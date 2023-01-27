Read full article on original website
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana sheriffs exercising unchecked power, nearly two-thirds failing to follow public records lawEdy ZooLouisiana State
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And BrandonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
New Orleans takes the top spot on Tripadvisor's list of "Best Food Destinations"Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
HokuLani Discusses New Song, Upcoming Debut Album, and Much MoreMeikhel PhilogeneNew Orleans, LA
fox8live.com
Juvenile girl fatally shot Sunday in Seabrook neighborhood in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A juvenile girl was fatally shot Sunday afternoon (Jan. 29) in the Seabrook neighborhood of New Orleans East, police said. The NOPD said an adult man has been detained for questioning in connection with the incident, but stopped short of calling him a suspect or announcing an arrest in connection with the girl’s death.
fox8live.com
Queen of Krewe of Nefertiti is a 22-year veteran NOPD sergeant who says inspiring children is her mission
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As New Orleans prepares for its first major parade weekend of the 2023 Carnival season, an New Orleans Police sergeant said she is ready to lead the krewe on its route through New Orleans East when it rolls on Sunday. Summer Turner, a 22-year NOPD veteran,...
fox8live.com
Chewbacchus rolls on its traditional route; huge turnout of parade-goers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thousands of people turned out in the Marigny and the French Quarter to pay tribute to a parade honoring that big furry animal from Star Wars. The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus is back to full strength. Drew Barry from Shreveport heads up a parade that celebrates...
NOLA.com
Big Shot from Slidell filling some iconic Zulu shoes this Mardi Gras
Slidellian Terrance McGuire, the first St. Tammany resident to hold the position of the Big Shot character for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, has put his stamp on the role by doing what he said any big shot should do — giving back to the community. Since...
Enjoy your stay at the Hotel Freedia?
New Orleans own and original Big Freedia is about to take their dreams to a whole new level in the Faubourg Marigny. Freedia is getting ready to build an entertainment venue on the corner of Frenchman and Decatur Streets.
NOPD: Man killed in 11th Ward shooting
According to an NOPD spokesperson, the city’s second deadly shooting of the day happened around 8:30 p.m. on Constance Street near St. Andrew.
Female juvenile killed in Little Woods shooting, suspect arrested
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Little Woods Sunday (Jan. 29th).
wbrz.com
Man found shot to death near crashed vehicle in New Orleans neighborhood Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating after finding a man shot to death near a crashed vehicle in the Algiers neighborhood late Saturday night. The New Orleans Police Department told WWL-TV it responded to a report of shots fired and a car crash on Zion Street and Dickens Drive in Algiers just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
police1.com
NOPD reportedly has 160 'qualified' applicants for 50 civilian positions, but none have been hired
NEW ORLEANS — In October, the New Orleans Police Department announced it was creating 50 new civilian jobs designed to shore up the dwindling police force. Three months later, the NOPD has 160 qualified applicants but has yet to hire a single one, according to the Civil Service Department.
fox8live.com
Driver fatally shot Saturday night in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot late Saturday night (Jan. 28) in the Old Aurora section of Algiers, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed. The NOPD said it received calls reporting gunfire and a single-car accident around 10:50...
NOLA.com
Metairie strip mall to become ‘luxury’ steakhouse with bourbon club, sushi, hibachi tables
Real estate developer Anthony “A.P.” Marullo III has one ambitious project underway, transforming the former Andrea’s in Metairie into what will be his own new Italian restaurant. Just a few blocks away, however, he also has a second major restaurant project in the works, one that’s out...
NOLA.com
Olympia celebrates Mardi Gras revelry in Mandeville
Gathering for the organization’s 57th celebration, the Mystic Krewe of Olympia presented its annual bal masque Saturday at the Castine Center in Mandeville. Zeus LVII made a regal entrance and processed to the throne. Reigning as queen was Miss Anna Frances Barousse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Juergens...
31 Miles of Paved Hiking, Biking and Riding Louisiana Perfection
Biking, hiking, walking, riding, playground, Tammany Trace Trail is a Louisiana gem that has everything to make your next outdoor outing a fantastic experience with 31 miles of "paved peddling perfection". Formally the route for the Illinois Central Railroad you might say the Tammy Trace Trail is a rails-to-trails masterpiece.
WDSU
Parents left struggling after popular day care in Algiers burns down
NEW ORLEANS — Many parents in Algiers are left struggling after a popular day care went into flames earlier this month. The fire destroyed the Children's College of Academics, and officials believe the fire started from a faulty wire. The owners reported that the day care was recently refurbished...
Coast guard rescues two fishers after engine detaches from boat
The Coast Guard rescued two boaters Saturday (Jan. 28).
NOLA.com
An average year for homicides in New Orleans' largest suburbs included some shocking crimes
Despite several headline grabbing killings last year, including the slaying of a priest and church worker in Covington, 2022 turned out to be a pretty average year for murders in New Orleans' two largest suburbs, according to recently released law enforcement statistics. In all, 55 people were slain in Jefferson...
NOLA.com
With over 850 punchlines sent in, check out the hilarious WINNER and lots of finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
We received 859 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest and not a flat tire in the bunch! I had a feeling anything to do with potholes would be a hit, pun intended. Our winner sent in a perfect twist on the recent classified documents news. We also had lots of terrific punchlines related to the classic movie “Groundhog Day.” Great job everyone!
NOLA.com
Former superintendent: NOPD needs to bring back proactive policing
According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, 2022 ended with more murders than any year since 1996, with more than 700 incidents (which does not count actual victims) of shootings and a 39% increase in reported armed robberies. Put another way, 2022, compared to 2019, shows gains of 131% in homicide, 88% in shootings, 156% in carjacking and 20% in armed robbery calls to the New Orleans Police Department.
NOLA.com
Affordable apartments for elderly residents, veterans planned for Federal City
Plans for a new residential development at Federal City in Algiers are taking shape, after years of failed initiatives and spotty progress. Earlier this month, the Algiers Development District, the government agency that owns the 200-acre former military base on the Mississippi River, received the Louisiana state approval it needs to move forward with construction of a new apartment complex, with 70 one- and two-bedroom affordable income units targeting elderly residents and military veterans. Groundbreaking is scheduled for June, and construction is expected to take about 18 months.
NOLA.com
7th Ward church, an incubator of New Orleans jazz, wins $100,000 grant to rebuild
Perseverance Hall, a New Orleans jazz incubator in the early 20th century and a church since 1949, is today a heap of wood and blue siding in the 7th Ward. Damaged by Hurricane Ida in 2021, it largely collapsed in August. Now a federal grant delivers new hope of restoring...
