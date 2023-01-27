KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Rocket at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi guys, my name is Rocket! I’m a super sweet guy here at the shelter! I came in as a stray so nothing about my past is known. During my stay here staff have found out that I’m a super good cuddler. I would make the perfect lap dog for anyone! I get along great with other dogs, but cats kinda scare me. If you’re interested in me, please stop by the shelter!

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO