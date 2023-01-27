ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Late El Paso Police Chief Allen laid to rest with full honors Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and the community said its final goodbyes Friday, Jan. 27 to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who died unexpectedly at age 71 on Jan. 17. Funeral services were held at Abundant Living Faith Center in the Lower Valley this morning. A procession of police […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police officer shoots aggressive dogs on Tierra Limon Dr. in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department responded to several 911 calls involving two Pit Bulls that had bitten at least two people and were showing aggressive behavior in east El Paso, according to police. The incident happened on 12477 Tierra Limon Drive in east El...
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Veterans accuse former El Paso DA legal advisor of fraud, threats

Army veterans enrolled in a class taught by attorney Roger Rodriguez at Fort Bliss say he promised as a judge he could help them get government jobs when they joined a group he started called the Combined Veterans Association. “I waited two years for him to get me a job,”...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Poker room in El Paso offers safe, legal private card play

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For poker players in the Borderland who want a safe, legal place to play the game, House of Kings Card Club is the place to go. As the first legal poker room in El Paso, they are able to offer residents a chance to play the game that they love. […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Robbery reported at Glory Road garage in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to a text notification sent out by the University of Texas at El Paso Miner Alert system, a robbery was reported on the 2nd Floor of the Glory Garage. The alert stated that the robbery happened at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning and...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story located the crash at 11710 Pebble Hills Blvd. The crash happened at the 11700 block of Pebble Hills. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died and two more are seriously injured after a car crash in east El Paso Saturday night. The crash happened at The post One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans get one last chance to view 'Chicano Power!' exhibit

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Chicano Power! A Force For Change & Progress In El Paso" an exhibit that focuses on the Chicano Civil Rights Movement in El Paso is closing. Anyone looking to catch the exhibit on the last day still has a chance to do so...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Frankie Valli postpones concerts, while recovering from illness

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The acclaimed frontman of the Four Seasons band Frankie Valli has postponed his forthcoming concerts through February 4th including the one in El Paso, TX., as he continues to recover from pneumonia. All January dates will be rescheduled, and tickets will be honored. The...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Firefighters quickly extinguish house fire in Lower Valley

UPDATE: Fire has been knocked down. No injuries have been reported at this time. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire Department crews are currently responding to a condition two fire located at the 900 block of Duskin Dr. No injuries have been reported. No further information has been released.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso nurses rally for safe staffing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso area nurses from Las Palmas and Hospitals of Providence joined thousands of registered nurse members of National Nurses United (NNU) as they demanded the hospital industry to end their profession’s staffing crisis by providing safe numbers of nurses to care for patients. NNU nurses emphasized this winter’s surge […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

WWII veteran saved by two Andress High Schoolers after falling in street

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two Andress High School students are being hailed as heroes after helping a World War II veteran who couldn't get up after falling in the street. Andress seniors Christian Lugo and Tyler Cooper were driving on Sun Valley when they saw 95-year-old Matilde Vega fall in the street. Vega laid The post WWII veteran saved by two Andress High Schoolers after falling in street appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy