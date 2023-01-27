Read full article on original website
Late El Paso Police Chief Allen laid to rest with full honors Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and the community said its final goodbyes Friday, Jan. 27 to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who died unexpectedly at age 71 on Jan. 17. Funeral services were held at Abundant Living Faith Center in the Lower Valley this morning. A procession of police […]
El Pasoans, law enforcement attend police chief Greg Allen's services for final goodbye
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several El Pasoans and law enforcement agencies showed up to pay their respects for late El Paso police chief Greg Allen's funeral services on Friday. Both civilians and law enforcement said they went to say "thank you" to Allen for all he has done...
Police officer shoots aggressive dogs on Tierra Limon Dr. in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department responded to several 911 calls involving two Pit Bulls that had bitten at least two people and were showing aggressive behavior in east El Paso, according to police. The incident happened on 12477 Tierra Limon Drive in east El...
Veterans accuse former El Paso DA legal advisor of fraud, threats
Army veterans enrolled in a class taught by attorney Roger Rodriguez at Fort Bliss say he promised as a judge he could help them get government jobs when they joined a group he started called the Combined Veterans Association. “I waited two years for him to get me a job,”...
Poker room in El Paso offers safe, legal private card play
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For poker players in the Borderland who want a safe, legal place to play the game, House of Kings Card Club is the place to go. As the first legal poker room in El Paso, they are able to offer residents a chance to play the game that they love. […]
El Paso Shown in Popular Netflix Series “I Am A Killer”
Fans of true crime have probably seen the Netflix series called "I Am A Killer"; a show where murderers from all over the United States talk about their crimes/stories & the creators present the cases from the convicted & victims side. In December of last year, Season 4 came out...
Robbery reported at Glory Road garage in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to a text notification sent out by the University of Texas at El Paso Miner Alert system, a robbery was reported on the 2nd Floor of the Glory Garage. The alert stated that the robbery happened at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning and...
One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story located the crash at 11710 Pebble Hills Blvd. The crash happened at the 11700 block of Pebble Hills. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died and two more are seriously injured after a car crash in east El Paso Saturday night. The crash happened at The post One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash appeared first on KVIA.
El Pasoans get one last chance to view 'Chicano Power!' exhibit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Chicano Power! A Force For Change & Progress In El Paso" an exhibit that focuses on the Chicano Civil Rights Movement in El Paso is closing. Anyone looking to catch the exhibit on the last day still has a chance to do so...
Frankie Valli postpones concerts, while recovering from illness
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The acclaimed frontman of the Four Seasons band Frankie Valli has postponed his forthcoming concerts through February 4th including the one in El Paso, TX., as he continues to recover from pneumonia. All January dates will be rescheduled, and tickets will be honored. The...
Need Your Chico’s Tacos Fix While In Austin? This El Paso Food Truck Can Help!
Chico’s Tacos….. IN AUSTIN?! Yup, however, some may even dare to say that these rolled tacos are even better than El Paso’s iconic Chico’s Tacos. I know, those are fighting words, but they came from my parents so please don’t start a fight!. A few...
Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley creates checklists for drivers moving forward
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — An animal shelter in Las Cruces reconsidered safety precautions after four kittens died on their watch when moving them to another rescue group in Colorado. Clinton Thacker, the executive director of the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, told CBS4 they were working on...
Oven fire breaks out at West El Paso business that had car recently crash into it
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s been a tough week and a half for one West El Paso business. Friday night, a fire broke out at the Valley Super Market store at Redd and Resler. No injuries were reported and the fire was quickly extinguished. Initial reports say it was an oven fire, but fire […]
17-year-old dead, 2 others left with serious burns after vehicle rollover in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police and fire crews responded to a single rollover crash located on the 11700 block of Pebble Hills Blvd in front of Montwood Middle Saturday night. According to police, the crash happened before 11 p.m. Saturday night. Officers found the vehicle on fire and a 17-year-old male passenger […]
El Paso security guard arrested following shooting outside Showtyme sports bar
El Paso police arrested a security guard in connection with a shooting that wounded a man last week in the parking lot outside NFL running back Aaron Jones' sports bar in the far East Side. Chris Cain Spaccarotelli, 24, was arrested on Jan. 23 on charges of deadly conduct and...
Crash in central El Paso sends 1 person to hospital with serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving two cars sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The crash happened on Piedras Street and San Jose Avenue in central El Paso around 10 a.m., dispatch added. No...
Firefighters quickly extinguish house fire in Lower Valley
UPDATE: Fire has been knocked down. No injuries have been reported at this time. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire Department crews are currently responding to a condition two fire located at the 900 block of Duskin Dr. No injuries have been reported. No further information has been released.
El Paso nurses rally for safe staffing
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso area nurses from Las Palmas and Hospitals of Providence joined thousands of registered nurse members of National Nurses United (NNU) as they demanded the hospital industry to end their profession’s staffing crisis by providing safe numbers of nurses to care for patients. NNU nurses emphasized this winter’s surge […]
El Paso One of the Dirtiest Cities in the US, According to New Study
Here's a recent study you won't see the City of El Paso sharing on its social media. El Paso is a dirty city, and not in a sexy-time kind of way. More of a pollution and trash kind of way. That is according to a new study that names El Paso among the 50 dirtiest cities in the nation.
WWII veteran saved by two Andress High Schoolers after falling in street
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two Andress High School students are being hailed as heroes after helping a World War II veteran who couldn't get up after falling in the street. Andress seniors Christian Lugo and Tyler Cooper were driving on Sun Valley when they saw 95-year-old Matilde Vega fall in the street. Vega laid The post WWII veteran saved by two Andress High Schoolers after falling in street appeared first on KVIA.
