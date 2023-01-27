Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Icy showers
As Marc Milrod‘s photo shows, we had clouds to the east this evening, while the sky was mostly clear to the west. Right now, though, icy showers are moving through (as in graupel/hail/sleet/”chunky rain”). The forecast didn’t call for a wintry mix, but it does suggest tonight’s low might dip below freezing.
q13fox.com
Tonight's forecast: Feeling like the teens due to the winds
SEATTLE - Winter is making its presence known! Temperatures are rapidly dropping tonight. Expect temperatures to be about 10 degrees colder tomorrow morning (compared to this morning). On top of that, the winds are going to increase - making it feel even colder! Here is a look at what it'll feel like tomorrow morning:
q13fox.com
Get ready for colder air in Puget Sound this weekend
SEATTLE - Friday marks the 10th day in a row of below-average highs. The airport hit 48, just one degree shy of the norm for this time of year. Clouds continue through the overnight hours with a chance for a few showers to pop up. Lows sit near 40 for most folks south of Seattle with cooler lows to the north.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Rain/Snow expected this Tuesday in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, December 16, 2022—Much cooler weather expected in Snohomish County this weekend through Thursday with temperatures fluctuating between a low of 27°F on Monday night to a high of 50°F on Saturday according to the National Weather Service. A 30% chance of rain/snow is expected Tuesday evening that is expected to last until Wednesday afternoon.
Frigid, but sunny start to the workweek in Puget Sound
It will be a frigid, but sunny start to the workweek in Puget Sound with highs only in the 30s. The National Weather Service in Seattle reports the overnight low will be around 26 degrees in Seattle. A wind chill advisory remains in effect for the South Washington Cascades until...
myedmondsnews.com
Planting Edmonds: Wonders of a winter garden
Planting Edmonds is a monthly column written by and for local gardeners. Recently, on a rare dry and sunny January day, I ventured out to my garden to see what was going on. I didn’t expect much – it’s January after all! – but I needed the fresh air. I was surprised and delighted to see many of the garden plants starting to grow; and some were even blooming.
The big chill, maybe snow, coming to Puget Sound this weekend
Meteorologists say to expect a big chill moving into the Puget Sound region this weekend and maybe even a little snow. “We’re gonna have a big change in our weather pattern, after having a relatively mild and dry January in comparison to what we had in the latter part of last year,” said KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner. “So back to winter; it’s not over yet.”
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds scenic: Winter Olympics
The snow-covered Olympic Mountains provide a backdrop for the Edmonds-Kingston ferry on a chilly Sunday. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and last names — as well as city...
whatcom-news.com
Windstorm is expected to precede a cold snap lasting into next week
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office expect temperatures to drop across several days and a windstorm will start it off. [A] Cool air mass moving into Western Washington behind the trough with Fraser [Valley] outflow winds over the Northwest Interior. Dry and cool Sunday and Monday with upper level ridge offshore. Warming trend by mid week as ridge weakens.
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Senior terrier – January 29, 2023 5:46 pm
While walking on the greenbelt trails east of Pathfinder K-8 we found this elderly male terrier walking up the trail alone. We were close to Puget Way SW and Alaska street by West Marginal. The dog is wearing a gray sweater, leash harness (no leash) and a rabies tag on a Seattle Kraken collar. He is gentle and friendly. Please call Heather at 2066790984.
Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years
SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
KOMO News
See photos of Nike moving out of downtown Seattle store
SEATTLE — Crews cleared items out of the Nike store in Seattle on Friday after the downtown staple closed a week ago. The closure of the Nike store, which opened at 1500 6th Avenue in 1996, brought nostalgia to many Puget Sounders who shopped there and walked by the large building over the past few decades.
Permit Submitted for Fourth Piroshky Piroshky Bakery Location
30+ year bakery known for their Russian-inspired baked goods will soon open in the Washington State Convention Center.
G.H. Pasta to Replace Best of Hands Barrelhouse
Fresh-made pasta eatery is from General Harvest Restaurants.
myedmondsnews.com
Author Hank Landau to speak in Edmonds Feb. 9 about cross-America kayaking journey
Hank Landau — author of The Misadventures of a Cross-America Kayaker, will reflect on his seven-year, 4,700-mile kayaking journey — and the lessons he learned along the way — in a talk at the Edmonds Waterfront Center at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. The Misadventures of a...
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Closes Four Drydocks at Puget Sound Shipyard Over Quake Risk
The U.S. Navy is temporarily idling four submarine repair drydocks in Washington due to earthquake risk, the service announced Sunday. The Navy recently commissioned a seismic assessment for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as part of its long-term Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. The objective was to assess any risks associated with the occurrence of an earthquake while a nuclear sub is undergoing maintenance in one of the docks. The Navy did not go into details on the outcome of the assessment, but three drydocks at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton and one drydock at the Trident Refit Facility in Bangor will be kept empty until the conclusion of further investigations.
myedmondsnews.com
Looking Back: Memories of the Great Depression and World War II
When the U.S. stock market collapsed on what is known as Black Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1929, it ushered in almost 10 years of the most severe and long-lasting depression ever experienced by the industrialized world, and as one bank after another closed its doors, our government found it necessary to make fundamental changes in economic institutions.
q13fox.com
Intersection where young woman was hit and killed by SPD, was due for upgrades
The intersection where a student from India was hit and killed by police on Monday night, is part of a long envisioned walking and cycling corridor. The Thomas Street Redefined Project has been in the works since 2013 but Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell cut more than $2 million from it last year.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Dining — Epulo Bistro
The Edmonds restaurant scene now rivals downtown Seattle and nearby neighborhoods. In this inaugural episode of our Edmonds Dining video series, we feature Epulo Bistro, serving Edmonds since 2010. If your restaurant is interested in being profiled as part of this series, email Peter Harvey of Reefcombers Studio at peter@reefcombers.com.
KING-5
HGTV twin sister real estate duo speaking at Tacoma Home and Garden Show
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Home and Garden Show kicked off on Thursday and it will run through Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Tacoma Dome. It's the 40th year for the event which features more than 500 vendors from across the Pacific Northwest and several local nurseries selling plants.
