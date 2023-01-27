Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOMU
Missouri prepares to play LSU as the 'dog days' of February begin
COLUMBIA - Missouri hosts Louisiana State University Wednesday night as the Tigers resume SEC play following a win against then No. 12 Iowa State in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. LSU comes into the game on an eight game losing streak, but has won against Missouri the last eight times the teams have met.
KOMU
Jefferson City snaps Rock Bridge boys basketball's five-game winning streak
Jefferson City boys basketball edged out Central Missouri Activities Conference rival Rock Bridge 62-55 to snap a five-game winning streak Tuesday in Columbia. Rock Bridge (13-4, 1-1 CMAC) started the game positively, taking control early in the post as senior Kanyon Hummel scoring all of his eight points of the first quarter in the paint.
KOMU
Hickman girls basketball topples Boonville in Southern Boone Classic
Hickman girls basketball picked up its first win in the Southern Boone Classic, beating Boonville 64-32 in its Pool A game Tuesday in Ashland. The Kewpies will have to compete again in pool play at 4 p.m. Wednesday against St. Elizabeth, which picked up a victory over Boonville on Monday.
KOMU
Tolton falls to Notre Dame after slow start
Tolton girls basketball (7-12) fell to Notre Dame of St. Louis 77-46 on Monday night in Columbia. The Rebels utilized an efficient first quarter and stingy defense to hand the Trailblazers the defeat. “We came out flat,” Tolton girls basketball head coach Sam Sexauer said. “(Our) energy and intensity was...
KOMU
Fulton girls basketball takes care of business against Tolton
FULTON-The Fulton High School girls basketball team took on Tolton on Tuesday night. The game was back in forth early as Jullian Aholt gets the three to go for Trailblazers. Kier Henderson later in the first half, gets the and 1 bucket to go to give Fulton the lead back.
KOMU
Spartans' relentless pressure sinks Boonville
ASHLAND — Battle boys basketball blew out Boonville in a 65-30 win Monday on Day 1 of the Southern Boone Classic. The Spartans (12-6) have had only one practice session since Thursday’s game against Kickapoo, but that seemed to have no impact on their level of play. The win marked Battle’s sixth in a row, a streak dating back to Jan. 13.
KOMU
AG asks Missouri schools to prohibit taking students to drag shows
JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey says he wrote a letter to the Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) asking for the organization to call upon its members to prohibit taking students to drag shows. "Drag shows have no educational value and no place in our schools," he...
KOMU
MU uses to $2 million grant to avert student threats
COLUMBIA — Researchers at the University of Missouri are using a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to help identify and avert threats students or others may make on school grounds involving potential harm to themselves or others. According to a press release from the university,...
KOMU
MU looks to sell dairy farm for $4.8 million, reinvest in agriculture
A dairy farm that MU has owned since the 1950s is up for sale with a price tag of $4.8 million. The patch of land, listed as Midway Dairy Farm, is a 320-acre rectangle adjacent to MU’s Foremost Dairy Farm, located off Old Highway 40, about 10 miles northwest of downtown Columbia.
KOMU
Forecast: Another mild start to a winter month, back above freezing today
A new month is here and one that typically holds most of our snowfall. We will have to wait some time for more wintry weather. Just how warm was the month of January for the region?. Temps ran 6.9 degrees above normal. This was the 7th warmest January on record...
KOMU
Expansion of Philips Farm Road could affect Columbia drivers
COLUMBIA − Drivers will soon have to deal with some changes in south Columbia. The Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization (CATSO) technical committee met Wednesday to discuss realigning Philips Farm Road. There were two proposals, but one would have affected several nearby homes. The other would have intersected with...
KOMU
Black History Month art contest opens community voting
The seventh annual Black History Month art contest, sponsored by UScellular, is now open for voting. In January, members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia and Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson City created original artwork of influential Black figures; finalists were then chosen by Club representatives. This...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Jan. 31
Judge rules CPS violated state statute by not accepting Basye's school board candidacy. Chuck Basye's name should appear on the April ballot for the Columbia Board of Education election, a judge ruled Monday. Boone County Judge Brouck Jacobs ruled that Columbia Public Schools and its school board violated state statute...
KOMU
Trailer home near Hallsville considered a loss after Tuesday morning fire
BOONE COUNTY — Authorities shut down a northern Boone County highway Tuesday morning as the result of a trailer fire. Officials said the cause of the fire was caused by an accidental electrical malfunction. The Boone County Fire Protection District responded around 9:30 a.m. to Highway OO, just west...
KOMU
Two men sentenced for distribution of methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties
JEFFERSON CITY − Two men were charged in federal court Wednesday for their roles in distributing methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, and Bradley Hensley, 40 of Callaway County, were sentenced in separate appearances. Foley was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison without parole, and Hensley was scheduled to six years in federal prison without parole.
KOMU
Jefferson City police K-9 dies after short illness
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department was saddened to announce the passing of officer K-9 Drax Wednesday. It comes after a nearly two-month long battle with an unknown illness, the department said. "Drax fought as hard during this illness as he always had during his police-related duties, but...
KOMU
Boone County suspends Ashland recycling program
ASHLAND - The Boone County Solid Waste committee has indefinitely suspended the city of Ashland's recycling program. Residents' recycling materials are currently being tossed into the dump with trash and other solid waste, according to a Facebook post by the city. The city announced the county removed its sole recycling...
KOMU
George Washington Carver School to convert into senior apartment complex
FULTON — George Washington Carver School is set to begin renovations to become a new senior living apartment complex for Fulton residents. The Missouri Housing Development Commission recently granted approval for the Carver School Apartments. According to the Kingdom of Callaway Historical Society, Carver School Apartments will feature 33...
KOMU
CPS superintendent apologizes for frustration surrounding drag show
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood issued an apology to parents and the community Wednesday, after some parents were upset that their child saw a drag performance at a city-sponsored diversity event two weeks ago. "For some, the city’s event demonstrated the importance of inclusion," Yearwood wrote in...
KOMU
Judge orders county clerk to add Chuck Basye to Columbia school board election ballot
COLUMBIA – Former Missouri representative Chuck Basye will appear on Columbia's April school board election ballot. In a two-page order filed Tuesday, Boone County Judge Brouck Jacobs directed County Clerk Brianna Lennon to add Basye's name to the list of candidates for school board. It comes after Judge Jacobs...
