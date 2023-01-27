ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox8live.com

Juvenile girl fatally shot Sunday in Seabrook neighborhood in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A juvenile girl was fatally shot Sunday afternoon (Jan. 29) in the Seabrook neighborhood of New Orleans East, police said. The NOPD said an adult man has been detained for questioning in connection with the incident, but stopped short of calling him a suspect or announcing an arrest in connection with the girl’s death.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Enjoy your stay at the Hotel Freedia?

New Orleans own and original Big Freedia is about to take their dreams to a whole new level in the Faubourg Marigny. Freedia is getting ready to build an entertainment venue on the corner of Frenchman and Decatur Streets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Driver fatally shot Saturday night in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot late Saturday night (Jan. 28) in the Old Aurora section of Algiers, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed. The NOPD said it received calls reporting gunfire and a single-car accident around 10:50...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Olympia celebrates Mardi Gras revelry in Mandeville

Gathering for the organization’s 57th celebration, the Mystic Krewe of Olympia presented its annual bal masque Saturday at the Castine Center in Mandeville. Zeus LVII made a regal entrance and processed to the throne. Reigning as queen was Miss Anna Frances Barousse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Juergens...
MANDEVILLE, LA
KPEL 96.5

31 Miles of Paved Hiking, Biking and Riding Louisiana Perfection

Biking, hiking, walking, riding, playground, Tammany Trace Trail is a Louisiana gem that has everything to make your next outdoor outing a fantastic experience with 31 miles of "paved peddling perfection". Formally the route for the Illinois Central Railroad you might say the Tammy Trace Trail is a rails-to-trails masterpiece.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Parents left struggling after popular day care in Algiers burns down

NEW ORLEANS — Many parents in Algiers are left struggling after a popular day care went into flames earlier this month. The fire destroyed the Children's College of Academics, and officials believe the fire started from a faulty wire. The owners reported that the day care was recently refurbished...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

With over 850 punchlines sent in, check out the hilarious WINNER and lots of finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!

We received 859 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest and not a flat tire in the bunch! I had a feeling anything to do with potholes would be a hit, pun intended. Our winner sent in a perfect twist on the recent classified documents news. We also had lots of terrific punchlines related to the classic movie “Groundhog Day.” Great job everyone!
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Former superintendent: NOPD needs to bring back proactive policing

According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, 2022 ended with more murders than any year since 1996, with more than 700 incidents (which does not count actual victims) of shootings and a 39% increase in reported armed robberies. Put another way, 2022, compared to 2019, shows gains of 131% in homicide, 88% in shootings, 156% in carjacking and 20% in armed robbery calls to the New Orleans Police Department.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Affordable apartments for elderly residents, veterans planned for Federal City

Plans for a new residential development at Federal City in Algiers are taking shape, after years of failed initiatives and spotty progress. Earlier this month, the Algiers Development District, the government agency that owns the 200-acre former military base on the Mississippi River, received the Louisiana state approval it needs to move forward with construction of a new apartment complex, with 70 one- and two-bedroom affordable income units targeting elderly residents and military veterans. Groundbreaking is scheduled for June, and construction is expected to take about 18 months.
LOUISIANA STATE

