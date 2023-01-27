ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

U.S. Federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the VC

By Rebeca Moen
blockchain.news
 3 days ago
Guest
3d ago

Sounds like a bunch of recent college grads scammed a bunch of wealthy people out of money. Is this what Liberal colleges are teaching?

LutherM
3d ago

The real story I think is how he used his funds to propped up FTT. The coin has an algorithm behind it and instead of hold his customers funds to a 1:1 basis he used it to boost FTT up in price.

Troy Smith
2d ago

Meanwhile SBF continues to claim that he's done nothing wrong, never stashed any money anywhere, and that he's only worth about 100K. Despite all that, he remains free lounging around the pool of his parents' house after securing a $250M bond with a collateral worth only $4M. He didn't have to pay a single penny to post bail (only a collateral and a signature on paper).

