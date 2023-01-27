Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth restaurant ends dine-in operations
NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth restaurant dishing out gluten- and dairy-free cuisine is making some changes to its business model. Indigo 52, a year-old restaurant catering to people with a gluten allergy and other dietary sensitivities, is no longer offering dine-in service at 52 S. Main St., according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page.
abc27.com
Hersheypark removing classic family ride for 2023 season
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A classic family ride that has been at Hersheypark since 1997 is being removed for the upcoming operating season. The Whip, which was located in the Midway America section of the park, is being removed for the 2023 season. Hersheypark confirmed this in a tweet regarding the removal of the ride.
Hershey Farm fire reduces restaurant options for Lancaster County tourists
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County’s tourism season unofficially starts on March 10, when Sight & Sound Theatre opens its latest show. The show is the highlight of many organized tours through the area. With barely more than a month before the season begins, the area is down...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
SHENANDOAH’S CENTRALIA MOMENT: A look back at the Kehley Run mine fire (Part 1)
SHENANDOAH – When mine fires come up, the six-decade plight of a Columbia County borough is often top-of-mind, as is the misconception driven by said plight that mine fires are an unstoppable force. As the Centralia Mine Fire saga began, a lesser-known mine fire was raging and threatening what...
abc27.com
Retro 1950’s style drive-in restaurant in Perry County reopening for 2023 season
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — An old fashioned 1950’s style drive-in restaurant, Red Rabbit, will be reopening for the 2023 season in the coming weeks. Red Rabbit is a family-owned business that was founded by Sam & Maggie Snyder back in 1964, and is located at 60 Benvenue Road in Duncannon. According to their website, the retro Red Rabbit provides a unique, throw-back experience for their customers – offering “car hop services” which allow you to either eat in your car in the parking lot, eat outside at one of their picnic tables, or take the food home with you.
Peddler’s Village Announces 2023 Festivals and Events at Their Popular Lahaska Shopping Center
Peddler’s Village, a countryside shopping, dining, lodging, and family entertainment destination in the heart of historic Bucks County that is widely recognized for its popular festivals and events, will be presenting a wide range of year-round events in 2023. Created in 1962 and now named as the region’s number-one...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Lancaster PA
Known for its picturesque Amish country and rich history, the city and county of Lancaster in Pennsylvania offer a wide variety of activities for visitors to enjoy. From visiting historical sites and museums to indulging in delicious local cuisine, there are many interesting things to do in Lancaster. From discovering...
WFMZ-TV Online
Rising from the ashes: Well-known upper Bucks business rebuilds, reopens after fire destroyed shop
A well-known business in upper Bucks County has risen from the ashes. Vanderlely's Truck Sales and Service in Ottsville was destroyed by a fire in 2021, but the determined family business rebuilt over the next year-and-a-half. Family and friends gathered at the shop Saturday, to watch as the ribbon was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Penndale Middle School dismisses early, cancels evening activities after threat
LANSDALE, Pa. - A Montgomery County middle school is dismissing early Monday after a threat against the school. Students at Penndale Middle School, part of the North Penn School District, are being bused home, and those that usually walk must have someone pick them up, the district said in a notice to parents.
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?
In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police release name of woman killed in fire in Berks County
ALSACE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of a woman killed in a fire last week in Berks County. The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 124 Magnolia Lane in Alsace Township. "There was heavy fire upon arrival of the first...
WFMZ-TV Online
Developer challenges Bethlehem Township's rejection of Wawa plan
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Wawa plan that Bethlehem Township rejected in December will be up for review again Feb. 7. Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa. Wagner Enterprises proposes a Wawa convenience store with gas pumps, a bank, and two eight-unit garden apartment buildings for 4900 Freemansburg Ave. In December, the township Board of Commissioners opposed the plan, 4-1.
Schuylkill County band featured in movie soundtracks
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Eric Ziegmont wrote a song with his band from high school, little did he know it would be used in movies some 30 years later. "We kind of just look at each other and laugh. We're like, 'Man, we wrote these songs 30 years ago.' And they're being appreciated globally in Hungary, in Canada, and also there's a few in the United States," he said.
‘We All Have Skin in the Game’: Demolition Makes Way for New Six-Story Hotel in West Chester
A 108-room, six-story hotel is coming to West Chester, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The Thatcher’s/Rite-Aid building at Gay and Walnut streets is currently being demolished and will be replaced by a boutique Indigo IHG hotel.
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
abc27.com
Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County
BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 killed in crash between tractor-trailer, car in Upper Macungie Township
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Two people were killed in a crash in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County on Sunday. A tractor-trailer and car collided on Hamilton Boulevard around 4 p.m. Police said the car was traveling south on Folk Road and trying to cross Hamilton Boulevard. That's when a...
abc27.com
Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment
UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 1/30/23
PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.. Ruscombmanor Twp. on PA 12/PA 73 Intersection for Utility work being done by a Local Utility. Lane...
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities ID woman, 71, killed in Alsace Township fire
ALSACE TWP., Pa. - Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead after an early-morning house fire in Berks County last week. Dana Oakes, 71, died after flames broke out at her Alsace Township home early Wednesday morning, state police said Monday. She was pronounced dead at the...
