ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
406mtsports.com

Rocky Erickson: So far, shot clock hasn't increased scoring as much as some of us hoped

BILLINGS — March 9, 2007 was one of those nights that I will never forget. Semifinal night at the State AA boys basketball tournament. In the first game, Billings West and Missoula Sentinel combined for just 21 points in the first half, which ended with West leading 13-8. West eventually won 30-27, marking the lowest-scoring Montana state tournament game in 66 years.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings women push winning streak to 7 games

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Dyauni Boyce's 21 points provided a big boost as Montana State Billings stretched its winning streak to seven games Saturday evening with a 75-66 triumph at Central Washington in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball. The second-place Yellowjackets (18-4, 9-2) also received 15 points from Taryn...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Dylan Byrd becomes first Lockwood athlete to sign with college program

BILLINGS- Dickinson State announced a trio of signings on Friday for their football program including standout athletes from Lockwood, Miles City and Shepherd. For the Lions, the signing by Dylan Byrd is a historic moment. Byrd will join the Blue Hawks program and in doing so, becomes the first athlete...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Hardin's hot shooting shocks Billings Central 64-62

BILLINGS- From the first tip, Hardin had a little extra energy in their legs on Friday night at First Interstate Arena. The last time these two teams met, Billings Central dominated 97-51. Friday night was a different story. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 12-2 lead, as Hardin made four...
HARDIN, MT
agupdate.com

Mishima Reserve looking for Angus producers

Angus cattle producers looking to improve their heifer development program and earn a premium on their calves may want to consider a Wagyu-based program that is looking to expand. Mishima Reserve, a company in Washington State, is partnering with Angus cattle ranches to produce Wagyu beef for their domestic and...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Lockwood students get blessed bus ride home

If you’re looking for some kind of “sign” that miracles really can and do happen- listen to this. Roads were slick Friday in Billings and Lockwood and a message was sent out from the Lockwood School Superintendent “BUS #2 SLID OFF ROAD.”. Yep, you read it...
LOCKWOOD, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.

When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana’s Biggest Candy Store Undergoing Big Change in Billings

You may be familiar with Candy Town USA. I wrote a story on this wonderful place back in December. It’s a candy store that has quite literally, everything you could ever want for your sweet tooth. And is the biggest candy store in the state of Montana! There’s an old fashion soda station with 50’s style décor. Beautiful candy lines the perimeters of the store creating an experience for anyone who walks through the doors.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

The Dumbest Billings News Article of the Year

Just admit it dude. You can come out of the closet. Noone will judge you. You can just admit that the Chick-Fil-A chicken is incredible. Did you guys see this desperate-for-clicks article the Billings Gazette put out after the new Chick-Fil-A opened in Billings? They sent the "agnostic arts reporter" for the Gazette to cover the story. This ended up being the dumbest Billings news story I've seen all year- but it's only January, so you've still got time.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy