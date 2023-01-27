Read full article on original website
Prep Basketball: No. 2 Shady Spring avenges title game loss, throttles No. 1 Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring – Revenge is a dish best served cold and Saturday’s spread was too frigid for even a polar bear to stomach. In a rematch of last year’s Class AAA state championship game, one that was won on a Zycheus Dobbs floater at the buzzer, Class AAA No. 2 Shady Spring avenged that agonizing defeat with an 85-65 victory over No. 1 Fairmont Senior at Shady Spring.
WDTV
Justin Mathew Tennant
Justin Mathew Tennant of Pleasant Valley passed away on January 26th at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Justin was a 1999 graduate of North Marion High School and a graduate of Fairmont State University and worked at Blacksville Number 2 mine for 15 years and was a proud UMWA member. Justin played on the 1997 State Champion North Marion Husky Football team as a Defensive End and ran in several State Track Championships both on relay teams and as an individual. Justin was the happiest when spending time with his two sons, Reese and Ethan, camping, skiing, sledding, and going to sporting events. He was a big WVU Mountaineers fan as well as the Las Vegas Raiders, the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Penguins. Justin is the son of Richard and Terri Tennant of Fairview and is survived by 2 sons, Reese and Ethan Tennant of Fairmont; his girlfriend, Billie Jo Zorko of Metz; and siblings Brian and Sarah and nephew, Eli Tennant of Barrackville, Andy Tennant of Minturn, Colorado, Zachary Tennant and Jake Feldman of Morgantown, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Berle and Romaine Tennant and maternal grandparents, David and Shirley Wilson, and uncles David and Frank Wilson. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Linda Friend officiating. Interment will follow at Shinnston Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
Park strikes Linsly in overtime and advances to West Virginia state finals
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–The West Virginia High School State Hockey Championship continued on Saturday in the Friendly City. Where teams fought for the 18th annual “Bob Otten Trophy.” The #5 Wheeling Park Patriots had a remarkable win against #4 Martinsburg. Where they won in overtime 3-2. Then hours later took on the #1 seed […]
WBOY
Quick Hits: Huggins talks Stevenson’s big game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball picked up a massive win on Saturday, topping the 15th-ranked Auburn Tigers in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Mountaineers showed a lot of growth as some key players broke out of their slumps to earn the win. Here’s what coach Bob...
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Lands Local Talent
(Photo via WVU Recruiting) Nathaniel Flower, a 2023 football prospect from Fairmont Senior High School, has committed to play for Neal Brown and the Mountaineers via Twitter. Flower, who comes to WVU as a preferred walk-on, will be a kicker and punter for the Mountaineers. He will complete a position room that is wide open heading into 2023 with the departure of Casey Legg.
wvsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction: West Virginia Fans Excited Again After Upset Win Over Auburn
Doing in front of a packed crowd, that included basketball legend Charles Barkley, and a rowdy atmosphere, West Virginia managed to beat number 15 Auburn 80-77 on Saturday afternoon. The win provides the Mountaineers a big boost in terms of their resume for the NCAA Tournament. WVU has now won...
In-state QB relishes in WVU opportunity
Princeton (WV) quarterback Grant Coachran polished off a stellar high school career this past fall, throwing for 2,103 yards and accounting for 31 total touchdowns in just ten games. That put his career totals over 8,000 yards and over 90 touchdowns, with his name littering the record books. That kind of production led to several Division II and FCS offers, plus interest from his home-state school, WVU. Earlier this month, the Mountaineers invited him up to campus for a visit.
Quick Hits: Future of Big 12/SEC Challenge, Finding Minutes For Wilson & Okonkwo + More
WVU head basketball coach Bob Huggins meets with the media ahead of Saturday's game against Auburn.
WDTV
George Earnest “Earnie” Murphy, II
George Earnest “Earnie” Murphy, II, 33, of Wallace, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on April 3, 1989, a son of the late Robin Denise (Yeager) Murphy and George E. Murphy. He is survived by his father, Pastor George E....
WDTV
Marjorie Ellen Thompson
Marjorie Ellen Thompson, 98 of Clarksburg, WV passed away on January 27th, 2023 following a brief illness. She was born June 4, 1924 in Terre Haute, IN a daughter of the late Leslie and Bennie Creal. Her husband Emerson M. Thompson, whom she married on January 19, 1946 preceded her...
voiceofmotown.com
Charles Barkley Ate His Own Words
Charles Barkley is never one to shy away from sharing his opinion. Well, it seems as if that mentality has come back to bite him. According to WVU Assistant Coach DerMarr Johnson, was in a bar in Morgantown last night telling WVU fans that his Auburn Tigers were going to kick their “you know what.”
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Auburn
Can the Mountaineers pull off the upset?
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: WVU Women’s Hockey Team
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two members of the WVU Women’s Hockey Team joined First at 4 on Friday. They talked about their season up to this point, previewed this weekend’s game, and the overall team chemistry. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4...
WDTV
WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
WDTV
WV School Choice Fair held in Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia School Choice Fair was held Saturday at the Marriot Waterfront in Morgantown. Governor Jim Justice declared January 22nd through the 28th as West Virginia School Choice Week. More than 30 schools, education providers, and vendors were at the fair. “It’s really about bringing...
WTOV 9
Miss WV Volunteer Crowned, Plans to Give Back
Wheeling, W.Va. — Emma Griffith of Wheeling was just recently crowned Miss West Virginia Volunteer. The non-profit organization is a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America. It primarily focuses on service to one's community of which-- During her reign, she plans to assist athletes in the area who battle...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Brittany Bryan
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Brittany Bryan with Country Road Charcuterie joined First at 4 on Friday. She talked about creating her own business, making the perfect charcuterie board, and the recent craze in creating charcuterie boards. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from...
WDTV
Non-profit honors veterans with ski trip, WVU tickets
DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - Gathering of Mountain Eagles is a non-profit group of former soldiers and family members. The organization provides challenging activities and relaxation opportunities for veterans. This is the 43rd year they’ve done this, and it’s free of charge for the veterans and their spouses. Today...
Appalachian band awaits release of new album
A new album from the Appalachian-native Davisson Brothers Band promises to be their best.
wajr.com
The ‘Justice Tax Tour’ stops in Clarksburg area, Martinsburg this week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. Governor Jim Justice will continue his series of town hall meetings regarding his tax cut plan next week in Clarksburg and Martinsburg. The governor and secretary of revenue will be at the Bridgeport Conference Center on Monday, Jan. 30, at noon, and on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Berkeley County Clerk’s Office at noon.
