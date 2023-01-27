Karen Khachanov vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds, betting trends, predictions and preview for Australian Open semi final

Read full article on original website
Nick Kyrgios' prediction comes true as Novak Djokovic produces 'monster' Australian Open display
Nick Kyrgios told everyone over 12 months ago that the drama surrounding Novak Djokovic was only going to make him better on the court. Fast-forward to this year's Australian Open and that prediction came to fruition, with Djokovic claiming his 22nd grand slam title in brutal fashion, downing Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the final.
Who is the best men's tennis player ever? GOAT ranking for Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and others
The ongoing golden era in men's tennis means every Grand Slam event throws up questions of legacy and history. Roger Federer retired after one last Laver Cup doubles match with long-time rival Rafael Nadal, making the Swiss great the first of the ATP Tour's 'big three' to step away from the sport.
Australian Open prize money 2023: How much will the players earn?
We have reached the finals of the 2023 Australian Open, with women's and men's champions to be named across singles and doubles competitions. Prize money for winners in every category has increased again following recent COVID-affected tournaments. There is a record total of AU$76.5 million (US$52.8 million) up for grabs...
Australian Open 2023 ratings takes a plummet but a new record is made
The Australian Open 2023 ratings are in and organisers are met with mixed emotions about how the tournament went. Following a record-breaking fortnight in 2022, where a total of 12.5 million people tuned into the opening Grand Slam of the tennis calendar, this year's edition failed to live up to the expectation.
Girona vs Barcelona live score, highlights: Lineups are out as Pedri sits
High-flying La Liga leaders Barcelona will hope to extend their lead atop the table and conclude a successful January with victory when they travel to promoted side Girona in a Catalan derby matchup. Barcelona won the Supercopa de Espana and advanced to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, and...
Wrexham vs Sheffield United live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for FA Cup clash
Wrexham fans will be dreaming of another FA Cup fairytale as they play host to Sheffield United in a Fourth Round clash this weekend. The Welsh side are leading the way in the fifth tier National League, but they are the lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup this season, up against the Premier League promotion chasing Blades.
