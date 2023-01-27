ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

9NEWS

King Soopers shooting suspect still incompetent to stand trial

BOULDER, Colo. — As the somber date of March 22 nears, state psychologists told a judge Friday afternoon that the suspected gunman in the Boulder King Soopers massacre is still not competent to have his criminal proceedings move forward. During a brief hearing Friday in Boulder, Judge Ingrid Bakke...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Man pleads guilty to killing ex-wife after cutting off ankle monitor

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A 33-year-old man accused of killing his ex-wife in 2020 in Westminster after cutting off an ankle monitor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Court records show that James Naulls Jr. entered a guilty plea on Friday in the death of 33-year-old Yasmin Usama Dahabreh, and a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation was dismissed.
WESTMINSTER, CO
9NEWS

How many human trafficking tips convert to court cases?

It was a family member desperate to find her sister. Investigators started looking, carrying out surveillance. When they eventually had a chance to talk to the survivor, she said the suspect was her drug dealer when they lived in another state. She told investigators she was tricked into coming to...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

No injuries after shots fired outside Colorado mall

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — No one was injured when two groups of people exchanged gunfire outside the Colorado Mills mall in Lakewood on Saturday night, the Lakewood Police Department said. No suspects have been arrested in the shootout, which happened around 7:45 p.m. at the mall on West Colfax Avenue...
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Deputy under investigation after 'use of force' incident

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A deputy with the Adams County Sheriff's Office is under investigation after a use-of-force incident last month at the detention center, the Sheriff's Office said on Thursday. Few details were provided by the Sheriff's Office about the incident, which occurred Dec. 13. It's being investigated...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

A closer look at the training on Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement

DENVER — From start to finish, the videos showing the horrific beating of Tyre Nichols have drawn anger from both current and former law enforcement officials. "We should all not stand for and tolerate this kind of behavior, you know, from our police officials that are sworn to protect us," Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas told 9NEWS before being able to view the videos on Friday. "And so I share that anger. I share that outrage, that disappointment."
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man found guilty in double shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man charged with a shooting that injured his wife and stepfather at a senior living center in Aurora in April 2022 was found guilty. Fermin Bonsell, 35, was convicted on three counts of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing injury.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Fatal crash in east Denver leaves 2 people dead

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a fatal crash that left two people dead early Sunday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of East Almeda Avenue and South Dayton Street shortly after 6 a.m. DPD tweeted that both the driver and passenger involved in the incident...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver saw increase in 'family violence' homicides in 2022

DENVER — An apartment complex in northeast Denver was the scene of a disturbing crime last April, when three people including a 65-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy were fatally shot. Police arrested suspect a few weeks later – the nephew of one of the victims. Denver Police...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man charged in deadly stabbing of 61-year-old woman

DENVER — A man accused in the stabbing death of a 61-year-old woman in northeast Denver has been charged with first-degree murder. Denver Police said officers responded to a 911 call of a stabbing in the 14600 block of East Elk Place on the night of Jan. 20. That's located in the Montbello neighborhood, north of Interstate 70 and west of Chambers Road.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A 65-year-old woman died in a crash near the intersection of Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road on Thursday afternoon, Boulder Police said. Just before 4 p.m., the driver of a blue Toyota 4Runner going south on Foothills Parkway crossed over the median into the northbound lanes, hitting a Toyota Rav4 and a BMW. A fourth vehicle that was going south had "peripheral damage."
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Aurora Police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian near Peoria Street between East Montview Boulevard Thursday morning. A pedestrian was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries, according to police. In an updated tweet, police said the pedestrian had died. Police...
AURORA, CO
