SEC Probes Investment Advisers Offering Crypto Custody Without Proper Qualification

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has begun an investigation into traditional financial advisors on Wall Street to determine whether or not these advisors grant custody of digital assets to their customers without having the necessary qualifications. The purpose of this investigation is to determine whether or not these advisors grant custody of digital assets to their customers.
An open letter to Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Your shotgun approach to crypto is dangerous for America

The FTX melee has infused crypto regulation efforts with new life. Politicians pounced at the opportunity, including you. The bill you’ve recently introduced requires the U.S. Treasury Secretary to create a rule disallowing financial institutions from transacting with self-custody wallets, citing the FTX debacle. It was a wholly inappropriate response to the failure of a centralized entity already regulated by a government. Your shotgun approach to regulation is dangerous to innovation in the United States, and particularly Main Street.
Crypto Industry 'Scared of a Strong SEC': Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Kicking off an hour-long session, she laid out the case for the SEC to step up its scrutiny of crypto. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren had strong words for the crypto industry on Wednesday, calling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to do more to fight crypto fraud. In prepared remarks delivered before the American Economic Liberties Project, Warren said industry players are “scared of a strong SEC."
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
U.S. Federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the VC

The United States government may have uncovered another another component of Sam Bankman-cryptocurrency Fried's enterprise thanks to their investigation. According to The New York Times, federal prosecutors in the United States have accused that Bankman-Fried invested money from the FTX exchange in the venture capital (VC) business Modulo Capital using funds obtained from the FTX exchange.
White House report says it would a ‘grave mistake’ to deepen ties between crypto, broader financial system

A new White House report provides additional insight into the mind of the executive branch of the US federal government when it comes to regulating cryptocurrencies. The authors of the Jan. 27 report, members of President Joe Biden’s economic team, suggest that Congress is not acting fast nor efficiently enough when it comes to providing regulatory clarification to the public,
Bitcoin Has Entered Into The Early Bull Phase — Crypto Pundit Avers

Ki Young Ju, the CEO of data analytic firm CryptoQuant is convinced that Bitcoin is on the cusp of a major lift-off as crypto traders continue to switch from a risk-off to risk-on mode. Earlier yesterday, Young tweeted that Bitcoin had “entered into the early bull phase”, suggesting that the...
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Ethereum Rival That’s Exploded Over 460% This Month, Says Selloff Likely

A widely followed cryptocurrency trader is urging traders to be cautious about an altcoin that has skyrocketed to a new all-time high this year. Despite Aptos’ (APT) “absolutely insane” triple-digit percentage point increase over the last two weeks, the pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 559,500 Twitter followers that the smart contract-enabled blockchain is likely to sell off against the US dollar.

