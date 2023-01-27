ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Missouri prepares to play LSU as the 'dog days' of February begin

COLUMBIA - Missouri hosts Louisiana State University Wednesday night as the Tigers resume SEC play following a win against then No. 12 Iowa State in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. LSU comes into the game on an eight game losing streak, but has won against Missouri the last eight times the teams have met.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Jefferson City snaps Rock Bridge boys basketball's five-game winning streak

Jefferson City boys basketball edged out Central Missouri Activities Conference rival Rock Bridge 62-55 to snap a five-game winning streak Tuesday in Columbia. Rock Bridge (13-4, 1-1 CMAC) started the game positively, taking control early in the post as senior Kanyon Hummel scoring all of his eight points of the first quarter in the paint.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Tolton falls to Notre Dame after slow start

Tolton girls basketball (7-12) fell to Notre Dame of St. Louis 77-46 on Monday night in Columbia. The Rebels utilized an efficient first quarter and stingy defense to hand the Trailblazers the defeat. “We came out flat,” Tolton girls basketball head coach Sam Sexauer said. “(Our) energy and intensity was...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Fulton girls basketball takes care of business against Tolton

FULTON-The Fulton High School girls basketball team took on Tolton on Tuesday night. The game was back in forth early as Jullian Aholt gets the three to go for Trailblazers. Kier Henderson later in the first half, gets the and 1 bucket to go to give Fulton the lead back.
FULTON, MO
KOMU

Spartans' relentless pressure sinks Boonville

ASHLAND — Battle boys basketball blew out Boonville in a 65-30 win Monday on Day 1 of the Southern Boone Classic. The Spartans (12-6) have had only one practice session since Thursday’s game against Kickapoo, but that seemed to have no impact on their level of play. The win marked Battle’s sixth in a row, a streak dating back to Jan. 13.
BOONVILLE, MO
KOMU

AG asks Missouri schools to prohibit taking students to drag shows

JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey says he wrote a letter to the Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) asking for the organization to call upon its members to prohibit taking students to drag shows. "Drag shows have no educational value and no place in our schools," he...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

MU uses to $2 million grant to avert student threats

COLUMBIA — Researchers at the University of Missouri are using a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to help identify and avert threats students or others may make on school grounds involving potential harm to themselves or others. According to a press release from the university,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Expansion of Philips Farm Road could affect Columbia drivers

COLUMBIA − Drivers will soon have to deal with some changes in south Columbia. The Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization (CATSO) technical committee met Wednesday to discuss realigning Philips Farm Road. There were two proposals, but one would have affected several nearby homes. The other would have intersected with...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Black History Month art contest opens community voting

The seventh annual Black History Month art contest, sponsored by UScellular, is now open for voting. In January, members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia and Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson City created original artwork of influential Black figures; finalists were then chosen by Club representatives. This...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Jan. 31

Judge rules CPS violated state statute by not accepting Basye's school board candidacy. Chuck Basye's name should appear on the April ballot for the Columbia Board of Education election, a judge ruled Monday. Boone County Judge Brouck Jacobs ruled that Columbia Public Schools and its school board violated state statute...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Two men sentenced for distribution of methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties

JEFFERSON CITY − Two men were charged in federal court Wednesday for their roles in distributing methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, and Bradley Hensley, 40 of Callaway County, were sentenced in separate appearances. Foley was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison without parole, and Hensley was scheduled to six years in federal prison without parole.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Jefferson City police K-9 dies after short illness

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department was saddened to announce the passing of officer K-9 Drax Wednesday. It comes after a nearly two-month long battle with an unknown illness, the department said. "Drax fought as hard during this illness as he always had during his police-related duties, but...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Boone County suspends Ashland recycling program

ASHLAND - The Boone County Solid Waste committee has indefinitely suspended the city of Ashland's recycling program. Residents' recycling materials are currently being tossed into the dump with trash and other solid waste, according to a Facebook post by the city. The city announced the county removed its sole recycling...
ASHLAND, MO
KOMU

George Washington Carver School to convert into senior apartment complex

FULTON — George Washington Carver School is set to begin renovations to become a new senior living apartment complex for Fulton residents. The Missouri Housing Development Commission recently granted approval for the Carver School Apartments. According to the Kingdom of Callaway Historical Society, Carver School Apartments will feature 33...
FULTON, MO
KOMU

CPS superintendent apologizes for frustration surrounding drag show

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood issued an apology to parents and the community Wednesday, after some parents were upset that their child saw a drag performance at a city-sponsored diversity event two weeks ago. "For some, the city’s event demonstrated the importance of inclusion," Yearwood wrote in...
COLUMBIA, MO

