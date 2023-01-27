ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Levito eyes first U.S. title, leads after short program

By By SONJA CHEN - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MCIQ3_0kSzZHg200

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Teenager Isabeau Levito scored 73.78 to take the lead after the women's short program on Thursday night, closing out the first day of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Levito, the reigning junior world champion who took third place in her senior nationals debut last year, entered as the favorite to win her first U.S. title after an impressive international senior debut in which she earned silver at both Grand Prix assignments and the Grand Prix Final last month.

The 15-year-old holds a razor-thin lead over two-time national champion Bradie Tennell, who put down a clean skate after missing the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries. Though Tennell struggled with consistency in her Grand Prix assignments last fall, she recorded a season-best score of 73.76 in her return to San Jose, where she won her first title in 2018.

Starr Andrews is fewer than five points out of the lead. Five years after she wowed the SAP Center crowd with a free skate set to her cover of Whitney Houston’s “One Moment in Time” in her senior nationals debut, the 21-year-old is in third place by a slim margin after the short program, edging Amber Glenn by a hundredth of a point.

Rounding out the top four was Amber Glenn, who scored 68.96. The 2021 U.S. silver medalist — who withdrew from nationals following a positive COVID-19 test in 2022 — delivered a captivating performance, but two-footed the landing on her final jumping pass, a triple loop, leaving points on the table.

It will be a quick turnaround to crown a national champion, as the women's event concludes with the free skate on Friday night. Earlier in the day, the men's event kicks off with the short program.

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy