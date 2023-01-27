Read full article on original website
The Warehouse Theatre Company in Yakima is celebrating its 75th year in Yakima. The next offering on the boards at their theatre location on 24th Avenue is one that fans of William Shakespeare will enjoy, as well as those who may be unfamiliar with his body of work. This play tells the story of how the world nearly missed out on his work entirely.
Here are the online links to watch or you can attend a live event organized by Benton County.
Gas prices are up again this week along with everything else including grocery prices. Officials at GasBuddy say the statewide average is $4.12 cents a gallon. But if you're in eastern and central Washington you're paying an average price of $3.83 per gallon. Prices are up 13.9 cents per gallon in the last week.
The Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive has been a tradition for generations in the Kittitas Valley, and it’s coming up Feb. 4. It’s a slow, five-hour walk for the estimated 250 head of cattle on Highway 821, starting sometime that morning. The route will be shut down for part of the day, which means regular traffic will be blocked until the cattle get through.
I'm always down for more taprooms in Yakima. Being that Yakima is home to 75% of the hops used in the United States it only makes sense. Shorthead Brewing is a new brewery in town that many people are talking about. Those you may have seen a beer or two from them around town like at Public House, they're gearing up to open their own taproom to the public.
Every year the local high schools do fundraising efforts through their Mr. [insert school here] campaign. Mr. Ike, Mr. Davis, Mr. West Valley and so on. One of the popular fundraisers are doing restaurant takeovers where by simply eating out or grabbing food to-go you can help support these schools. Ike is doing a MOD Pizza takeover today (Thursday, January 26) on at Rainier Square on Nob Hill. You don't have to worry about cooking or doing the dishes all while helping out our Ike students and helping support Children's Miracle Network. Sounds like a win-win.
With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
QUINCY - Panaderia El Padrino, which translates to "The Godfather Bakery," opened for business in Quincy on Monday, Jan. 22. The highly revered Mexican bakery opened in the Quincy Public Market space that was once occupied by Cielo Town Bakery and The Pink Oven Bakery. However, the hype around Panaderia...
The other day I met up with a friend at a favorite spot in Yakima. My problem is if there are too many things on the menu I wonder about each and everything and, after too long, I just get something I often get like the chicken fried steak or some type of breakfast combo. This time I figured I'd try something new and stick to it. I'm glad I did.
Distracted driving is a big problem in Yakima and in the state of Washington. January is National Teen Driving Awareness Month and officials at US Cellular are passing along tips for teens and parents about how to stay safe while driving with a phone. They say nearly 1 in 10 drivers ages 15-20 involved in fatal crashes were reported as distracted, the largest proportion for any age group. Authorities in the state say if you follow the tips you could save your life or the life of another driver.
Just when you thought we were in the clear for the year, Mother Nature has decided it's not done yet to frost us with those frozen flakes of unfortunateness. As most of the snow has melted over Yakima, only leaving piles of ice in some parts around town, it appears as we'll get more snow this weekend.
The next time you book a flight out of the Wenatchee Valley, you'll no longer have to board a turbo-prop plane. Horizon Air's Embraer 175 jet made its first landing on the runway of East Wenatchee's Pangborn Airport Friday. Camille Koenig is Pangborn's Customer Service Operations Manager for Horizon Air....
YAKIMA, Wash.- Water line work will result in the overnight closure of Summitview Avenue between 40th Avenue and 39th Avenue starting Sunday, January, 29th through Thursday, February, 2nd. The closures will begin each night at around 8:00 pm and last until 6:00 am. according to a City of Yakima press...
YAKIMA - On Friday January 27th at around 5:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) was called to the scene of a two semi, injury collision on I-82 near Mile Post 49. The location was just outside Zillah Washington in Yakima County. According to WSP, A Keywest truck rolled and collided...
Last night I attended the MOD Pizza takeover along with Eisenhower High School for their Mr. Ike pageant. It was a wonderful turn out. Thank you everyone who attended. I never need a reason to visit MOD Pizza as I'm a fan to begin with but anytime I can eat delicious food with cool people and it helps support our local area people through fundraising efforts, I'm all for it.
A popular area of Summitview Avenue will be closed Sunday night for some road work. Yakima City officials say city crews will be busy with water line work resulting in the overnight closure of Summitview Avenue between 40th Avenue and 39th Avenue starting Sunday, January, 29th through Thursday, February 2.
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Following an early lead with his short program, Seattle-based skater Lucas Broussard won first place in the junior men’s division at the 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championship with a record-breaking score. ICYMI: #ToyotaUSChamps is heating up as three new junior champions are crowned...
SPOKANE, Wash. — After pleading guilty to a staged accident scheme, numerous counts of fraud and lying to the FBI, 52-year-old Ali Abed Yaser of Kennewick has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. In October 2022, he pleaded guilty to:
UPDATE — Shortly after learning about a local family’s nightmare, iFIBER ONE News quickly learned that the Lee family‘s story has a happy ending. According to the Denver Police Department, the Lee’s two prized pigs, their truck, and trailer were found two days after they reported them stolen while staying at a hotel in Denver for the National Western Livestock Show.
RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
