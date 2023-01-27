Columbus wrestling sets school mark. Coral Springs wrestling 10-0. Plus basketball and soccer

The Columbus wrestling team won the Jack Staples Invitational Dual Meet Tournament at Naples High School.

The Explorers defeated Belen Jesuit 60-8, followed by Lely-Naples 81-0, Gulf Coast-Naples 79-0, host Naples 78-0 and Island Coast-Cape Coral 76-3. All Explorers competed extremely well.

Columbus followed up by defeating traditionally strong St. Thomas Aquinas 59-3 during the “Under the Stars” match on the Explorers football field. Inclement weather ended the unique outdoors event with just three matches remaining.

Columbus completed its dual meet season at 35-7, which broke the school record for wins in a season. The Explorers next competition is Friday and Saturday at the Tri-County Tournament at Olympic Heights High School in Boca Raton.

More wrestling

The Coral Springs wrestling team, under the direction of long-time head coach Dan Jacob, is 10-0.

A bright present and future, the Colts are young, starting seven freshmen and four sophomores.

They’ve defeated Pine Crest 72-12, St. Andrew’s-Boca Raton 66-13, Everglades 83-0, Taravella 66-15, Coral Springs Charter 45-36; Westminster Christian 63-17, Plantation 72-12, Nova 43-42, Deerfield Beach 72-12, Monarch 59-21.

Jacob said: “We returned a total of 6 legitimate varsity wins last year. So, basically, we have an entire team of first year varsity wrestlers.”

The Colts are led by freshman Chase Martin who is 18-6 at 106 and sophomore Shai Keery who is 15-7 at 220.

Jacob added: “The entire team is doing a great job. We will have 7 freshman, 4 sophomores, a junior and 2 seniors in the BCAA [Tournament] this weekend. Combined that with a solid middle school team at Forest Glen, and the future looks very good for Coral Springs High.”

Coral Springs High School wrestlers.

(Photo of Chase Martin, J’Vier Romeus, Sebastián Bolt, Jaylan Brown)

Jacob is in his 35th year coaching at Coral Springs with more than 550 wins, 14 district championships, 1 dual meet championship and 3 regional titles. Assistant Coach Henry Johnson has been part of that outstanding journey for 32 years.

Basketball

GIRLS: Lourdes 52, Coral Gables 12: Lour: Luciana Picasso 20 pts, 4 rebs, 6 stls, 3 blks; Ana Sofia Sanchez 8 pts, 3 rebs, 4 asts; Claudia Alessandrini 5 pts, 5 rebs, 2 asts; Amanda Duran 5 asts; Sophie Llevat 4 stls. CG: Melanie Garcia 4 pts, 5 rebs; Audrey Simon 4 pts, 4 rebs. Lour (10-6).

GIRLS: Miami High 69, Lourdes 47: Lour: Ana Sofia Sanchez 18 pts (6-15 3-ptrs), 3 rebs, 2 asts; Luciana Picasso 13 pts, 13 rebs; 5 stls, 3 blks, 2 asts; Sophia Sandoval 11 pts, 3 rebs. Lour (10-7).

GIRLS: Palmer Trinity 62, Gulliver Prep 31: Montes 24 pts, 10 rebs, 4 stls, 3 asts, 2 blks; Leon 15 pts; Alibhai 3 pts; Deleon 6 pts; Nieves 10 pts, 2 3-ptrs; Veloso 4 pts. PT (15-7).

BOYS: Coral Reef 68, Westminster Christian 53: Nathaniel Wesley 15 pts (2-2 3-ptrs), 8 rebs, 3 blks; Hunter Bostick 16 pts, 4 rebs, 4 stls, 4 asts, 3 blks; Gabriel Castro 10 pts, 4 rebs, 6 asts, 2 stls; Marcos Duro 10 pts, 4 rebs; Nikolaos Psarrakos 4 pts, 6 rebs, 2 blks. CR (9-10).

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 89, Palmer Trinity 55: Jordan Bankston 18 pts, 6-10 FG (4-4 3-ptrs 1st half); Jacob Marquez 11 pts, 5-6 FG. GP (14-8).

BOYS: St. Brendan 72, Ronald Reagan 37: StB: Duque 20 pts, Gutierrez 14, Villalba 10, Alvarez 6, Gutierrez 6, Gonzalez 6, Alicea 5, Alonzo 3, Rodriguez 2. RR: Martinez 14 pts, Fuenmayor 9, Balcarcel 7, Lindor 4, Guerrero 3. 3-ptrs : Duque 6, Gutierrez 2, Gutierrez 2, Villalba 2, Alvarez 1, Alicea 1, Alonzo 1. StB (15-7).

True North freshman Jasen ‘J-Roc’ Lopez with the dunk. Photo Courtesy True North Basketball

BOYS: True North 98, Chaminade-Madonna 71: Jasen ‘J-Roc’ Lopez (Fr) 46 pts, 8 rebs, 6 stls, 5 asts; 2 blks; Ryan Rodriguez (So) 18 pts, 3 rebs, 3 asts, 2 stls; Jermaine Freeman (Sr) 10 pts, 11 rebs, 4 blks; Danny Gonzalez (Fr) 12 pts; CJ Gonzalez (Fr) 8 pts, 6 rebs, 5 asts. TN (16-5), C-M (12-9).

