ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Dreams, Dances and Swims in New ‘Lavender Haze’ Music Video

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tgHUy_0kSzbX8200

Meet Taylor Swift at midnight and you’ll be greeted with the latest piece to her pop puzzle: Midnights , the visual album. Since its release, the album era has moved ahead with big chart streaks and hit radio singles, but in the midst of the nightmare Eras tour ticketing fiasco, the singer’s visual master plan has been somewhat sidelined. Now, she’s setting things back on track with the music video for “ Lavender Haze .”

In the video premiered Thursday, which is written and directed by Swift, the singer is seen laying in bed with her partner while a record plays in the background. As she sits up, a cloud hangs over her head, and after lighting a match, an eerie “haze” fills the room. The scene cuts to Swift in her living room watching her lover as a weatherman on television as she sings, “All they keep asking me is if I’m gonna be your bride/ The only kind of girl they see is a one night or a wife.”

Soon the room is filled with literal lavender as she moves towards the television and pulls it apart to reveal a cosmic aquarium. Swift floats in a purple pool, and the surreal video ends with the singer in a floating lilac cloud.

Swift first previewed the “Lavender Haze” video in a teaser trailer compiling clips from all the music videos she made for Midnights. First out the gate was “Anti-Hero,” the controversy-stirring visual that attempted to communicate the singer’s personal struggles with disordered eating, among other things, but received criticism for its use of the word “fat” in place of numbers on scale.

Shaking off the backlash, Swift shared the shimmering visual for “ Bejeweled ,” a self-love anthem full of positive affirmations. In the video, she slips into the role of Cinderella, with HAIM stepping in as her mean stepsisters and Laura Dern as her evil stepmother. With Dita Von Teese as her fairy godmother, Swift stuns the crowd at a talent show, including the prince she won over before ghosting him completely.

The Midnights visuals have featured a cast of special guests from Dern, the HAIM sisters, and Von Teese to Jack Antonoff, Mike Birbiglia, Pat McGrath, and more.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Hailey Whitters Revels in Being ‘Everything She Ain’t‘ on ’Kimmel’

Hailey Whitters made her late-night television debut on Wednesday, visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her single “Everything She Ain’t.” The clever tune appears on Whitters’ third solo album Raised, which Rolling Stone named its favorite country album of 2022. Backed by a small band that included a fiddler and a banjo player, Whitters delivered a charming rendition of her song, a handclap-friendly spiritual cousin to Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me.” Moving around the Kimmel stage in a dress with flowing trumpet sleeves, the Iowa native promised the object of her desire that she could be “the whiskey in...
IOWA STATE
Rolling Stone

T.I. and Tiny’s War With Doll Maker Ends in Mistrial Over ‘Cultural Appropriation’

T.I. and Tiny’s lawsuit against L.O.L. doll maker MGA Entertainment ended in a mistrial Wednesday after jurors heard barred testimony accusing the toy company of “racist cultural appropriation.” U.S. District Court Judge James V. Selna granted MGA’s motion for mistrial on the sixth day of the multimillion-dollar court battle over claims MGA stole the name, likeness, and trade dress of the all-female group OMG Girlz started by Tameka “Tiny” Harris in 2009 and popularized on her reality show with her rapper husband, Clifford “T.I.” Harris. Heading into the trial, Judge Selna ruled that T.I. and Tiny would have to steer clear...
Rolling Stone

Jane’s Revenge: Biden’s Justice Department Uses Abortion Access Law to Indict Pro-Choice Vandals

Jane’s Revenge’s “first communiqué” was posted online on May 8, the same day the empty headquarters of an anti-abortion group, Wisconsin Family Action, were set on fire, and a few days after a draft of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe was leaked publicly. A message was left on the building in curling cursive spray paint: ‘If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.’  Fox News quickly turned the “pro-choice extremist group Jane’s Revenge” into a recurring fixture of its on-air coverage. Facebook branded the group a “Tier 1” Dangerous Organization — the designation typically reserved for terrorists, hate groups and criminal...
WISCONSIN STATE
Variety

Taylor Swift Snubbed by Oscars for Best Original Song, Lady Gaga and Rihanna Score Nominations

Lady Gaga and Rihanna scored Oscar nods for best original song, while Taylor Swift’s “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” was left off the nominations list for the 95th Academy Awards. The nominees for best song are “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” and “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” is from “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The song had been nominated for Critics Choice, Golden Globes and Hollywood Music in Media Awards this season. “Carolina”...
Detroit News

Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and when pop music gets personal

Miley Cyrus is back on top of the pop charts, and she arrived there with a little help from Taylor Swift. Not explicitly, mind you. Swift is not credited as a guest or a writer on Cyrus' new song "Flowers," which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart this week. But her influence, her ethos, is all over it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Romeo Santos Reveals He's Expecting Baby No. 4 in Sultry Music Video with Pregnant Girlfriend

