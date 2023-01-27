Pope scores 20 as UCSD downs Cal State Northridge 65-57

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryce Pope had 20 points in UC San Diego's 65-57 victory against Cal State Northridge on Thursday.

Pope added five rebounds for the Tritons (8-13, 3-6 Big West Conference). Roddie Anderson III added 14 points while going 5 of 11 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had seven rebounds. Jace Roquemore recorded 10 points and went 4 of 5 from the field.

Atin Wright finished with 18 points and three steals for the Matadors (4-17, 1-9). Northridge also got 11 points, four assists and five steals from Marcel Stevens. Cam Slaymaker also put up 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .