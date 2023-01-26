Felling Trailers, Inc. will debut design modifications to the X-Force hydraulic detachable’s gooseneck at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023. Felling has long been known as an innovative solutions provider in the transport industry, employing its engineering team to continually enhance and develop new product designs for increased production efficiencies, operator safety, and ease of use. The X-Force product line offers over a dozen models with load capacities ranging from 35 to 60 tons with an expansive selection of available options to ensure the trailer is built to the user’s spec.

