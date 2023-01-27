Read full article on original website
Related
marinelink.com
Wärtsilä to Equip Pacific International Lines' Newbuilds
Technology group Wärtsilä announced it will supply the liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel gas supply system, propulsion control system and alarm monitoring and control system for four new 8200 TEU LNG dual-fuel containerships being built for Singapore-based Pacific International Lines (PIL) at the Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding yard in China. The orders were included in Wärtsilä’s order book in the fourth quarter of 2022.
marinelink.com
OSVs Help to Power North American Maritime Fuel Transition
Just five out of the 1,664 OSVs operate on clean fuel technology in the U.S., and all of them are owned and operated by Harvey Gulf International Marine. Harvey Gulf’s ‘green fleet’ utilizes LNG and Bio-LNG as the main fuel sources. Pictured is Harvey Champion with Corvus Orca energy storage system. Image courtesy Harvey Gulf.
marinelink.com
New Company: Lehmann Marine offers COBRA Battery System
With the founding of Lehmann Marine, a subsidiary of Höpen GmbH, a new supplier of innovative maritime products such as the COBRA battery system has entered the maritime market in 2023. The COBRA (Compact Battery Rack) battery system, which is freely scalable and tailored to maritime requirements, has several...
marinelink.com
Fishing Vessel Facing $41,000 Fine for AIS Violation
A commercial fishing vessel is facing a potential $41,093 fine after allegedly violating automated identification system (AIS) regulations near the mouth of the Columbia River Dec. 3, 202, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The U.S. Coast Guard said it is pursuing a civil penalty against a commercial fishing vessel after...
Comments / 0