The bachata artist, who is known for keeping his personal life private, gave fans a glimpse of his pregnant girlfriend in his latest music video for "Solo Conmigo" Romeo Santos is sharing a rare glimpse of his longtime partner — and their baby on the way! On Tuesday, the 41-year-old singer released a sultry music video for the song "Solo Conmigo," in which he embraces his partner's pregnant belly, covered only by a sheer cloth, as he sings about their intimate and judgement-free connection. The song, from Santos' 2022...
musictimes.com

Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Blossomed Atop Hot 100: Singer Finally Scored First #1 Song

Her lead single, "Flowers," for her upcoming new album, "Endless Summer Vacation," has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts after a head-to-head fight with Taylor Swift's record-setting "Anti-Hero" and SZA's "Kill Bill." In a Tweet, Miley thanked her fans for the unyielding support that they have showered her ever...
Rolling Stone

‘American Taliban’ Was Ordered Not to Meet With Extremists. He Did Anyway

When ‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh stepped out of prison in 2019, he agreed to a host of conditions as part of his supervised release. Lindh, who reportedly maintained his support for Islamist terrorist groups while in prison, was told not to associate with known extremists until he was officially free on May 22, 2022.  But new court documents suggest that the first prisoner in America’s sprawling “war on terror” may have violated that agreement by meeting with a convicted ISIS supporter in three get-togethers covertly surveilled by the FBI in 2021. News of Lindh’s meetings surfaced in a dispute over...
VIRGINIA STATE
Rolling Stone

See ‘SNL’ Sketch Transform Jake From State Farm Ads Into Horror Film

Saturday Night Live put a horror movie twist on one of TV’s most unavoidable spokesmen as host Michael B. Jordan played Jake From State Farm in a sketch where he takes his promise of 24/7 insurance coverage way too far. The pre-recorded sketch starts innocuously enough with the daughter of parents Mikey Day and Heidi Gardner flushing her stuffed animals down the toilet. Luckily, Jake From State Farm happens to be on-scene to provide his home insurance coverage.  However, Jake is still there at dinnertime… and the next morning. He’s bonding with Day’s children — including teaching the daughter a haunting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Sam Smith Recruits Kim Petras and Sharon Stone for Dramatic Performances of ‘Unholy’ and ‘Gloria’

Sam Smith’s third stint as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest saw the singer perform “Unholy” and the title track off of Gloria, their upcoming fourth studio album, which is set to be released on Jan. 27. For “Unholy,” Kim Petras, who features on the track, was on hand to sing her part of the hit song, emerging from beneath Smith’s extravagant pink skirt when her first verse arrived. But Petras wasn’t the only surprise guest during Smith’s performance. When it came time for them to perform “Gloria,” Sharon Stone made an unexpected appearance to help the singer debut the...
HOLAUSA

EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns

Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Rolling Stone

Harry Styles Joins Bad Bunny and Lizzo as a Performer at 2023 Grammys

Harry Styles is officially joining the performance lineup for the 2023 Grammys. He joins the previously announced first round of performers for the 2023 Grammys has been announced with Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras leading the lineup.  Also set to take the stage at this year’s show: Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, and Steve Lacy. The Grammys will air on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with Trevor Noah returning as host.  The bulk of the first wave of Grammy performers are up for major awards this year. Lizzo is nominated for all three...
Live nation us

Taylor Swift from the New album “Lavender Haze” ‘Midnights’. Event 2023

Official music video for “Lavender Haze” by Taylor Swift from the album ‘Midnights’. Taylor Swift is a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee. She has emerged as one of the most successful and influential artists of her generation, having sold over 50 million albums and 150 million singles worldwide. Her albums have sold over 10 million copies in the United States alone, making her one of the biggest-selling female artists of all time. She has also achieved great success in the music industry with her singles and albums having topped Billboard charts around the world.
People

Emily Ratajkowski Opens Up About Dating While Famous: 'It Feels Pretty Weird to Be Watched'

On her High Low podcast, Ratajkowski dove into the negative aspects of dating Emily Ratajkowski is single and ready to mingle — just not with everyone watching. The model, author and activist got candid about her experiences dating in the public eye on the most recent episode of her podcast, High Low with EmRata. Ratajkowski, who was recently spotted with comedian Eric Andre after cutting things off with Pete Davidson, said she doesn't really get used to the entire world knowing who she just went on a date with. "I've...
Rolling Stone

Michael B. Jordan Fends Off Eager ‘SNL’ Ladies in Debut Monologue

Actor, Creed III director, and single man Michael B. Jordan was approached by several Saturday Night Live cast members during his monologue, each angling for a hookup…or more. “My name is Michael B. Jordan, but tonight, ‘Michael B. Hosting. Michael B. Joking. And honestly, Michael B. Nervous. Michael B. Vulnerable,'” he opened, before mentioning his recent breakup. “Everyone thought I was so heartbroken,” he said, thanks in part to a picture of him at a basketball game looking dour. “Look, I was just chilling. But the internet decided that that was me being sad,” he said. He lucked out, he explained, because the vast majority...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

102K+
Followers
25K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy