49ers shirt Thursday night ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, and Philadelphia Eagles fans are not happy.
