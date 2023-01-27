Read full article on original website
Related
Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area
Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota. Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department. Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known...
KNOX News Radio
Trial next stop for GF murder suspect
A trial date is pending for a Grand Forks man charged with Class double AA felony murder. A final dispositional conference was held Thursday afternoon in the case of Kindi Jalloh. He is accused in the May death of 67-year old Douglas Elgert of Grand Forks. Elgert’s body was found...
kroxam.com
KROX TO BROADCAST MULTI-USE ATHLETIC COMPLEX MEETING LIVE ON JANUARY 30
KROX Radio (1260AM/105.7FM) will broadcast the Crookston School District Multi-use Athletic Complex meeting at 10:00 a.m. at the Irishman’s Shanty live on the radio. Superintendent Dave Kuehn will give a presentation for about 10 to 15 minutes and then will open up for questions. If you would like to...
Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation
BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT WORKING TO WIDEN RESIDENTAL STREETS AFTER BLIZZARD
The City of Crookston announced that the Public Works Department is blading residential streets today to widen them due to the wind and snow. The city thanks the public for their patience.
valleynewslive.com
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
Man who died after being struck by train is identified
Authorities have identified a man who was killed when he was struck by a train early Monday morning. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Goroski, 41, of Audubon, Minnesota, was struck by an eastbound BNSF train west of 230th Avenue, between Audubon and Detroit Lakes at 1:36 a.m. Emergency...
kroxam.com
BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON ON FRIDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard warning for northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warning includes the Minnesota cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, and Argyle. The North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland.
kroxam.com
DRAFTS SPORTS BAR AND GRILL WINS BEST DISH AT BEER AND BACON EVENT IN GRAND FORKS
Drafts Sports Bar and Grill of Crookston won the Best Dish award at the 2023 Happy Harrys Pork and Brew held at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks on Saturday. Drafts won the best dish award by serving Ultimate bacon and beer mac and cheese with candied bacon on top.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PIRATE GIRL’S HOCKEY GOES AFTER WIN #15 TONIGHT AT DETROIT LAKES
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team is 14-5-2 on the season and coming off a 3-1 win over Bemidji at home. The Pirates will be back in Section 8A play tonight when they play the Detroit Lakes Lakers at the Kent Freeman Arena in Detroit Lakes. The Lakers are 3-19 on the season which includes a 15-0 loss to the Pirates in Crookston. The Pirates are down to three games left of the regular season, unless they find another game to replace the Northern Lakes game they canceled a couple week ago. Game time is 7:00 PM.
KNOX News Radio
Business News: GF Growth Fund…jobs…Medora horses
——— The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge eased further in December, and consumer spending fell — the latest evidence that the Fed’s series of interest rate hikes are slowing the economy. Prices rose 5% last month from a year earlier, down from the 5.5% year-over-year increase in November. It was the third straight drop. Consumer spending fell 0.2% from November to December.
Ghost Town in N Minnesota Could Work as a Creepy Movie Location
I'm always fascinated by old abandoned towns. Like the question of what happened? Was it ever a "booming" town? Why did people leave... or did they all just die off from natural causes? Or unnatural causes? What is the history of the town?. This one happens to be outside of...
valleynewslive.com
‘People do care’: Emerado educator battling Stage III cancer is shown love and support
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Michelle Carrera is a para-professional who loves to be among her students at the Emerado school. However, life dealt her a curve-ball as she now faces a battle against Stage III lung cancer. “There’s a mutant, a rare mutant called EGFR and basically it’s...
247Sports
NDSU rolls past UND for season sweep
NDSU got back in the win column with a 91-75 win over UND on Friday night at the SHAC. This is their 10th win in the last 12 meetings against their in-state rival. Both teams went back and forth in the first half, trading threes and baskets. The Bison pulled away a bit towards the end of the half, taking a 53-46 lead into the halftime break. NDSU came out with an 8-0 run to start the second half and never looked back, getting up by as many as 20 points in the second half. North Dakota native Grant Nelson dominated this game from start to finish, scoring 24 points in the first half and finishing with 36 points. Another North Dakota native Boden Skunberg finished the game with 17 points. UND was led by Matt Norman with 25 points. The win moves NDSU to 6-4 in conference play and in a log jam for second place in the Summit League. The loss sends UND to 1-9 in conference play.
Comments / 0