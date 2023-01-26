Aries: You move way too much and refuse to pause. Yes, we know you don’t like to sit still. It’s sometimes a charming part of your personality, and it draws people to you. Yet the problem is that no one can keep moving forever. You have to rest eventually, and you refuse out of stubbornness or fear of missing out. You may be a fire sign, but it doesn’t mean you have to burn yourself into the ground.

2 DAYS AGO