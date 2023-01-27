ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OH

salemathletics.org

7th Grade Girls Defeat Alliance 25-17

The 7th grade girls finished their EBC schedule with a win at home over Alliance by the score of 25-17. Shae Burkhart led with way with 9 points, followed by Olivia Lewis with 6 points, and Ava Lee and Destany Cunningham with 5 points each. The Lady Quakers finish their regular season hosting North Canton Hoover on Thursday.
ALLIANCE, OH

