Two Dead In Upper Macungie Tractor Trailer Crash
Two people in a crash involving a tractor trailer in Upper Macungie Township Sunday, Jan. 29, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio tells Daily Voice.A vehicle heading south on Folk Road was struck by an eastbound tractor collided when it tried to cross Hamilton Boulevard around 4:30 p.m…
WFMZ-TV Online
2 killed in crash between tractor-trailer, car in Upper Macungie Township
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Two people were killed in a crash in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County on Sunday. A tractor-trailer and car collided on Hamilton Boulevard around 4 p.m. Police said the car was traveling south on Folk Road and trying to cross Hamilton Boulevard. That's when a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities ID woman, 71, killed in Alsace Township fire
ALSACE TWP., Pa. - Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead after an early-morning house fire in Berks County last week. Dana Oakes, 71, died after flames broke out at her Alsace Township home early Wednesday morning, state police said Monday. She was pronounced dead at the...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
No injuries in Mahanoy crash
MAHANOY CITY – No one was hurt when a sedan struck two parked cars on Railroad Street here early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 2am Saturday in the 300 block of West Railroad Street. Mahanoy City Police said a Chevrolet Malibu, headed west on Railroad Street, struck a...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
No injuries in Gold Star crash
WEST MAHANOY TWP. – No one was hurt when two vehicles collided on a snow-covered Gold Star Highway Friday morning. State Police at Frackville said the crash happened around 4:30am about a quarter mile north of the Gilberton ramp. Troopers said Gene Allvord, 59, of Gilberton, was headed south...
Shots fired from a vehicle in Schuylkill County
NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are searching for a male who fired shots at another vehicle in Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people got in a confrontation on Route 61 near The Freeze and South Greenview Road, in North Manheim Township, around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Shots fired at vehicle near Orwigsburg
NORTH MANHEIM TWP. – State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating an apparent road rage incident south of the mountain. Troopers said the incident happened around 6pm Friday in the area of The Freeze on Route 61 South. The victim was headed southbound when an altercation occurred with another...
skooknews.com
State Police Investigating Shooting on Route 61 near Orwigsburg
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a shooting that occurred on Route 61 Friday evening. According to investigating officer Trooper Bedford, around 6:00pm, the victim was driving southbound on Route 61 in the area of the Freeze Ice Cream parlor when a confrontation occurred with another vehicle.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for January 29th, 2023
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ---------------------------------------------------- George J. Bergalis, 79 years of age, of Sewall’s Point, Florida passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. He was born November 9, 1943 in McAdoo, Pennsylvania to Bernard, and Helen (Lazur) Bergalis. George lived in Still Creek and graduated from...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill Haven Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Schuylkill Haven man. Ronald G. Sticker, 42, with a last known address of 208 Dock Street, in Schuylkill Haven, is wanted for two active bench warrants. Sticker is also declared...
abc27.com
Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County
BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
Teenager was DUI when he crashed into vehicle carrying four elderly people: Police
A Reading teenager driving under the influence sent four elderly people into the hospital when he crashed his car into theirs’ Jan. 22, according to state police in Lancaster County. The 18-year-old was driving north on Brenneman Road in Strasburg Township when his car drifted into the southbound lane,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shots fired at car on Rt. 61, Schuylkill Haven
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Shots were fired at a vehicle on Rt. 61, in the area of S. Greenview Road, Schuylkill County, on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to police, at around 6 p.m., an unknown white male, possibly in his 40s, fired several rounds from his car, striking the victim's vehicle while traveling southbound on Rt. 61. The shooter sped off and entered the jug handle at Brick Hill Road.
Multiple people injured after crash on 422 in Tredyffrin Township
A crash on 422 westbound shut down all lanes of traffic in Tredyffrin Township.
Schuylkill County business holds meal giveaway
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — The line outside of Palermo Pizza & Restaurant near Minersville isn't for a table but a free meal. They are one of the restaurants befitting from the Big Diamond Speedway's meal donations, giving back to those in the community who may be struggling with food insecurity.
abc27.com
Crews battle fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews responded to the fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Squad 8 of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, crews were sent to an area under the Mulberry Street Bridge for smoke in the area. When units arrived,...
WOLF
PSP looking for male suspect who shot at another driver Friday night
North Manheim Township (Schuylkill County) - Troopers with the Schuylkill Haven Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police are looking for an unidentified driver who shot at another driver on State Route 61, near south Greenview Road, around 6 p.m. Friday. Troopers say the victim, who is only being described as...
abc27.com
Missing man from Lancaster County found safe
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster were searching for a missing man, however, he has been found safe. He is a 60-year-old white male described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 lbs., gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a white winter coat, a hat, snow boots, and unknown color pants.
abc27.com
Pedestrian accident closed US 322 east in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT and the Swatara Township Police Department, an accident involving a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on 322 east closed all lanes on the evening of Jan. 27, in Dauphin County. The accident happened between the exits for Penhar Drive,...
skooknews.com
Shenandoah Man Charged for Trespassing on Several Properties Around Borough
A Shenandoah man remains locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after numerous reports of him trespassing on various properties around the borough since November. According to court documents filed by the Shenandoah Police Department, Joseph Velousky, 36, of Shenandoah is facing 16 counts of criminal trespass after trespassing onto property he was not permitted to be on, which included Ateeco/Mrs. T's Pierogies, the borough Post Office, and the Shenandoah Valley School District.
