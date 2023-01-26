Read full article on original website
mhwmag.com
Felling Trailers releases design innovations for X-Force Hydraulic Detachable Goosenecks
Felling Trailers, Inc. will debut design modifications to the X-Force hydraulic detachable’s gooseneck at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023. Felling has long been known as an innovative solutions provider in the transport industry, employing its engineering team to continually enhance and develop new product designs for increased production efficiencies, operator safety, and ease of use. The X-Force product line offers over a dozen models with load capacities ranging from 35 to 60 tons with an expansive selection of available options to ensure the trailer is built to the user’s spec.
mhwmag.com
After 100 years of innovation Raymond continues to lead
One hundred years after its founding, and with the same customer-first approach that led to the introduction of the double-faced wooden-sided pallet and the hydraulic hand pallet jack, The Raymond Corporation continues its unquestioned industry leadership with a host of awards and recognitions from the Logistics Hall of Fame, IndustryWeek, the National Association of Manufacturers, and other organizations.
mhwmag.com
Plus One Robotics demonstrates Parcel Handling Solution at ProMat 2023
Visitors can race against the robot in a VR experience. At ProMat 2023 in booth N7921, Plus One Robotics will be demonstrating its parcel-handling robotics platform for warehouse and distribution centers including its Pick One Parcel induction solution and its “Human-In-The-Loop” (HITL) remote supervisor software. These demonstrations include the ability for booth visitors to partake in a Virtual Reality (VR) experience where via a VR headset they will be virtually transported to a warehouse facility to “race against the robot” in a pick-and-place process.
