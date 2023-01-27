Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxillinois.com
Heartland Community College hosts 'funnyraiser'
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Heartland Community College (HCC) Foundation is hosting a night of stand-up comedy to support programs and scholarships. The hosts HCC Funnyraiser Comedy Night will be held in the Astroth Community Education Center on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm. The...
foxillinois.com
Danville man hospitalized after shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A man was taken to the hospital after getting shot at in the 300 block of Porter St, in Danville on Saturday. The Danville Police Department says around 6:56 p.m. officers located a 35-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim...
foxillinois.com
Champaign Restaurant Week begins
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Restaurant Week returns on Friday for the seventh year. This nine-day celebration begins today, January 27, and continues until February 4. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert options will be available at 42 local restaurants. “There truly is an option for everyone, from...
foxillinois.com
Decatur Fire Department responds to 'suspicious' fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a garage on fire in the 200 block of Stuart ave on Friday. Officials arrived on the scene at 1:48 p.m. and reported heavy fire from an attached single-car garage and carport, with fire extending into the attic of the vacant residence.
foxillinois.com
Poverty simulator to educate community on families' struggles
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The School Of Social Work (SSW) at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign hosted a poverty simulator in light of Martin Luther King Jr. who also served as a community advocate. Here people walked in the shoes of impoverished families and learned how they too...
foxillinois.com
Crime Stoppers seeking information about an assault at Kam's
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — This week Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding an assault. We're told on September 4, at approximately 1:15 a.m., an unknown male asked the victim to follow him to another area inside Kam’s bar, located at 100 block of East Green Street in Champaign.
foxillinois.com
22-year-old woman convicted of murder in 2021
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A 22-year-old woman was found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the death of a 19-year-old woman in October of 2021. Arieana Colbert was convicted of killing Acarrie L. Ingram-Triner on October 20, 2021. The investigation revealed she was in a dispute in the...
foxillinois.com
Coles County Sheriff's Office arrest two men during burglary in progress
ASHMORE, Ill. (WICS) — Two men were arrested on Friday morning after the Coles County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress. Officials responded to East Ashmore Road, Ashmore, IL at 2:53 a.m. Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Charleston Police Department responded and made contact with...
Comments / 0