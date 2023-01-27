Jones' buzzer-beater saves Centennial in rematch against Stockdale

Read full article on original website
Macias' dream comes true
Saints Health Bar, which has a rare concept of alcohol available with health-conscious food as well as meal prep options, opened in Bakersfield in November 2021. Yet Santos Macias thought of the idea while confronting adversity in 2014.
Enjoy Soul Food spots in Bakersfield
In honor of Black History Month, here are some of the go-to spots for soul food in Bakersfield.
TITTL SHOWCASE: Buck Owens' Crystal Palace
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Buck Owens' Crystal Palace was one of Bakersfield’s best tourist attractions. And after reopening, it has become a really hot ticket, Pete Tittl noted after his visit in September. The steakhouse/nightclub was forced to close in March 2020, and in early 2022 reopened three nights...
TITTL SHOWCASE: G's Smoked Texas BBQ
Barbecue lovers are willing to go the extra mile for some good food. That was definitely the case with G's Smoked Texas BBQ, which got its start 6 miles outside of town at the intersection of Highways 58 and 43 inside a Chevron station. Luckily for those in Bakersfield, the...
Happy Hour hot spots in Bakersfield
Hungry Hunter Steakhouse is known as one of the top steakhouses in Bakersfield. So, in that sense, their happy hour makes it a best-kept secret when it comes to deals and duration.
Number of American white pelicans overwintering at Isabella Lake has multiplied
Five days a week Kern River Valley resident Eva Hollmann is out on the surface of Isabella Lake, windsurfing when the wind is right, but often rowing the wherry she built with her own hands for exercise, litter retrieval and bird watching. What has been impossible to miss for the...
Celebrating 60 years together, Bakersfield couple built family, academic careers in Kern
Lee and Junie Webb have contributed much to their country, their community and their family, but it's impossible to decide which individual in this husband-and-wife team is most impressive. The longtime Bakersfield residents celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday — and they took some time to sit down with...
So you wanna brunch? Here are some go-to spots in Bakersfield
When it comes to brunch spots in Bakersfield, Mimosa Cafe appears to be the new kid on the block. However, the restaurant that opened at 2900 Calloway Drive in late October has quickly become a popular place for brunch, as well as breakfast and lunch.
Love at first byte: These two Bakersfield couples remain together after meeting online
Karina Castro of Bakersfield admits to being “very picky” during her first experiences with online dating in 2018. After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree at Cal State Bakersfield, she decided it was time to be in a relationship. Many of her friends were trying online dating services, which have become very popular over the past 10 years.
TITTL SHOWCASE: Petroleum Club at Sundale
The Petroleum Club of Bakersfield located at the old Sundale Country Club spot could be the best restaurant that almost no one knows about, Tittl noted after his visit in July. The dining room is open to the public, yet members do get priority seating, discounts and other benefits. It's...
Stability returns to Bakersfield home market
Bakersfield's single-family home prices found a toehold last month, suggesting lower mortgage interest rates may have helped rebalance the market. New data shows the city's existing-home sales price median held steady in December at $370,000 as a surge in demand met a drop in supply — opposite the trend over the previous 12 months. The median for new homes edged upward to reach $435,000 despite a small dip in sales.
Attorneys ready for murder trial of Bakersfield woman accused of striking, killing siblings
Attorneys said Friday they are ready to proceed with the murder trial of a Bakersfield woman accused of driving while intoxicated and killing a brother and sister. Lisa Core, 47, was charged with two second-degree murder counts and two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in the deaths of JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 9. Core has also pleaded not guilty to driving with her license suspended or revoked for DUI and failing to show proof of insurance at the scene of the accident.
BAKERSFIELD MATTERS: St. Vincent de Paul shutters thrift store, expands homeless services
After nearly 70 years of accepting gently used goods for resale, St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in east Bakersfield, one of the city’s oldest, has closed its doors to begin a new chapter using the property at 300 Baker St. for expanded services for the area’s homeless.
Help wanted (and needed) for subs in Kern County
Significant improvement has been made since the coronavirus pandemic devastated Kern County schools’ inventory of substitute teachers. Even so, subs remain in short supply at several local school districts. Overall, there are far more candidates in the countywide pool than there were at the height of the pandemic and...
Kern County jury convicts Ridgecrest man of murder, attempted murder
A Kern County jury found a Ridgecrest man guilty of killing his neighbor and trying to murder his wife, the Kern County District Attorney's Office announced Friday. Jose Romero, 67, argued with his then-wife on Aug. 20, 2017 before going out for beers, the district attorney's office said in a news release. Romero began arguing with his wife again after returning and then attempted to shoot the woman, Estela Rodas.
Balancing public concerns with private rights, supervisors approve east Kern mining operation
Balancing economic development with environmental protection can be hard under the best circumstances, but it’s especially tricky in a mostly rural county like Kern, where money for public services remains tight, many jobs revolve around resource extraction and political convictions related to private property rights run deep. All of...
