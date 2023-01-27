When Nancy Jordan does her ​“clap-out dance” at police headquarters Friday, she doesn’t plan to make people wait outside. Jordan is retiring that afternoon after 23 years as a community-focused police officer. The ​“clap-out” ritual accompanies retiring officers on their last days: The ritual begins in the third-floor atrium with speeches by the chief and colleagues. The officer gives final remarks then calls in a radio ​“signal 13,” meaning she is going off duty (in this case for good). The departing dance follows, downstairs, to the front outdoor entrance to the 1 Union Ave. entrance, where fellow officers and friends and families line the ramps and applaud.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO