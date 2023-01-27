Prior to facing Rutgers Sunday afternoon, graduate guard Grace Berger had played fairly well since coming back from injury, but it hadn’t been anything special. However, Berger returned to All-American form in No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball’s 91-68 win over the Scarlet Knights, a sign that the best is yet to come for the star guard and the Hoosier squad.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO