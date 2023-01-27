DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A DeWitt man faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty on January 26 to transmitting an interstate threat to injure another person. 38-year-old Marcus Fuller sent dozens of messages via Instagram to a musical performing artists, using different accounts that he created for that purpose. As a part of his guilty plea Fuller admitted to doing this in April of 2022.

