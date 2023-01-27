ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 30, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 30, 2023:. A chance of rain, mainly before 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. A slight chance...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Garden Grove partners with Fountain Valley, Westminster to open navigation center in Garden Grove

In an effort to address homelessness in the Central Service Planning Area, established by the County of Orange Continuum of Care, the City of Garden Grove, in partnership with the Cities of Fountain Valley and Westminster, will open a local navigation center for emergency shelter rehabilitation and operations to serve individuals experiencing homelessness. The Central Cities Navigation Center, anticipated to open this fall, will be located at 13871 West Street in Garden Grove.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Garden Grove launches online survey of key city services

Garden Grove residents are encouraged to take the City of Garden Grove’s community survey to provide input on key city services, such as public safety, homelessness, and affordable housing. The online survey is available now until Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at https://surveys.zencity.io/garden-grove/Ynb18H/?s=sd or by clickable digital ads on social media feeds.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Camino Real Playhouse President Announces Anticipated Switch to Another Building

True to the old theater saying, the show must go on in San Juan Capistrano. Camino Real Playhouse President Leslie Eisner recently announced the community theater will eventually move to a new location. The move is expected to happen because of plans to turn the Playhouse’s current location on El Camino Real into a parking garage and office/retail space.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Motorcyclist killed in Long Beach collision

On Jan. 27, 2023, at approximately 6:57 p.m., officers responded to a reported injury traffic collision near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Ellis Street, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a motorcyclist who had sustained significant injuries to his lower body...
LONG BEACH, CA
Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department

A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club celebrates the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit

President Carmelita Tiongson welcomed members to the Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club’s first meeting of the New Year on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at the Cerritos Senior Center. After Larry Anduha led the Pledge of Allegiance, members joined in singing Hawaii Pono’I led by Ann Kho and accompanied by Pete Kahele and Frank Yoshii with their ukuleles. Carmelita introduced Ann as her Co-President for 2023.
CERRITOS, CA
Cypress seeks bands for this summer’s Concerts on the Green

Calling all local rockstars! Cypress Recreation and Community Services is looking for bands to headline the 2023 Summer Concerts on the Green!. If you are part of a local band, submit your application to showcase your talents! Applications will be accepted through February 10. If your band is interested in performing during our concert series please submit a proposal by the deadline. Proposals will only be accepted electronically.
CYPRESS, CA
Seven day local weather forecast for January 29 through February 04

Seven day local weather forecast for January 29 through February 04. Details for seven day local weather forecast for January 29 through February 04. Sunday: A chance of showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Over 30K rainbow Fentanyl pills seized by the Costa Mesa Police Dept.

On Tuesday night, Jan. 24, a Costa Mesa police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a vehicle code violation but the driver refused to yield and subsequently led officers on a slow-speed pursuit through the east side of Costa Mesa. During the pursuit, three bags of narcotics were tossed...
COSTA MESA, CA
City Of MV Updates

City Council members on Tuesday began pre-budget discussions; recognized an outstanding Mission Viejo Nadadores diver; and received information about plans for the Oso Creek Water Treatment Plant and Mission Hospital. The meeting kicked off the pre-budget discussion for fiscal years 2023-2025. The City adopted a balanced budget for FY 22/23...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
Assemblyman Tri Ta (CA-70) leading efforts to lower natural gas bills

On January 12, 2023, Assemblymembers Tri Ta, Laurie Davies and Phillip Chen authored a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission asking them to investigate the recent spike in the cost of natural gas and to call on the CPUC to advance the biannual California Climate Credit on consumer gas bills. The CPUC has now placed the Climate Credit issue on their agenda for the February 2 meeting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Former NOCCCD Trustee Otto J. Lacayo Passes Away

On January 24, 2023, the North Orange County Community College District (NOCCCD) Board of Trustees adjourned the Board meeting in honor of former Trustee Otto J. Lacayo who passed away last week. Mr. Lacayo served as a NOCCCD Trustee from 1985 until 2005. He was instrumental in helping to pass...
CYPRESS, CA

