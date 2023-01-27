Read full article on original website
NPS Family Center is the heart of Norwalk community
For families new to the district, we want to make sure they receive a warm welcome to Norwalk and receive any help they need to make sure their child gets off on the right foot. In our creation of the NPS Family Center, we are helping to engage families in a more direct manner, providing them with equitable access and opportunity to be a part of our community.
Yale Daily News
New Haven creates new office to equitably address climate change
A new city department aims to promote energy efficiency, conservation efforts and investment in clean energy for residential and public spaces alike. Last month, Mayor Justin Elicker officially established the Office of Climate and Sustainability, which will be headed by executive director and former alder Steve Winter ’11. Funded by federal American Rescue Plan allocations, this new office is a part of the Elicker administration’s long-term goal to effectively address the ongoing climate crisis.
Yale Daily News
Lunarfest returns as New Haven enters Year of the Rabbit
The Lunar New Year of the Rabbit has been on New Haven’s mind the past few weeks, bringing student celebrations and a thriving local scene. After a two-year hiatus, Connecticut’s 11th Lunarfest — the state’s largest annual Lunar New Year celebration — is back in person, bringing the brightest of city culture and holiday pride. The ensemble of celebrations featured a vibrant drum parade, speeches from local representatives and traditional lion dances.
PROUD Academy Comes Out For New School
The nation’s first Black openly gay state official met the organizers of what hopes to become the first LGBTQ-centered private school in Connecticut — and one of only a handful in the country. Their message about being “firsts” in an era of anti-gay backlash was identical and impassioned:...
shsroundtable.com
Help Security Guard Curt
Curt, our beloved security guard here at Stamford High, is in need of a bone marrow transfusion. If you would like to see if you are eligible to become a donor, go to the website and follow the steps on the page. https://bethematch.org/
newbritainindependent.com
Mount Pleasant Slated for Demolition and Redevelopment In Revised NBHA Plan
Residents May Face Risk of Displacement; Public Hearing Is March 7th. A March 7th hearing will be held at the New Britain Housing Authority (NBHA) on “significant amendments” to the Authority’s 2023 annual plan that include the demolition and redevelopment of the aging Mount Pleasant family housing complex on Myrtle Street.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Ganim, Porter Welcome New Police Recruits
Friday evening, Mayor Ganim and Chief Porter welcomed fourteen new officers into the police force during a graduation ceremony held at University of Bridgeport’s Arnold Berhnard Center. The ceremony follows a six-month long program that took place at the Bridgeport Police Training Academy where the former recruits participated in a variety of training sessions and skill building, led by Lieutenant Angelo Collazo.
Eyewitness News
Memphis ex-officer went to Bloomfield High School
Your Jan. 27 evening update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News. It was reported she was allegedly struggling with postpartum psychosis, a serious condition that can cause delusions and hallucinations. U.S. Secretary of Education speaks on Biden's student loan forgiveness program. Updated: 6 hours ago. Shortly after many applications for the...
Norwalk political notes: Rilling’s cane; Zoom criticism; missing dashboard
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. ENNA comments on eliminated ‘diversion signal’ plan. Mayor Harry Rilling said he’s recovering well after having a hip replacement last week. The surgery went “extremely well” and he’s already “walking without a cane for the most part,”...
Retirement Had To Wait
When Nancy Jordan does her “clap-out dance” at police headquarters Friday, she doesn’t plan to make people wait outside. Jordan is retiring that afternoon after 23 years as a community-focused police officer. The “clap-out” ritual accompanies retiring officers on their last days: The ritual begins in the third-floor atrium with speeches by the chief and colleagues. The officer gives final remarks then calls in a radio “signal 13,” meaning she is going off duty (in this case for good). The departing dance follows, downstairs, to the front outdoor entrance to the 1 Union Ave. entrance, where fellow officers and friends and families line the ramps and applaud.
State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem
HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
yankeeinstitute.org
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
Man in 'Braveheart' costume prepares for property battle with Monroe
A Monroe native says the town is allowing a neighboring property owner to expand their land and put up a commercial development right next to him.
Bristol Press
Restaurants will be a major component of downtown revitalization strategies
BRISTOL - Sit-down restaurants will be a major component of downtown revitalization strategies according to Mayor Jeff Caggiano and city economic development. Caggiano said that the By Carrier project, a 76,000 square foot development on North Main and Hope Street, will include four pre-dedicated spaces for restaurants. The city hopes to attract sit-down restaurants to fill these spaces once they become available.
New Haven Eatery Among 2 CT Restaurants On Yelp's US Top 100 Of 2023 List
A Southern soul food eatery and a Greek restaurant are serving up dishes mouthwatering enough to get them both a place in Yelp's list of top 100 restaurants for 2023. Sandra's Next Generation is a Black-owned restaurant in New Haven located at 636 Congress Ave. offering an array of hearty dishes inspired by the owner's mother, according to its website.
Yale Daily News
New Haveners mourn Tyre Nichols, challenge police violence
Dozens of New Haven residents gathered on the Green Sunday evening to mourn the murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police and to call on the city to better prevent police violence. The rally, organized by the Connecticut branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, was in response to...
trumbulltimes.com
MofonGo, a Puerto Rican restaurant, to open first New Haven location
MofonGo Restaurant will host a soft opening Thursday at its new New Haven location at 11 a.m., featuring fast-casual Puerto Rican cuisine. The new restaurant, at 17 Whitney Avenue, is the first MofonGo outside of Hartford County. Owner Vincent Placeres operates two locations in New Britain, another in Windsor and a stall at Hartford's Parkville Market food hall.
Connecticut officials react to video of Tyre Nichols beating
Connecticut officials have weighed in since the release of the Tyre Nichols police body cam footage on Friday. Governor Lamont in a statement says “Tyre Nichols should be alive today. His life matters, and my heart breaks for his family,
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
Is It Real? CT Girl's Scar Causes Debate On Social Media: Poll
An odd debate has been sparked on social media on whether or not a Connecticut girl's facial scar is real or not. The controversy stems from social media posts made on Tik Tok by New London County resident Ann Bonelli, also known as Annie, a Niantic resident who has a scar on the left side of …
