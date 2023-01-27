Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Despite a late switch in meets, MSU Billings indoor track team finds success
CHADRON, Neb. — The Montana State University Billings indoor track and field teams overcame a late change in the location to where they were competing to find success at the Don Holst Open on the campus of Chadron State. Originally the Yellowjackets were to compete in Pocatello, Idaho, but...
406mtsports.com
Rocky Erickson: So far, shot clock hasn't increased scoring as much as some of us hoped
BILLINGS — March 9, 2007 was one of those nights that I will never forget. Semifinal night at the State AA boys basketball tournament. In the first game, Billings West and Missoula Sentinel combined for just 21 points in the first half, which ended with West leading 13-8. West eventually won 30-27, marking the lowest-scoring Montana state tournament game in 66 years.
406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings women push winning streak to 7 games
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Dyauni Boyce's 21 points provided a big boost as Montana State Billings stretched its winning streak to seven games Saturday evening with a 75-66 triumph at Central Washington in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball. The second-place Yellowjackets (18-4, 9-2) also received 15 points from Taryn...
406mtsports.com
Hanging their hat on defense, No. 3 Billings Central shuts down No. 5 Hardin
BILLINGS — The conventional wisdom is teams are supposed to put losses in the rearview mirror. Billings Central senior Lily Bland said the Rams didn’t exactly do that Friday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. With the season’s first loss “in the back of their minds,” the...
406mtsports.com
Brynley Fitzgerald scores 30 in Montana Western's win over Rocky Mountain College
BILLINGS — Brynley Fitzgerald crossed the 30-point barrier for the third time this season as Montana Western's women's basketball team defeated Rocky Mountain College by an 83-73 scoreline on Saturday afternoon at the Fortin Center. Fitzgerald, a senior who plays for her hometown college in Dillon, scored 30 as...
406mtsports.com
That's the point: Layla Baumann's role change helps keep No. 1 Billings West chugging along
BILLINGS — Layla Baumann figures she’s 100% back health-wise from a July shoulder surgery to repair a torn shoulder capsule and frayed labrum suffered when she tried to get through a screen playing summer ball. A bit out of sync, though? Yes, though the surgery on her left...
406mtsports.com
Rocky men's hoops snaps six-game losing run with victory over Montana Western
BILLINGS — Maxim Stephens scored a game-high 25 points as Rocky Mountain College's men's basketball team ended a six-game losing streak with an 82-69 win over Montana Western on Saturday at the Fortin Center. The New Zealander was 6-for-12 shooting from the field but got the majority of his...
KULR8
Dylan Byrd becomes first Lockwood athlete to sign with college program
BILLINGS- Dickinson State announced a trio of signings on Friday for their football program including standout athletes from Lockwood, Miles City and Shepherd. For the Lions, the signing by Dylan Byrd is a historic moment. Byrd will join the Blue Hawks program and in doing so, becomes the first athlete...
KULR8
Hardin's hot shooting shocks Billings Central 64-62
BILLINGS- From the first tip, Hardin had a little extra energy in their legs on Friday night at First Interstate Arena. The last time these two teams met, Billings Central dominated 97-51. Friday night was a different story. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 12-2 lead, as Hardin made four...
Roundup restaurant, Billings chef among nationwide award semifinalists
Among the semifinalists is The Backporch BBQ restaurant in Roundup, which has landed a spot in the Best New Restaurant category.
Two Males Shot in Alley Near West High School in Billings
Today, at 12:45 PM, BPD responded to a possible robbery with shots fired in the alleyway of the 2000 block of Cook Avenue, next to Billings West High School. Two male suspects were shot and transported for injuries sustained. BPD is investigating the situation and says all parties are accounted...
'It's pretty bad': Winter weather in Montana delays travel for many
Billings-Logan International Airport canceled and delayed various flights and weather-related vehicle accidents were reported statewide.
agupdate.com
Mishima Reserve looking for Angus producers
Angus cattle producers looking to improve their heifer development program and earn a premium on their calves may want to consider a Wagyu-based program that is looking to expand. Mishima Reserve, a company in Washington State, is partnering with Angus cattle ranches to produce Wagyu beef for their domestic and...
Eastern Montana Going To A 4 Day School Week, Is Billings Next?
Being a Miles City kid, I stay in touch with what is happening at the old stomping grounds. Recently, one thing that caught my eye was the school district in Miles City voting to transition to a 4-day school week. Good idea? Or expensive for parents?. What does it mean?
yourbigsky.com
Lockwood students get blessed bus ride home
If you’re looking for some kind of “sign” that miracles really can and do happen- listen to this. Roads were slick Friday in Billings and Lockwood and a message was sent out from the Lockwood School Superintendent “BUS #2 SLID OFF ROAD.”. Yep, you read it...
Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.
When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
Montana’s Biggest Candy Store Undergoing Big Change in Billings
You may be familiar with Candy Town USA. I wrote a story on this wonderful place back in December. It’s a candy store that has quite literally, everything you could ever want for your sweet tooth. And is the biggest candy store in the state of Montana! There’s an old fashion soda station with 50’s style décor. Beautiful candy lines the perimeters of the store creating an experience for anyone who walks through the doors.
Hey Billings, If You Receive this Piece of Mail Don’t Fall for It
Whether it’s an email or an actual physical piece of mail, we must be looking carefully at all of it. A legit-looking piece of mail showed up at my house and I got excited because I thought the lienholder on my vehicle finally sent my title to Yellowstone County DMV... I thought it was my registration.
The Dumbest Billings News Article of the Year
Just admit it dude. You can come out of the closet. Noone will judge you. You can just admit that the Chick-Fil-A chicken is incredible. Did you guys see this desperate-for-clicks article the Billings Gazette put out after the new Chick-Fil-A opened in Billings? They sent the "agnostic arts reporter" for the Gazette to cover the story. This ended up being the dumbest Billings news story I've seen all year- but it's only January, so you've still got time.
Two new trails to be constructed in Billings by fall 2023
“There’s the thought that we want to do the marathon loop, you know connect the Rims to the river and get all that going so there’s plans in the works for all of that,”
Comments / 0