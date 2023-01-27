Steve Wilks' Lawyers Say They're ‘Shocked and Disturbed' by Panthers' Decision to Hire Frank Reich Over Interim Coach

Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Frank Reich’s daughter addresses her hiring by Panthers
The Carolina Panthers this week announced the hiring of Frank Reich as their head coach. Reich did a very good job during his four-plus seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach, so the hiring is a strong one by the NFC South club. But the team faced some questions about the hiring thanks to a... The post Frank Reich’s daughter addresses her hiring by Panthers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Panthers HC Ron Rivera sends encouraging message to Steve Wilks
Based off the love and support Steve Wilks has received from his former Carolina Panthers players over the past few days, it’s no wonder why so many have referred to him as a “leader of men.” And now, it’s the man who once led him that’s expressing his own bit of appreciation.
Coach Likely To Bring Lawsuit Against NFL
During the National Football League season, numerous underperforming teams will either replace their head coach during the season or at the end of the season. The Carolina Panthers decided to fire their head coach Matt Rhule in week 5 after a 1-4 start to their NFL Season.
nfltraderumors.co
NFL Notes: Sean Payton, Steve Wilks, Dan Quinn
While making an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Ian Rapoport mentions that it sounds like Sean Payton‘s interview with the Cardinals went well and it’s still a possibility that he signs with Arizona. Rapoport describes that the Cardinals were interested in Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and Panthers’...
NBC Los Angeles
Jalen Hurts Arrives in Snazzy Fit Before Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game
Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media.
NBC Los Angeles
NFL Playoffs: Championship Sunday Live Updates
The cast for Super Bowl LVII is set. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup chock full of intrigue and history. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce -- both marquee players for their respective teams...
NBC Sports
Report: Steve Heiden joining Lions as tight ends coach
While the Cardinals are still looking for their next head coach, one of their longtime offensive assistants is moving on. According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, Arizona tight ends coach Steve Heiden is joining Detroit in the same role. Heiden had been a part of the Cardinals coaching staff dating...
Ron Rivera says Steve Wilks has proven he can be an NFL HC
Steve Wilks did an admirable job as interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Still, the Panthers weren't entirely sold on Wilks, opting instead to hire Frank Reich as the team's next head coach. While Carolina may have had doubts that Wilks was the right man for the job, former...
