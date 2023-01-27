WAZ021-310030- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with patchy...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO