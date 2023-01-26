ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Bob Robinson, Jr.

Bob Robinson, Jr. age 53 of Overlook Drive, Spruce Pine passed away Thursday January 26, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. Born in Mecklenburg County he was a son of the late Bob, Sr. and Dorothy Bell Robinson. Bob was a member of Spruce Pine First...
SPRUCE PINE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Fundraiser For Yancey History Museum Projects

The first fundraiser that begins a campaign to make major repairs to the museum house overseen by Yancey History Association will be held at Burnsville Wine located at 525 W. Main Street in Burnsville on Friday, Feb. 3, from 4 – 7 p.m. The reception includes a nice selection of wines for tasting, along with shrimp and grits, and other hors d’oeuvres.
BURNSVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 1/22 – 1/29/23

(Press Release from Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) William Michael Dryer, 43 of Spruce Pine, NC. Deputy W. Hobson arrested Dryer for misdemeanor failure to appear in court on unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was issued $3,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 2/8/2023.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Mountain Piecemakers Meet February 14

The Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild will be meeting on February 14 at 12:30 in the Burnsville Town Center. The business meeting will begin at 1:00. The speaker this month will be former Guild President, Eva Jobin. She will be presenting on “Color.” She says, “I’ve always loved bright colors, even as a child! My aunt taught me how to knit after I saw a beautiful shawl she was wearing. So I went down the knitting rabbit hole, which was followed by spinning and dying my own yarn. My quilting obsession did not start until I retired in 2015. But now, I get to do what I love on most days! Play with all the beautiful colors in whatever art form I choose to dabble in. My presentation will focus on the color choices I make when I create and why they work for me, or don’t work for me. Choosing the color is my favorite part of any item I create, be it knitting, spinning, cross stitch, quilting, or home decor sewing.
BURNSVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Minutes From Jan 23 Yancey School Board Meeting

The regular monthly meeting of the Yancey County Board of Education was held in the gymnasium of Blue Ridge Elementary School on Monday, January 23, 2023. Ms Aubrie Donnellan from McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture presented pricing adjustments and options for the Board to consider regarding the renovations and repairs to South Toe Elementary and East Yancey Middle Schools.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy