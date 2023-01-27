AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:07 a.m. EST

US economy slowed but still grew at 2.9% rate last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.9% annual pace from October through December, ending 2022 with momentum despite the pressure of high interest rates and widespread fears of a looming recession. Thursday’s government estimate showed that the nation’s gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of economic output — decelerated last quarter from the 3.2% annual growth rate it had posted from July through September. Most economists think the economy will slow further in the current quarter and slide into at least a mild recession by midyear. The economy got a boost last quarter from resilient consumer spending and the restocking of supplies by businesses. Federal government spending also helped lift GDP.

How will we know if the US economy is in a recession?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The second consecutive quarter of economic growth that the government reported Thursday underscored that the nation isn’t in a recession despite high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. Yet the U.S. economy is hardly in the clear. The solid growth last quarter will do little to alter the widespread view of economists that a recession is likely sometime this year. For now, the economy expanded at a 2.9% annual rate in the fourth quarter, though some of the underlying figures weren’t as healthy. Consumer spending, for example, grew at a slower pace than in the previous quarter, and business investment was weak. So what is the likelihood of a recession?

US infiltrates big ransomware gang: 'We hacked the hackers'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland and other U.S. officials say the FBI and international partners have at least temporarily disrupted the network of a prolific ransomware gang they infiltrated last year. And as a result they have saved victims, including hospitals and school districts, a potential $130 million in ransom payments. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco says that: “Simply put, using lawful means we hacked the hackers.” Officials say the gang known as Hive, operates one of the world’s top five ransomware networks. FBI Director Christopher Wray says the FBI quietly gained access to Hive's control panel in July and was able to obtain software keys to decrypt the network of some 1,300 victims globally.

Lawsuit: Vegas Strip resorts used vendor to fix hotel rates

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal lawsuit is seeking class-action damages for countless hotel patrons who booked rooms in Las Vegas since 2019. The suit alleges that most hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip have used a third-party vendor to illegally fix prices. The complaint filed Wednesday alleges that MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, Treasure Island and Wynn Resorts share information with a company that uses algorithms to "maximize market-wide prices.” It accuses the resorts and Rainmaker Group Unlimited, owned by Florida-based Cendyn Group, of violating antitrust laws. MGM Resorts calls the lawsuit meritless. Cendyn declined to comment. Other parties did not immediately respond to messages.

US company gets $120 million boost to make 'green steel'

The manufacture of “green steel” moved a step closer Friday as Massachusetts-based Boston Metal announced a $120 million investment to help it produce steel that is far less damaging to the climate than traditional steel. Producing the metal is one of the world’s dirtiest heavy industries, with three-quarters of world production using furnaces fed by coal. Boston Metal will use the funding from metals giant ArcelorMittal to expand production of green steel at a pilot plant near Boston, and help launch commercial production in Brazil. The company uses renewable electricity on iron ore to purify the iron to make steel.

House GOP seeks new restrictions on use of US oil stockpile

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the second time this month, House Republicans are seeking to restrict presidential use of the nation’s emergency oil stockpile — a proposal that has already drawn a White House veto threat. A GOP bill set for a vote Friday would require the government to offset any non-emergency withdrawals from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve with new drilling on public lands and oceans. Republicans accuse President Joe Biden of abusing the reserve for political reasons to keep gas prices low, while Biden says tapping the reserve was needed last year amid a ban on Russian oil imports following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Boeing pleads not guilty in case over deadly Max crashes

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Boeing has pleaded not guilty to a criminal charge in a case revolving around two crashes of Boeing 737 Max planes. A federal judge in Texas took Boeing's plea Thursday. The judge is considering whether to appoint a special monitor to examine safety issues at the company. It's an unusual case because Boeing thought it had settled the issue when it reached a deal with federal prosecutors two years ago. But relatives of some of the passengers who died are challenging the settlement because they weren't informed about secret negotiations between Boeing and the Justice Department.

Asian shares edge higher, tracking Wall Street rally

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have advanced, boosted by a rally on Wall Street following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. Markets remained closed in Shanghai for the Lunar New Year holidays. In Tokyo, data showed the core consumer price index was up 4.3%, slightly higher than expected at 4.2%, and higher than the Bank of Japan’s target of 2%. On Thursday, Wall Street stocks climbed to their highest level in nearly eight weeks after the Commerce Department reported that the U.S. economy expanded at a 2.9% annual pace in the last quarter, ending 2022 with momentum despite higher interest rates and widespread fears of a looming recession.

Visa 1Q profits rise 6%, new CEO to take over Feb. 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Payment processing giant Visa Inc. says its profits in its latest quarter were up 6% from a year earlier, helped by the continued rise of digital payments across the globe. The company’s current CEO, Al Kelly, will step down on Wednesday. He will be replaced by his second-in-command, Ryan McInerney. The San Francisco-based company said it earned $4.18 billion, excluding a handful of one-time items, or $2.18 a share. That’s compared to a profit of $3.96 billion in the same period a year ago. According to FactSet, Visa’s results beat analysts’ expectations.

Chipotle looks to hire 15,000 amid continuing labor shortage

Restaurants are beginning the new year with a recurring problem: labor shortages. Chipotle is looking to hire 15,000 people in North America ahead of the busy spring season, while Taco Bell has more than 25,000 listings for crew members posted on its website. The National Restaurant Association says U.S. restaurants have added jobs for 24 consecutive months. But restaurant employment is still 3.6% lower than before the pandemic, or the equivalent of 450,000 jobs. In a November survey, 62% of restaurant operators said they didn't have enough staff to meet customer demand.