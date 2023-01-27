Read full article on original website
Best January since 2013? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a key week with a familiar cocktail of price spikes mixed with fear that the bear market will return. After sealing its highest weekly close in almost six months, BTC/USD remains over 40% up year-to-date, with the monthly close just 48 hours away — can the gains hold?
Aussie regulator flagged concerns about FTX months before collapse: Report
Australia’s financial regulator reportedly raised concerns over FTX’s local Australian subsidiary as long as eight months before the exchange met its untimely end in November. According to documents obtained by Guardian Australia, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) was concerned about the way that FTX Australia was...
Binance blocks some accounts amid Bitzlato case: ‘Funds are safe’
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has been silently shutting down multiple accounts on the platform in relation to the Bitzlato investigation. On Jan. 18, a group of Russian-speaking Binance clients complained about blocked accounts and not being able to withdraw their funds from the exchange. The affected users created a Telegram group chat to report the issues, stating that the accounts were blocked without a warning.
Philippines securities regulator seeks more authority to police the crypto industry
The Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seeks to bring cryptocurrencies under its scope and beef up its authority over the local cryptocurrency industry under new draft rules. According to a Jan. 25 report in a local media outlet, the securities regulator put forward for public comment draft rules relating...
Core Scientific files motion to sell over $6M in Bitmain coupons
Bankrupt Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm, Core Scientific, filed an emergency motion on Jan. 25, seeking to sell Bitmain coupons worth $6.6 million, according to court records. As per the filing, some conditions applied to the coupons make them useless for Core Scientific’s business. Specifically, the coupons can “only be used to pay 30% of any new order of S19 Miners from Bitmain, and cannot be exchanged with Bitmain for cash.”
Sam Bankman-Fried seeks to access FTX funds
Sam Bankman-Fried’s legal team is seeking to remove a bail condition that prevented him from accessing FTX funds, according to court filings from Jan. 28. A letter from Bankman-Fried’s lawyer, Mark Cohen, to United States District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan stated that Bankman-Fried should have access to assets held by FTX, claiming the client was not involved in previous unauthorized transactions.
Digital asset investment products see highest inflows since July 2022: Report
On Jan. 30, European cryptocurrency investment firm CoinShares published its “Digital Asset Fund Flows Report,” which revealed that digital asset investments experienced a surge in inflows last week, reaching $117 million, the highest since July 2022. CoinShares reported that the sector’s total assets under management rose to $28...
UK regulator investigates charity linked to FTX
The commission in charge of regulating registered charities in England and Wales has announced it has begun investigating Effective Ventures Foundation, an organization tied to bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. In a Jan. 30 announcement, the Charity Commission said it had launched the inquiry due to FTX being a “significant funder”...
Three launch lessons from blockchain-based freelance marketplace TopIQs
Over a decade ago, the cofounders of TopIQs were freelance internet marketers dealing with many of the frustrations that still irk freelancers today. They invested significant time pitching, landing and completing projects for clients on freelance marketplaces. When it was time to get paid, they spent weeks or months chasing payments or resolving account issues and fraudulent chargebacks—only to owe a high percentage of marketplace and financial service fees in the end.
New Ripple president says her job is to continue to scale amid crypto winter
Monica Long has been named the new president of Ripple, moving up from general manager. Long joined the company in 2013 as director of communications and expanded her role last year from general manager of RippleX, the blockchain development side of the business, to general manager of the company as a whole, adding RippleNet, the company’s financial network, to her purview.
Crypto Biz: A peek into BlockFi’s secret financials (it’s not pretty)
Crypto lender BlockFi has had a highly tumultuous 12 months. After getting caught up in the Terra fiasco, which resulted in one of the most prolific asset death spirals of all time, the company managed to avoid bankruptcy after receiving a $400 million lifeline in July 2022. The problem? Its lender was FTX US, and we all know what happened next.
South Korea to deploy cryptocurrency tracking system in 2023
The Ministry of Justice in South Korea announced plans to introduce a crypto-tracking system to counter money laundering initiatives and recover funds linked to criminal activities. The “Virtual Currency Tracking System” will be used to monitor transaction history, extract information related to transactions and check the source of funds before...
Bitcoin stays out of fear for 11 straight days as price tips near 24K
Bitcoin (BTC) has just clocked its 11th consecutive day outside the “Fear” zone in the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, cementing its longest streak out of fear since last March. This comes as Bitcoin hit $23,955 at 8:10 pm UTC time on Jan. 29, its highest level of...
FTX creditors list, BlockFi $1.2B exposure and new Celsius token: Hodler’s Digest, Jan. 22-28
FTX creditor list shows airlines, charities and tech firms caught in collapse. The complete list of creditors owed money by the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has been released, revealing a wide range of global companies. Among the potential creditors are airlines, hotels, charities, banks, venture capital companies, media outlets and crypto companies, along with United States and international government agencies. According to another headline regarding the FTX scandal, U.S. federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried invested $400 million in the venture capital firm Modulo Capital with money from the FTX’s customers. Investigators allege that Modulo was likely built with criminal proceeds or misappropriated funds. Lawyer costs in the case are estimated to reach hundreds of millions of dollars before the firm’s bankruptcy investigation is over.
Ordinals protocol sparks debate over the place for NFTs in the Bitcoin ecosystem
The recent launch of a nonfungible token (NFT) protocol on the Bitcoin mainnet has the crypto community divided over whether it’ll be good for the Bitcoin ecosystem. The protocol, referred to as “Ordinals,” was created by software engineer Casey Rodarmor, who officially launched the program on the Bitcoin mainnet following a Jan. 21 blog post.
Opinion: 3 tips for trading Ethereum this year
Cryptocurrency is a notoriously volatile industry, regardless of what coin you’re trading. During periods of extreme volatility, it’s easy to become disheartened when trades don’t go your way. It’s also easy to become overconfident when you get lucky, falsely attributing it to your trading strategy — when, in reality, the price often rose or fell for reasons other than you assumed.
Bitcoin mining revenue jumps up 50% to $23M in one month
As Bitcoin (BTC) shows a minor bull run, the connected mining ecosystems’ year-long struggle for survival has started to pay off. In the first month of 2023, the Bitcoin mining community experienced a 50% increase in revenue through mining rewards and transaction fees. On Dec. 28, 2022, Bitcoin mining...
LTC, AVAX, APT and FTM prepare to rally as Bitcoin price targets $24K
Bitcoin (BTC) has rallied nearly 40% so far in January, which is the best start to the year since 2013. The sharp up-move has turned several on-chain signals bullish, according to on-chain analyst Cole Garner. Usually, a sharp recovery from the market lows, driven by the leader, is a sign...
CZ predicts ‘existential implications’ for anti-crypto traditional finance
As traditional institutions proactively reduce exposure to cryptocurrencies as a reaction to ecosystem collapses in 2022, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao believes this move could potentially have a negative impact on such traditional financial players. The collapse of major crypto companies, such as FTX and Terraform Labs, reduced...
Silvergate suspends dividends to preserve ‘highly liquid balance sheet’
California-based crypto bank Silvergate has suspended dividend payouts to preserve its “highly liquid balance sheet.”. In a Jan. 27 announcement, the firm stated that it is halting “the payment of dividends on its 5.375% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, in order to preserve capital.”. The...