More basketball

GIRLS: GMAC Quarterfinals: Miami High 64, Killian 19; Palmetto 37, Northwestern 29; North Miami 62, Ferguson 38; Norland 67, Edison 15 .

Soccer

BOYS: Archbishop McCarthy 3, Chaminade-Madonna 0: Alejandro Nemer 2 goals; Mathew Crichton 1 goal. AM (12-3-1).

BOYS: Braddock 6, Miami Springs 3: Samuel Diaz-Mariscal 3 goals; Jeancarlos Rodriguez 2 goals, 1 assist; Christian Lopez 2 assists; Juan Espitia 1 goal; Adriel Gonzalez 1 assist. Brd (7-6-4).

BOYS: Coral Reef 6, Ferguson 1: Garric Gonsalves 2 goals; Diego Navarro 2 goals; Elijah Beckett 1 goal; Yifrank Gonzalez 1 goal. CR (5-7-4).

BOYS: Coral Springs 5, Pompano Beach 3: CS: Michael Neville 1 goal; Christopher Baigorria 1 goal; Mahmoud Kaddouh 1 goal; Francisco Prestefilipe 1 goal; Kyree Pittman-Osborne 1 goal; Sebastian Guzman 1 assist; David Puello 1 assist. PB: Chase Hermann 1 goal; Sammie Katz 1 goal; Daniel Collier 1 goal; Andre Terra 1 assist; Fiordi Lika 1 assist. CS (7-7).

BOYS: Cypress Bay 1, Monarch 0: Rafael Matamoros winning goal; Matias Imperio 1 assist; Gkp Marco Rotundo Barbosa 4 saves, shutout. CB (11-3-2).

BOYS: Ferguson 5, MAST 1: MAST: Marcos Menendez 1 goal; Andre Schmid 1 assist. Ferg (5-6-2), MAST (10-4-1).

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 2, Pine Crest 1: G P: Franco Garcia-Morillo 1 goal; Cosme Salas 1 goal; Tomas Sciarra 2 assists. PC : Sanjay Gerry 1 goal; Elliot Baum 1 assist. GP (11-3-2).

BOYS: Key West 6, Coral Shores 1: Jonathan Bahri 3 goals, 1 assist; Loubins Fleuridor 2 goals; Jonathan Gvili 1 goal, 1 assist; Ervin Ordonez 3 assists. KW (10-3-2).

BOYS: Miami High 3, Edison 2: Joseph Amador 2 goals; Kairon Martinez 1 goal. MH (5-6-1).

BOYS: Monarch 3, West Broward 2: Albert Deoliveira 1 goal; Ruddy Augusto 1 goal; Pedro Bernardino 1 goal; Joseph Magallanes 1 assist. Mon (9-5-2).

BOYS: Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 9, Hallandale 1: Sebastian Fernandez 2 goals, 2 assists; Santiago Salazar 2 goals, 2 assists; Giancarlo Echevarria 1 goal, 2 assists; D’Drick Hall 2 goals; Joziah Burnett 1 goal; Cory Edwards 1 goal; Juan Poveda 2 assists; Cesar Blanco 1 assist. SA (10-4).

BOYS: Southridge 1, Central 0: Kevin Lafortune winning goal; Michael Valdes 1 assist; Gkp Adrian Lopez shutout. Srd (6-6-4).

Soccer playoffs

GIRLS: DISTRICT 16-4A Semifinal: MAST 2, Key West 0: The Makos advance to the district final and qualified for regionals. Jessica Engel 1 goal; Alu Simonetti 1 goal; Alessandra Bonavita 1 assist; Gkp Heidi Schultz 3 saves, shutout. MAST (9-7).

BOYS: DISTRICT 16-4A Quarterfinal: Key West 4, South Miami 3 . KW (11-3-2).

BOYS: DISTRICT 16-5A Quarterfinal: Homestead 1, Hialeah 0 . Home (8-3-2).

BOYS: DISTRICT 16-5A Quarterfinal: TERRA 2, North Miami 0: TERRA (8-5).

BOYS: DISTRICT 15-6A Quarterfinal: Krop 1, Miramar 0: William Obando winning goal; Gkp Marcos Mizrahi 4 saves, shutout. Krop (6-4-2).

BOYS: DISTRICT 14-6A Quarterfinal: Piper 1, Nova 0 (SO): The Bengals won 4-3 in a shootout. Pip: Jhatwaine Jones 1 goal; Jhatwaine Jonas 1 goal; Nicholas-che Rahim 1 goal; Sydney Bile-Hamilton 1 goal. Pip (3-15-1).

BOYS: DISTRICT 15-7A Quarterfinal: Miami High 2, Hialeah Gardens 0. MH (6-6-1).

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone

