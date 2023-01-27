ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Grove, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Authorities ID woman, 71, killed in Alsace Township fire

ALSACE TWP., Pa. - Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead after an early-morning house fire in Berks County last week. Dana Oakes, 71, died after flames broke out at her Alsace Township home early Wednesday morning, state police said Monday. She was pronounced dead at the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

No injuries in Mahanoy crash

MAHANOY CITY – No one was hurt when a sedan struck two parked cars on Railroad Street here early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 2am Saturday in the 300 block of West Railroad Street. Mahanoy City Police said a Chevrolet Malibu, headed west on Railroad Street, struck a...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

No injuries in Gold Star crash

WEST MAHANOY TWP. – No one was hurt when two vehicles collided on a snow-covered Gold Star Highway Friday morning. State Police at Frackville said the crash happened around 4:30am about a quarter mile north of the Gilberton ramp. Troopers said Gene Allvord, 59, of Gilberton, was headed south...
GILBERTON, PA
WBRE

Shots fired from a vehicle in Schuylkill County

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are searching for a male who fired shots at another vehicle in Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people got in a confrontation on Route 61 near The Freeze and South Greenview Road, in North Manheim Township, around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Shots fired at vehicle near Orwigsburg

NORTH MANHEIM TWP. – State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating an apparent road rage incident south of the mountain. Troopers said the incident happened around 6pm Friday in the area of The Freeze on Route 61 South. The victim was headed southbound when an altercation occurred with another...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
skooknews.com

State Police Investigating Shooting on Route 61 near Orwigsburg

The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a shooting that occurred on Route 61 Friday evening. According to investigating officer Trooper Bedford, around 6:00pm, the victim was driving southbound on Route 61 in the area of the Freeze Ice Cream parlor when a confrontation occurred with another vehicle.
ORWIGSBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for January 29th, 2023

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ---------------------------------------------------- George J. Bergalis, 79 years of age, of Sewall’s Point, Florida passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. He was born November 9, 1943 in McAdoo, Pennsylvania to Bernard, and Helen (Lazur) Bergalis. George lived in Still Creek and graduated from...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill Haven Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Schuylkill Haven man. Ronald G. Sticker, 42, with a last known address of 208 Dock Street, in Schuylkill Haven, is wanted for two active bench warrants. Sticker is also declared...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
abc27.com

Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County

BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shots fired at car on Rt. 61, Schuylkill Haven

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Shots were fired at a vehicle on Rt. 61, in the area of S. Greenview Road, Schuylkill County, on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to police, at around 6 p.m., an unknown white male, possibly in his 40s, fired several rounds from his car, striking the victim's vehicle while traveling southbound on Rt. 61. The shooter sped off and entered the jug handle at Brick Hill Road.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County business holds meal giveaway

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — The line outside of Palermo Pizza & Restaurant near Minersville isn't for a table but a free meal. They are one of the restaurants befitting from the Big Diamond Speedway's meal donations, giving back to those in the community who may be struggling with food insecurity.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Crews battle fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews responded to the fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Squad 8 of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, crews were sent to an area under the Mulberry Street Bridge for smoke in the area. When units arrived,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Missing man from Lancaster County found safe

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster were searching for a missing man, however, he has been found safe. He is a 60-year-old white male described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 lbs., gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a white winter coat, a hat, snow boots, and unknown color pants.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pedestrian accident closed US 322 east in Dauphin Co.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT and the Swatara Township Police Department, an accident involving a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on 322 east closed all lanes on the evening of Jan. 27, in Dauphin County. The accident happened between the exits for Penhar Drive,...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Shenandoah Man Charged for Trespassing on Several Properties Around Borough

A Shenandoah man remains locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after numerous reports of him trespassing on various properties around the borough since November. According to court documents filed by the Shenandoah Police Department, Joseph Velousky, 36, of Shenandoah is facing 16 counts of criminal trespass after trespassing onto property he was not permitted to be on, which included Ateeco/Mrs. T's Pierogies, the borough Post Office, and the Shenandoah Valley School District.
SHENANDOAH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy