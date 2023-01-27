ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Woman fatally struck by car near Palomar Trolley Station in Chula Vista

By De'Anthony Taylor
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally struck by a car near the Palomar Trolley Station in San Diego's Chula Vista neighborhood Thursday evening.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department, officers received a call around 6:43 p.m. about a crash near the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and Palomar Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a woman was hit by a car and was thrown to the eastbound lane of Palomar near the trolley tracks.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and police say the driver who hit her stayed at the scene.

