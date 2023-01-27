Read full article on original website
Rhinelander hockey back on track after home win over Oshkosh
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Rhinelander boys hockey team dropped a heartbreaker to Lakeland Union at home on Thursday 6-3. That loss helped their rival clinch the regular season conference championship, and it hurt that the Hodags had to suffer that loss at home. However, they were able to try and regain some momentum with another home game, hosting Oshkosh on Saturday. The Hodags were 10-4 on the season before their matchup with the 4-14 Ice Hawks. Oshkosh is also looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
Northland Pines wins fourth conference game in a row after road win against Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Northland Pines have been on a tear this season. The Eagles are 12-4 overall and 6-1 in conference play, putting them half a game back of Medford for first place in the Great Northern Conference. Northland Pines has also won three out of their last four games.
Mosinee takes down Tomahawk in second matchup of the season
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)-Tomahawk hosted Mosinee to face off for the second time this season. Mosinee won the first match up 76-24 on their home court. Since they last played Mosinee has secured a 12-4 overall record and came into this game ranked third in the Great Northern Conference. The Hatchets have had a tough year trying to find their footing but still played strong.
Mosinee at Tomahawk Boys Basketball Highlights 1-27-23
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)-Tomahawk hosted Mosinee to face off for the second time this season. …
Crandon snaps six-game losing streak after win over Abbotsford
CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW)-Abbotsford traveled to Crandon in hopes of getting back on track after a tough loss to Athens last game. Crandon, in a similar situation coming into this game needing a win after falling to Three Lakes. Crandon came out with their usual energy and great ball movement. The...
Late game cancellation forces last minute matchup between Lakeland Union JV team and Elcho Varsity
ELCHO, Wisc. (WJFW)-Elcho was scheduled to host Wolf River Lutheran and Elcho was looking to stay in the winner column after their victory over Marion last game. While Wolf River Lutheran, an independent school was looking to secure their first win of the season. However an unexpected change of events...
Crandon back in the win column after road win against Three Lakes
THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Crandon High School girls basketball team has been dominant all season long. Starting with an undefeated 13-0 record, Crandon suffered their first loss last week at the hands of Laona/Wabeno, which dropped them out of first place in the Northern Lakes Conference. The Cardinals were a half game behind the Rebels, holding a 6-1 conference record and a 13-1 overall record.
Two more deaths in the Northwoods bring Wisconsin's snowmobile toll to seven for the season
Two more snowmobile deaths in the Northwoods brought Wisconsin’s toll for the season to seven. An Illinois man died in a snowmobile crash Friday night in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 41 year old Matthew Finstrom of Plainfield, Illinois died in the crash in the Town of Nokomis.
Racers from all over the country compete in the Inaugural USSA Sprint World Cup
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WJFW) - If your looking for a fun way to end your weekend listen up. The USSA Prostar Series is currently hosting the Inaugural Sprint World Cup at the Wausau 525 Racetrack. Today the competition shifted to a whole different gear with qualifiers finishing last night. Media Director, Brett Richter believes a lot people enjoy these types of races. "It’s a fantastic day we got a great crowd on hand we got great racers," said Brett Richter. "We got racers from several parts of Canada, several states in the United States we have 29 drivers in our premiere class which no race anywhere has seen numbers like that in like 5 years probably," he said.
Camp 10 Ski Area looking for applicants
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Camp 10 a place where many people go to ski or snowboard down the beautiful slopes, however in the last year operations around the area have not been the same. The ski resort is currently under staffed at the moment which makes day to day tasks extremely difficult. To operate the resort successfully at least 12 employees are needed. Right now they currently only have seven. Camp 10's President Gren Rudd, says because of this situation, him and his team is unable to provide the best experiences for families.
City of Marshfield preparing for inaugural ‘Snow Fest’
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - From coffee to DJs, and even a snow sculpting contest, the City of Marshfield is looking to make the most of their first annual ‘Snow Fest’ this Saturday for all to enjoy. “I’ve been thinking of doing something like this for a couple of...
First Alert Weather Day Monday Night - Tuesday Morning
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday night into Tuesday morning for bitterly cold conditions and wind chills that could range from -20° to -35°. With these types of frigid conditions, frostbite could occur in 20 to 30 minutes on exposed skin.
Injuries reported in fiery Lac du Flambeau snowmobile crash
Rescue crews have been paged Thursday to the scene of a snowmobile crash involving two sleds, according to emergency scanner traffic. The crash was reported at about 3:52 p.m. on a trail of of Trail 17 near Chewalla Lake. Initial reports suggest both sleds are engulfed in flames. At least one person is injured, but the extent of those injuries is not yet clear.
Wisconsin snowmobiler dies after being thrown from vehicle, hit fence post
NOKOMIS, Wis. (WFRV) – A 41-year-old man died in northern Wisconsin on Friday night after being thrown from his snowmobile while attempting to pass another at high speeds. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 11:10 p.m. on January 27 on Trail 51 near the intersection of CTH L and Heafford Road.
Wausau volunteers sought to help with housing during cold snap
Organizations in Wausau are seeking volunteers to ensure the city’s most vulnerable residents are warm, fed and safe as temperatures plummet into the single digits and below zero. A collaborative effort is underway, but more help is needed. Catholic Charities Warming Shelter seeks volunteers to assist during intake hours...
Rhinelander Downtown Inc. begins Taste of Chocolate, Monday
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Downtown Rhinelander businesses are gearing up for this years Taste of Chocolate fundraising event. The Downtown Rhinelander Inc. group is sponsoring the fundraiser, which is reminiscent of a scene right out of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. If you visit any participating downtown business between January...
Snowmobiler in Vilas County dies after hitting a tree.
PHELPS - A snowmobiler died in Phelps Thursday afternoon. Just before 2:30 on Thursday, the Vilas County 911 Center received a call of a snowmobiler who had struck a tree in the Town of Phelps. Officers at the scene identified the snowmobile had gone off the trail and struck a...
Police disclose name of Friday snowmobile crash
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- A snowmobile accident in Oneida County on Friday evening left one person dead while trying to pass another snowmobile in the town of Nokomis. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says that Matthew R. Finstrom (41) of Plainfield Illinois died as the result of the crash. In a...
Travel advisory issued for Marathon County
The western portion of Marathon County is experiencing freezing rain which has caused the roadways to become ice covered. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling this afternoon as this weather event is expected to make it’s away across the county as the afternoon progresses. The Marathon County...
Wausau father convicted of intentionally killing infant son
A Wausau father now faces life in prison for intentionally causing the death of his infant son, after he was convicted by a jury this week. Initially, 41-year-old Ronnie Lofton, Jr. faced only charges of first-degree reckless homicide. The charge was filed Feb. 12, 2021, roughly one month after his infant son died. Police say the boy had 21 rib fractures in various stages of healing when he died of blunt force trauma in January 2021.
