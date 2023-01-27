Steve Wilks' Lawyers Say They're ‘Shocked and Disturbed' by Panthers' Decision to Hire Frank Reich Over Interim Coach

Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Hurts, Mahomes Set Up First Super Bowl Between Black Starting QBs
Hurts, Mahomes set up first Super Bowl between Black starting QBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are chasing a Super Bowl title, but they’ve already made history two weeks ahead of their showdown in Glendale, Ariz. The two NFL MVP finalists will become...
A Look Back at Previous Super Bowls in Arizona
A look back at previous Super Bowls in Arizona originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. American football’s biggest game is headed back to the desert. Arizona, more specifically Glendale, a city nine miles northwest of downtown Phoenix, is the host location of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce Will Make History When They Face Off at Super Bowl 2023
Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are going where no pair of brothers -- not the Mannings, not the Barbers and not the Watts -- have gone before: The Super Bowl ... against each other. In a league filled with fraternal matchups, the Kelces will make history as the first pair...
Brock Purdy Couldn't Throw After Injury Vs. Eagles, Set for MRI
PHILADELPHIA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy re-entered the NFC Championship Game on Sunday in the third quarter with the 49ers in catch-up mode. But because of the condition of Purdy’s throwing elbow, it looked as if the 49ers were more concerned with running out the clock on the season.
Drake Places $1.1 million Bet on Chiefs Over Bengals in AFC Title Game
Drake places $1.1 million bet on Chiefs over Bengals in AFC title game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As if an ankle injury wasn’t bad enough, Patrick Mahomes now needs to overcome the “Drake Curse” against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Drake took to Instagram late...
Jalen Hurts Arrives in Snazzy Fit Before Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game
Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media.
Jalen Hurts Leads Stadium in Eagles Fight Song After Beating 49ers
WATCH: Hurts leads the Linc in Eagles fight song after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles did it. They're headed back to the Super Bowl, five years after the franchise's first Super Bowl win. The Birds stomped the 49ers on Sunday evening, rolling to a relatively easy...
Joe Burrow Arrives in Pink Outfit Ahead of Bengals-Chiefs AFC Title Game
Joe Brr takes center stage in another cold fit. The Cincinatti Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow, was caught arriving into Kansas City ahead of his team's AFC Championship title game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Burrow was seen, looking extremely calm in a pink denim jacket and...
49ers Shirt Appears on Rocky Balboa Statue Ahead of NFC Title Game Vs. Eagles
Rocky statue adorned with 49ers shirt before NFC Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Yo, Adrian! Someone is up to some shenanigans in Philadelphia. The city's beloved Rocky Balboa statue was photographed wearing a 49ers shirt Thursday night ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, and Philadelphia Eagles fans are not happy.
Super Bowl LVII Odds: Opening Point Spread, Total, Early Line Movement
Super Bowl 57 point spread, betting odds for Chiefs vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The stock market might have been closed Sunday night but oddsmakers wouldn’t have been able to tell the difference. They posted the opening point spread for Super Bowl 57 minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC championship, and took a lot of action for the matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Ariz. in two weeks.
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo's Playoff Return ‘Conceivable' as 49ers' Backup
Report: Jimmy G's return 'conceivable' if 49ers make Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. If the 49ers beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game and advance to Super Bowl LVII, Jimmy Garoppolo could re-enter the picture. The 31-year-old quarterback remains inactive for the NFC title game,...
