redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota nonprofits make pitches to legislators for funding
At the crowded Columbia Heights food shelf, visitors dodged employees pushing carts of supplies down a hallway that doubled as a waiting room. "Watch your toes!" warned Elaine Walker, co-director of the food shelf. The workers at Southern Anoka Community Assistance (SACA) share desks and must store food at two...
mynorthnews.org
Minnesota poised to pass Driver's License for All
Susanna Guzman’s life in Minnesota has been harder because of one thing the state won’t give her – a driver’s license. A 10-minute drive to her work from her Northside home requires three buses each way. A nephew got deported to Mexico after police pulled him over while driving Guzman’s sister to her kidney dialysis appointment. Police detained him and left the man’s mother to walk to the hospital.
Minnesota’s Largest Landowner Doesn’t Live in the State
Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
mprnews.org
Blackout plates, popular in other states, may be headed for Minnesota
Minnesota could soon add a new specialty license plate that officials believe will quickly become a popular option. Gov. Tim Walz is recommending authorization of what are known as blackout plates — license plates with a dark or black background and white lettering. Colorado, Iowa and Mississippi are among...
Minnesota pool contractor banned from industry, must pay $2 million-plus
A judgement in a lawsuit filed by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison bans a pool building company from residential construction in the state and requires it to pay more than $2 million. On Friday, a default judgment was issued against Charles Workman and his company, MN Crete Pools, LLC after...
One Minnesota City, The Best in The Country to Find a Single Man
"All the single ladies, all the single ladies" Sorry, it's all that came to mind when I read an article sharing where all the singles are. According to Thriving Center of Psychology and based off data from the U.S. Census the cities with the most singles include these top 5 cities:
Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients.
Extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to unhoused population
MINNEAPOLIS -- The extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to Minnesota's unhoused population."Definitely people can die in this kind of cold for sure," said Margaret King, Catholic Charities' Senior Division Director for Housing Stability. "We're doing everything we can. We have outreach teams like 24 hours a day."King says their shelters have been packed with hundreds of people a day, a snapshot of the macro situation."In Hennepin County alone, there's I think 1,600 beds of shelter for adults, and they're, generally speaking, full every night," she said. "Ramsey County's the same."Last year, nearly 500 people were found to be living unsheltered in...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior living community among ‘unwitting’ providers swept up in $114 million fake nursing degree scheme
A New Jersey assisted living community was among many “unwitting healthcare providers” across the country duped into hiring more than 7,600 nurses with fake credentials due to a $114 million fraud scheme, according to the federal government. The Department of Justice announced federal charges last week against 25...
willmarradio.com
Population of Greater Minnesota growing again
(St. Peter, MN) -- For the first time in decades, the population in Greater Minnesota has grown. Julie Tesch, head of the Center for Rural Policy and Development says the gains were modest and were mainly in three key areas: Brainerd Lakes and vicinity... regional centers such as Moorhead, Duluth, and Mankato..., and areas with more processing plants such as Worthington and Austin.
agupdate.com
Erickson’s corn yield goals continue to rise each year
ALDEN, Minn. – Dan Erickson remembers his dad, Chuck Erickson, documenting 200-bushel per acre corn for the National Corn Yield Contest. He doesn’t remember the exact year, but it was worth celebrating. Now Dan has verified 300-bushel per acre corn with his 2022 entry in the conventional/non-irrigated class...
willmarradio.com
Gov. Walz wants to pay off U.S. Bank Stadium 23 years early
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's plan to pay off the one-point-one billion dollar U. S. Bank Stadium looks like a done deal. He announced in his budget speech this week that he wants to pay off the 377 million dollars in outstanding bond debt from the publically financed portion of the arena. Walz would use the balance in the stadium reserve fund as well as general fund money to make the final payment, which wasn't expected to happen until 2046.
greatermankatoblog.com
How will it affect your business? Mandated Paid Family and Medical Leave
One of the bills that has been getting significant attention this year at the Capitol is paid family and medical leave. What is this proposal? It would create a new, mandatory 24 week paid leave program for ALL Minnesota employers and employees. The program, as currently presented, would begin taking effect in 2025, with implementation starting yet this year.
kelo.com
Homelessness dangers in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, MN (KELO.com) — Homelessness can be deadly. People who experience homelessness in Minnesota die at triple the rate of the general population, according to a new report produced through a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Health and the Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute. That alarming pattern holds...
dailyplanetdc.com
Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud
A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night sky
A Minnesota witness at Forest Lake reported watching three objects in a triangle formation that began zigzagging around the sky at 8:45 p.m. on November 21, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
mprnews.org
Amid slight rise in MN COVID deaths, CDC says bivalent booster adds protection
This weekend the Minnesota Department of Health will close the remaining free, state-run COVID-19 testing sites: St. Paul Midway, Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, Brooklyn Park and Duluth. Although these sites are closing, Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham emphasized in a press release announcing the closures that “COVID-19 tests will...
Protest for Tyre Nichols to be held outside Minnesota Governor’s Mansion
Minnesota activist groups are planning to protest the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis officers at the Governor’s Mansion in St. Paul on Sunday afternoon. Official video of five officers beating Nichols during a Jan. 7. traffic stop was released Friday. Nicholas died in the hospital...
Why Can’t Minnesota Print Same Day Licenses When Other States Can?
Minnesota has a lot to offer. I lived in Kentucky for about 20 years, and feel that there are major differences in the cost of living in the states, granted, for good reason, but the one thing I can't wrap my head around is why I used to be able to get my license in Kentucky on the same day I went it for it?
knsiradio.com
AARP: Walz Budget Proposal Doesn’t Go Far Enough for Minnesota Seniors
(KNSI) — Governor Tim Walz officially rolled out his 2023 One Minnesota budget, which includes tax cuts for many Minnesotans, including senior citizens, but one advocacy group says it doesn’t go far enough. In a statement to KNSI, AARP Minnesota says it commends Governor Walz on the proposed...
