Think Americans Have It Bad? Here's How Inflation Is Affecting Other Countries
Inflation hurts. Prices soar, your dollars don't stretch, and your bank account balance shrinks. Although it's true, it does not help the situation to remind ourselves that inflation -- and then getting that inflation under control -- is part of the economic cycle. In an overly-simplified nutshell, inflation occurs when...
When Is the Next Fed Meeting?
"When is the next Fed meeting?" is a question that hasn't weighed this heavily on anxious investors' minds in probably four decades. Which is fair enough, really. The worst inflation to hit the U.S. economy in 40 years appears to have peaked in 2022, and yet the Federal Reserve remains committed to its most aggressive campaign of interest rate hikes since the late Carter and early Reagan administrations.
What to Expect From the First FOMC Meeting of 2023
The first month of 2023 has been relatively kind to the stock market, at least compared with 2022. The S&P 500 is up about 4.6% since the beginning of the year. The Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC, meeting could add to that positive momentum — or derail it. That depends on how much the committee raises interest rates.
Stock Market News for Jan 30, 2023
Wall Street closed higher on Friday continuing the northbound movements of U.S. stocks in January. A series of favorable economic data, especially a key inflation data, boosted market participants’ sentiment. All three major indexes ended in green. For the week as a whole, these indexes also finished in positive territory.
