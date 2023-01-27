ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Karen Khachanov vs Stefanos Tsitsipas result, highlights as the Greek powers through to Australian Open final

By Kieran Francis
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

When are Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler playing in the Australian Open men's doubles final?

Australian duo Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler will take to the court at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night for the doubles final against Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski. The local wildcard pairing, who had never played together prior to the tournament, will be desperately hoping to emulate the achievement of fellow Aussie stars, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, who triumphed at last year’s Open.
ng-sportingnews.com

Nick Kyrgios' prediction comes true as Novak Djokovic produces 'monster' Australian Open display

Nick Kyrgios told everyone over 12 months ago that the drama surrounding Novak Djokovic was only going to make him better on the court. Fast-forward to this year's Australian Open and that prediction came to fruition, with Djokovic claiming his 22nd grand slam title in brutal fashion, downing Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the final.
ng-sportingnews.com

Australian Open 2023 ratings takes a plummet but a new record is made

The Australian Open 2023 ratings are in and organisers are met with mixed emotions about how the tournament went. Following a record-breaking fortnight in 2022, where a total of 12.5 million people tuned into the opening Grand Slam of the tennis calendar, this year's edition failed to live up to the expectation.
ng-sportingnews.com

Aryna Sabalenka serving disaster: World No.5 bombs first set of Australian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka had fixed her problematic serve - until her first Grand Slam final at the Australian Open. It started ominously with the world No.5 serving a double fault on the opening point of the match against Elena Rybakina - and showing a rye smile as she started the biggest moment of her life with an issue that has troubled her before.
ng-sportingnews.com

Australian Open prize money: How much will the winners make in 2023? Purse, breakdown for field

The winners of the 2023 edition of the Australian Open will be decided shortly, with the triumphant players taking home a large amount of cash. The overall purse amount for this year's tournament has increased by a small percentage in Australian dollars but with currency fluctuations is about the same as the 2022 edition in US dollars.
ng-sportingnews.com

Girona vs Barcelona live score, highlights: Lineups are out as Pedri sits

High-flying La Liga leaders Barcelona will hope to extend their lead atop the table and conclude a successful January with victory when they travel to promoted side Girona in a Catalan derby matchup. Barcelona won the Supercopa de Espana and advanced to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, and...
ng-sportingnews.com

FA Cup fifth round draw in full: Fixtures, dates, kickoff times and more

The FA Cup Fifth Round brings 16 teams closer to the final at Wembley Stadium on June 3 with Premier League and EFL sides doing battle. Defending champions Liverpool face a major test to to reach round five as they prepare for a weekend trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, with Manchester City downing Arsenal in the other all-Premier League meeting.
ng-sportingnews.com

Wrexham vs Sheffield United live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for FA Cup clash

Wrexham fans will be dreaming of another FA Cup fairytale as they play host to Sheffield United in a Fourth Round clash this weekend. The Welsh side are leading the way in the fifth tier National League, but they are the lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup this season, up against the Premier League promotion chasing Blades.

Comments / 0

Community Policy