The Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild will be meeting on February 14 at 12:30 in the Burnsville Town Center. The business meeting will begin at 1:00. The speaker this month will be former Guild President, Eva Jobin. She will be presenting on “Color.” She says, “I’ve always loved bright colors, even as a child! My aunt taught me how to knit after I saw a beautiful shawl she was wearing. So I went down the knitting rabbit hole, which was followed by spinning and dying my own yarn. My quilting obsession did not start until I retired in 2015. But now, I get to do what I love on most days! Play with all the beautiful colors in whatever art form I choose to dabble in. My presentation will focus on the color choices I make when I create and why they work for me, or don’t work for me. Choosing the color is my favorite part of any item I create, be it knitting, spinning, cross stitch, quilting, or home decor sewing.

BURNSVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO