Mobile County, AL

New guidelines for treating childhood obesity include medications, surgery for first time

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The American Academy of Pediatrics updated its recommendations on childhood obesity for the first time in 15 years, emphasizing a need for early and intensive treatment. The guidance comes as childhood obesity rates have continued to rise over the past decade and a half, increasing from 17% to 20%, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fairhope pediatrician Dr. Katrina Skinner, who is the immediate past president of the Alabama Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, says obesity can impact the lives of children in many ways.
FAIRHOPE, AL
Dynamic Duo: Mobile Mystics celebrate 2023 with twin queens

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Mystics kicked off the Carnvial season with an open house. Its a opportunity for friends and family to see the floats and costumes for the year prior to the day that they’ll parade around the city. This year's theme is dynamic duos...
MOBILE, AL
Foley PD: Man charged after firing into home containing children

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, on Friday, January 27th, 2023, officers and detectives of the Foley Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired in the 400 block of West Orange Avenue. The investigation revealed that 29-year-old Julian Antione Tolbert of Foley came to...
FOLEY, AL
Mobile woman shot at during road rage incident

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A woman was reportedly shot at in broad daylight driving near the University of South Alabama. Police say it was a matter of road rage. The woman who was shot at says she is now living in fear. Wednesday, she was leaving Walmart with a...
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Big 10 Mayors meet in Mobile

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Big 10 Mayors on Monday, January 30, will hold a press conference at the Battle House Renaissance Hotel following their quarterly meeting, which will take place in Mobile. The mayors, representing the state’s ten largest cities, will be discussing their mission to...
ALABAMA STATE
Mobile County Commission issues revised ARPA strategic spending plan

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Commission issued a revised version of its American Rescue Plan Act Strategic Spending Plan to reflect actions taken since the initial plan’s approval on August 1, 2022. Revisions to the plan include adding three water/sewer infrastructure projects: Bayou La Batre...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Marine Fog now & tracking a Thursday weathermaker

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Our coastal waters will be swamped with fog off and on through Tuesday morning. A Marine Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 6AM Tuesday. It covers Northern Mobile Bay, Southern Mobile Bay, Mississippi Sound and coastal waters from Pensacola FL to Pascagoula MS out 20 miles. Low visibility could make navigation difficult for boaters. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy Monday with mild temps maxing out in the lower 70s. Plan for more areas of fog especially coastal counties once again overnight into Tuesday morning. We'll keep you updated if a Dense Fog Advisory is issued. We remain on the warm-side Tuesday and Wednesday with a few spot showers possible as highs hold steady in the lower 70s.
PASCAGOULA, MS
Mobile County NAACP President responds to Tyre Nichols video

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — "The acts of those officers were hideous, the outcome was sad," said Robert Clopton, Mobile County NAACP President. Mobile county NAACP President Robert Clopton sat down with NBC15 Emily Pounds Friday as the bodycam footage of the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was released to the public.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

