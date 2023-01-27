Read full article on original website
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DenverTed RiversDenver, CO
Denver round-up: Casa Bonita hiring 500 people, Colfax rapid bus project progresses and more from local contributorsMike RomanoDenver, CO
Opinion: RTD one-lap policy targets homeless peopleDavid HeitzLittleton, CO
Speaker references ‘Herndon’s disease’ during Denver public commentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora council wants to slow down trafficDavid HeitzAurora, CO
21 years later, FBI asking for tips in bowling alley shooting
LITTLETON, Colo — More than 20 years after three people were shot and killed at a Littleton bowling alley, the FBI and Littleton Police Department are asking anyone who has information to come forward. > The video above is from a 2021 news conference about the case. "Someone has...
King Soopers shooting suspect still incompetent to stand trial
BOULDER, Colo. — As the somber date of March 22 nears, state psychologists told a judge Friday afternoon that the suspected gunman in the Boulder King Soopers massacre is still not competent to have his criminal proceedings move forward. During a brief hearing Friday in Boulder, Judge Ingrid Bakke...
Wheat Ridge police investigating incident on I-70 after a truck driver was shot
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo — Wheat Ridge Police (WRP) are investigating a possible altercation in which a driver was shot on Interstate 70 early Sunday morning, WRP said. WRP said the incident occurred around 8:10 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-70 near the Ward Road exit. The far two...
Man convicted in Aurora hotel shooting that left teen dead, 3 injured
AURORA, Colo. — A 22-year-old man was found guilty this week of several charges, including murder, in a 2021 shooting at a hotel in Aurora that left a teen dead and three injured. Luis Martin Estrada faces life in prison at sentencing on March 23 after being convicted of...
Man pleads guilty to killing ex-wife after cutting off ankle monitor
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A 33-year-old man accused of killing his ex-wife in 2020 in Westminster after cutting off an ankle monitor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Court records show that James Naulls Jr. entered a guilty plea on Friday in the death of 33-year-old Yasmin Usama Dahabreh, and a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation was dismissed.
How many human trafficking tips convert to court cases?
It was a family member desperate to find her sister. Investigators started looking, carrying out surveillance. When they eventually had a chance to talk to the survivor, she said the suspect was her drug dealer when they lived in another state. She told investigators she was tricked into coming to...
No injuries after shots fired outside Colorado mall
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — No one was injured when two groups of people exchanged gunfire outside the Colorado Mills mall in Lakewood on Saturday night, the Lakewood Police Department said. No suspects have been arrested in the shootout, which happened around 7:45 p.m. at the mall on West Colfax Avenue...
Deputy under investigation after 'use of force' incident
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A deputy with the Adams County Sheriff's Office is under investigation after a use-of-force incident last month at the detention center, the Sheriff's Office said on Thursday. Few details were provided by the Sheriff's Office about the incident, which occurred Dec. 13. It's being investigated...
A closer look at the training on Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement
DENVER — From start to finish, the videos showing the horrific beating of Tyre Nichols have drawn anger from both current and former law enforcement officials. "We should all not stand for and tolerate this kind of behavior, you know, from our police officials that are sworn to protect us," Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas told 9NEWS before being able to view the videos on Friday. "And so I share that anger. I share that outrage, that disappointment."
Loveland church fire: Investigators followed footprints in snow to suspect's house
DENVER — A man arrested on suspicion of setting two small fires that damaged a Loveland church this month faces federal charges in the case, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado said on Friday. Darion Ray Sexton, 21, of Loveland, was charged on Monday with one...
Son of man beaten to death outside bar on Christmas Day pleads for help
THORNTON, Colo. — The son of a 69-year-old man who died after being assaulted outside a bar in Thornton on Christmas Day made a plea to the public for help in finding the person responsible for his father's death. Thornton Police said officers responded just before 10 p.m. Dec....
Man gets decades in prison for hitting, killing 2 people during police chase
BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man who pleaded guilty to hitting and killing two people in 2021 will spend at least 20 years in prison for their deaths. Nicholas Villarini was sentenced in Adams County District Court Thursday after he pleaded guilty in December to:. two counts of vehicular homicide...
Man found guilty in double shooting in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — A man charged with a shooting that injured his wife and stepfather at a senior living center in Aurora in April 2022 was found guilty. Fermin Bonsell, 35, was convicted on three counts of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing injury.
Fatal crash in east Denver leaves 2 people dead
DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a fatal crash that left two people dead early Sunday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of East Almeda Avenue and South Dayton Street shortly after 6 a.m. DPD tweeted that both the driver and passenger involved in the incident...
Denver saw increase in 'family violence' homicides in 2022
DENVER — An apartment complex in northeast Denver was the scene of a disturbing crime last April, when three people including a 65-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy were fatally shot. Police arrested suspect a few weeks later – the nephew of one of the victims. Denver Police...
Man charged in deadly stabbing of 61-year-old woman
DENVER — A man accused in the stabbing death of a 61-year-old woman in northeast Denver has been charged with first-degree murder. Denver Police said officers responded to a 911 call of a stabbing in the 14600 block of East Elk Place on the night of Jan. 20. That's located in the Montbello neighborhood, north of Interstate 70 and west of Chambers Road.
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Boulder
BOULDER, Colo. — A 65-year-old woman died in a crash near the intersection of Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road on Thursday afternoon, Boulder Police said. Just before 4 p.m., the driver of a blue Toyota 4Runner going south on Foothills Parkway crossed over the median into the northbound lanes, hitting a Toyota Rav4 and a BMW. A fourth vehicle that was going south had "peripheral damage."
Aurora Police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian near Peoria Street between East Montview Boulevard Thursday morning. A pedestrian was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries, according to police. In an updated tweet, police said the pedestrian had died. Police...
Denver community group offering support following Monterey Park shooting
DENVER — The Asian American and Pacific Islander community is offering support to people who are grieving following the shooting that killed 11 people and injured nine others at a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, California last weekend. On Sunday, as Denver's Far East Center wrapped up...
Vigils for Tyre Nichols held in Denver
Even in the brutal cold, Coloradans gathered Sunday to show support for the family of Tyre Nichols.
