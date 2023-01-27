Read full article on original website
National Transportation Safety Board investigating deadly St. Lawrence County crash
UPDATE (JANUARY 29): The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating Saturday’s deadly crash in St. Lawrence County. LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating a deadly crash that occurred in St. Lawrence County yesterday. On January 28, New York State Police responded...
On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
DeWitt man uses Instagram to threaten artist
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A DeWitt man faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty on January 26 to transmitting an interstate threat to injure another person. 38-year-old Marcus Fuller sent dozens of messages via Instagram to a musical performing artists, using different accounts that he created for that purpose. As a part of his guilty plea Fuller admitted to doing this in April of 2022.
Warm temps, lack of snow impacting snowmobile season in CNY
WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With barely any snow on the ground, it’s been a tough year for those who love winter sports, including snowmobilers. For many Central New Yorkers, their sleds should be out, and trails should be groomed by now. “It usually starts around Christmas but...
