Steve Wilks' Lawyers Say They're ‘Shocked and Disturbed' by Panthers' Decision to Hire Frank Reich Over Interim Coach

Super Bowl 57 point spread, betting odds for Chiefs vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The stock market might have been closed Sunday night but oddsmakers wouldn’t have been able to tell the difference. They posted the opening point spread for Super Bowl 57 minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC championship, and took a lot of action for the matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Ariz. in two weeks.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO