SEC Probes Investment Advisers Offering Crypto Custody Without Proper Qualification
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has begun an investigation into traditional financial advisors on Wall Street to determine whether or not these advisors grant custody of digital assets to their customers without having the necessary qualifications. The purpose of this investigation is to determine whether or not these advisors grant custody of digital assets to their customers.
An open letter to Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Your shotgun approach to crypto is dangerous for America
The FTX melee has infused crypto regulation efforts with new life. Politicians pounced at the opportunity, including you. The bill you’ve recently introduced requires the U.S. Treasury Secretary to create a rule disallowing financial institutions from transacting with self-custody wallets, citing the FTX debacle. It was a wholly inappropriate response to the failure of a centralized entity already regulated by a government. Your shotgun approach to regulation is dangerous to innovation in the United States, and particularly Main Street.
Crypto Industry 'Scared of a Strong SEC': Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Kicking off an hour-long session, she laid out the case for the SEC to step up its scrutiny of crypto. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren had strong words for the crypto industry on Wednesday, calling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to do more to fight crypto fraud. In prepared remarks delivered before the American Economic Liberties Project, Warren said industry players are “scared of a strong SEC."
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
Anthony Scaramucci says he got only $400,000 back on his $10 million investment in FTX's token
Anthony Scaramucci says he only got $400k back from a $10 million investment in FTX's token. The SkyBridge Capital investor backed FTT after receiving $45 million in funding from FTX. But he told Bloomberg he remains bullish on cryptocurrencies and expects the Fed to halt interest-rate increases. Anthony Scaramucci says...
We finally know whom FTX owes money to: Wall Street elite, Big Tech, airlines, and many more
Newly unsealed bankruptcy documents revealed thousands of creditors to whom FTX owes money after the once-mighty crypto exchange collapsed in November.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
U.S. Federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the VC
The United States government may have uncovered another another component of Sam Bankman-cryptocurrency Fried's enterprise thanks to their investigation. According to The New York Times, federal prosecutors in the United States have accused that Bankman-Fried invested money from the FTX exchange in the venture capital (VC) business Modulo Capital using funds obtained from the FTX exchange.
Custodia, a crypto bank in Wyoming, denied membership in Federal Reserve System
At a time when regulators are scrutinizing the crypto industry like never before, digital assets bank Custodia hoped the U.S. government would welcome its compliance-first business strategy. The central bank saw it differently, however, and rejected the Wyoming-based bank’s application for membership in the Federal Reserve System. “The firm’s...
FTX crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried thought jail would be 'like The Shawshank Redemption': report
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly said that he thought his time in prison in the Bahamas would be like the 1994 film "The Shawshank Redemption."
Investors don't listen to Elon Musk on the economy, Tesla bull Gary Black says as he rebukes recession claims
Tesla CEO Elon Musk warned of a recession in the company's fourth-quarter earnings update. But investors shouldn't fret about his outlook, according to The Future Fund co-founder Gary Black. Any economic downturn will be shallow because the Federal Reserve can cut interest rates whenever it wants, Black said Thursday. Elon...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says the U.S. debt limit is a ‘farce’ it ‘works like a bunch of alcoholics who write laws to enforce drinking limits’
While the Congress scrambles to reach an agreement on the debt ceiling, billionaire investor Ray Dalio writes that "there is no debt limit."
White House report says it would a ‘grave mistake’ to deepen ties between crypto, broader financial system
A new White House report provides additional insight into the mind of the executive branch of the US federal government when it comes to regulating cryptocurrencies. The authors of the Jan. 27 report, members of President Joe Biden’s economic team, suggest that Congress is not acting fast nor efficiently enough when it comes to providing regulatory clarification to the public,
Bitcoin Has Entered Into The Early Bull Phase — Crypto Pundit Avers
Ki Young Ju, the CEO of data analytic firm CryptoQuant is convinced that Bitcoin is on the cusp of a major lift-off as crypto traders continue to switch from a risk-off to risk-on mode. Earlier yesterday, Young tweeted that Bitcoin had “entered into the early bull phase”, suggesting that the...
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Ethereum Rival That’s Exploded Over 460% This Month, Says Selloff Likely
A widely followed cryptocurrency trader is urging traders to be cautious about an altcoin that has skyrocketed to a new all-time high this year. Despite Aptos’ (APT) “absolutely insane” triple-digit percentage point increase over the last two weeks, the pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 559,500 Twitter followers that the smart contract-enabled blockchain is likely to sell off against the US dollar.
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Holds Steady Above $23K, White House Urges Congress to 'Step Up' Crypto Regulation
Bitcoin (BTC): The largest cryptocurrency by market value was recently trading at $23,100, up 0.4% in the past 24 hours, as traders awaited next week’s Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates. BTC has rallied almost 40% since Jan. 1, on track for its best opening to a year since 2013 when it surged 51%.
