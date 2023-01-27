Read full article on original website
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Chiefs Advance to Play Eagles in Super Bowl After Defeating Bengals
Chiefs advance to play Eagles in Super Bowl after defeating Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Mahomes has finally defeated Joe Burrow. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship game on Sunday as Mahomes edged Burrow for the first time in four career matchups. The Chiefs advance to Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12.
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Epic 4th-Down Catch to Set Up Bengals' Tying TD Vs. Chiefs
When in doubt, throw it up to Ja'Marr Chase. With Cincinnati going for it on a fourth-and-6 to begin the fourth quarter of Sunday's AFC Championship Game, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a deep shot to his star wide receiver. And despite being covered by two Kansas City Chiefs defenders,...
Candace Parker Announces She's Signing With Las Vegas Aces
Candace Parker announces signing with Las Vegas Aces originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Candace Parker is heading to the Las Vegas Aces, according to the WNBA star's Instagram. Parker, 36, played the first 13 seasons of her illustrious career with the Los Angeles Sparks, earning four All-Star nods and...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Premier League Signs Deal With NFT-Based Fantasy Soccer Game Despite Crypto Downturn
Players of fantasy soccer game Sorare will be able to purchase and use official Premier League-licensed NFTs under an exclusive multi-year agreement. Values of NFTs have plummeted amid a downturn in crypto prices, exacerbated in recent months by the bankruptcy of major exchange FTX. Sorare has seen a shift in...
Jalen Hurts Arrives in Snazzy Fit Before Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game
Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media.
A Look Back at Previous Super Bowls in Arizona
A look back at previous Super Bowls in Arizona originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. American football’s biggest game is headed back to the desert. Arizona, more specifically Glendale, a city nine miles northwest of downtown Phoenix, is the host location of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
Where Jalen Hurts ranks among youngest QBs to start in a Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts entered the NFL as a backup to Carson Wentz. Just a few years later, he's set to start in a Super Bowl. Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles continued their magical season with a 31-7 rout of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The victory clinched Philadelphia's second Super Bowl berth in six seasons.
Ex-Laker Robert Horry Escorted by Police From Youth Basketball Game
Former Laker star, Robert Horry, was escorted out of a youth basketball game Friday night. Video showed Horry sitting in the bleachers at St. Francis High School, alongside other spectators and shouting at referees. The game was between Harvard Westlake and St. Francis High School. The video, shot by fans...
Injured Brock Purdy Returns to NFC Championship After Josh Johnson Hurt
Injured Purdy returns to NFC title game after Johnson hurt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Brock Purdy returned to NFC Championship Game in the third quarter despite sustaining a right elbow injury in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Purdy was pressed...
DeVonta Smith Appears to Drop Key One-Handed Catch in 49ers-Eagles
Eagles' Smith appears to drop imperative one-handed grab originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It didn’t take long for controversy to strike in the NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. On fourth-and-3 from the 49ers’ 35-yard line, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts fired a deep pass down...
Report: Dolphins Not Expected to Pursue Tom Brady in Free Agency
Latest Tom Brady report directly impacts Patriots in AFC East originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Miami Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady is a thing of the past, it appears. The Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady in 2023 free agency if he decides to return for a...
Drake Places $1.1 million Bet on Chiefs Over Bengals in AFC Title Game
Drake places $1.1 million bet on Chiefs over Bengals in AFC title game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As if an ankle injury wasn’t bad enough, Patrick Mahomes now needs to overcome the “Drake Curse” against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Drake took to Instagram late...
USMNT Announces Starting Lineup for Friendly Vs. Colombia
USMNT announces starting lineup for friendly vs. Colombia originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The second starting lineup of 2023 is here for the United States men's national team. Fresh off a 2-1 loss to Serbia on Wednesday, interim manager Anthony Hudson is rotating the starting XI for Saturday's friendly...
NFL Playoffs: Championship Sunday Live Updates
The cast for Super Bowl LVII is set. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup chock full of intrigue and history. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce -- both marquee players for their respective teams...
