The 7th grade girls finished their EBC schedule with a win at home over Alliance by the score of 25-17. Shae Burkhart led with way with 9 points, followed by Olivia Lewis with 6 points, and Ava Lee and Destany Cunningham with 5 points each. The Lady Quakers finish their regular season hosting North Canton Hoover on Thursday.

ALLIANCE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO