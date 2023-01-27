MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Our coastal waters will be swamped with fog off and on through Tuesday morning. A Marine Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 6AM Tuesday. It covers Northern Mobile Bay, Southern Mobile Bay, Mississippi Sound and coastal waters from Pensacola FL to Pascagoula MS out 20 miles. Low visibility could make navigation difficult for boaters. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy Monday with mild temps maxing out in the lower 70s. Plan for more areas of fog especially coastal counties once again overnight into Tuesday morning. We'll keep you updated if a Dense Fog Advisory is issued. We remain on the warm-side Tuesday and Wednesday with a few spot showers possible as highs hold steady in the lower 70s.

PASCAGOULA, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO