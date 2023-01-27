Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PhoenixTed RiversPhoenix, AZ
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
"I’ve played against Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson...Luka is right in the same breath" - Dallas Mavericks legend Derek Harper on Luka Doncic
Derek Harper is so enamored by Luka Doncic's game that he already puts him right up there alongside Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson
hotnewhiphop.com
Bryce James Impresses LeBron With Latest Dunk
Bryce continues to grow his game. Bryce James has been doing some big things with Sierra Canyon this past season. He is currently in his sophomore year at the school, and many are impressed with his play. Although Bronny is getting most of the attention right now, there is no doubt that Bryce has been fun to watch.
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
James Wade’s message to Candace Parker leaving Chicago for Aces
Chicago Sky coach James Wade shared a heartfelt message to two-time WNBA champion and MVP Candace Parker after she announced her intention to sign with the Las Vegas Aces as an unrestricted free agent on Saturday. “Candace has done so much for our franchise in her time here,” Wade said...
Suns-Bucks Jae Crowder move heats up trade speculation
The Jae Crowder situation should be resolved soon. The Phoenix Suns are looking to trade him ahead of the trade deadline and it’s looking like the Milwaukee Bucks are in the best position to pull off the move. The Bucks have been one of many suitors for Crowder —...
Video: 76ers teammates had incident on bench during game against Nuggets
The Philadelphia 76ers were not quite on the same page in the first half of Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. ESPN cameras caught 76ers teammates Shake Milton and Georges Niang in a heated argument on the bench during a second-quarter timeout. Niang, in particular, had to be held back by other 76ers players. Here... The post Video: 76ers teammates had incident on bench during game against Nuggets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s honest take on Joel Embiid dropping 47 on Denver
Saturday’s edition of the NBA’s rivalry week pitted arguably the two top big men in the league today when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were able to score a 126-119 victory at home, and at least for this particular battle, it was clear which of the two towering centers came out on top.
RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update
The Milwaukee Bucks are rumored to be using Grayson Allen in various outgoing trade packages, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets have been linked to Milwaukee in a potential trade. The Bucks may opt to use Allen as a centerpiece in return for […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan
Donovan Mitchell came extremely close to becoming a member of the New York Knicks this past summer. In fact, most folks believed that the Knicks were on the brink of announcing a homecoming for the New York native, who for his part, admitted later on that he too felt that the move was all but […] The post Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Wizards vs. Spurs prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/30/23
More can’t-miss NBA action is coming from AT&T Center on Monday night as the San Antonio Spurs (14-36) host the visiting Washington Wizards (23-26). Washington will look to continue their winning streak while San Antonio looks to end their skid. Check out our NBA odds series for our Wizards-Spurs prediction and pick.
Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams
Breanna Stewart has narrowed her free agency search to the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm, according to Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports. Stewart, who is considered the top free agent of this year’s free agency class, is back to where she started last offseason when she took meetings with New York and […] The post Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Jordan would be proud of Mason Plumlee’s insane record never seen in NBA history
Mason Plumlee has been the subject of trade rumors surrounding the Charlotte Hornets this season and for good reason. Plumlee is having a very productive season, one of the best of his career, but it hasn’t done much to translate to wins on a Hornets team that is going nowhere fast this season. That’s not really a knock on Plumlee, just that his play would probably be better suited to coming off the bench for a playoff team. There are a couple of teams that could use a quality backup center and that’s what Plumlee is. His play this season has been very good to the point where he is even setting NBA records in front of the man who holds a lot of them in Hornets owner Michael Jordan. As per the Hornets broadcast team, Plumlee has had the greatest shooting stretch of a 20 game period in league history at 77 percent.
Cowboys Have Reportedly Already Decided On Play Caller For Next Season
Now that Kellen Moore has gotten the boot from the Dallas Cowboys, somebody has to call the team's plays next season. America's Team has reportedly already decided who that will be. According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will call the plays for the ...
RUMOR: Suns join Knicks as O.G. Anunoby trade suitors
The interest in Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby is seemingly growing as the NBA trade deadline gets nearer. Apart from the New York Knicks, another potential suitor for Anunoby has come out to the surface in the form of the Phoenix Suns (h/t Shams Charania of The Athletic). “The Knicks...
NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid outdueling Nikola Jokic during Sixers-Nuggets
Saturday’s encounter between the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets was not only a battle between two of the top teams in the league, but it was a chance for fans to see two MVP candidates in Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic go head-to-head. And just days after Embiid was snubbed of a starting spot in […] The post NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid outdueling Nikola Jokic during Sixers-Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Timberwolves emerge as Bones Hyland trade suitor amid D’Angelo Russell rumblings
The Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t emerged as the top tier team in the Western Conference that they were hoping to become this season, and that could lead to an eventful trade deadline for them. With the deadline drawing closer with each passing day, it sounds like Minnesota is looking to revamp their backcourt by pulling off […] The post RUMOR: Timberwolves emerge as Bones Hyland trade suitor amid D’Angelo Russell rumblings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Instant breakdown of Sixers vs Nuggets: Joel Embiid dominates Nikola Jokic in comeback win
In their second straight game under the national television spotlight, the Philadelphia 76ers (32-16) hosted the Denver Nuggets (34-16). In the showdown between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, the Sixers secured a win in comeback fashion by a score of 126-119 Let’s break down the Sixers’ huge win over the Nuggets, their seventh consecutive win. […] The post Instant breakdown of Sixers vs Nuggets: Joel Embiid dominates Nikola Jokic in comeback win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0