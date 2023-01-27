ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Icy showers

As Marc Milrod‘s photo shows, we had clouds to the east this evening, while the sky was mostly clear to the west. Right now, though, icy showers are moving through (as in graupel/hail/sleet/”chunky rain”). The forecast didn’t call for a wintry mix, but it does suggest tonight’s low might dip below freezing.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tonight's forecast: Feeling like the teens due to the winds

SEATTLE - Winter is making its presence known! Temperatures are rapidly dropping tonight. Expect temperatures to be about 10 degrees colder tomorrow morning (compared to this morning). On top of that, the winds are going to increase - making it feel even colder! Here is a look at what it'll feel like tomorrow morning:
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Get ready for colder air in Puget Sound this weekend

SEATTLE - Friday marks the 10th day in a row of below-average highs. The airport hit 48, just one degree shy of the norm for this time of year. Clouds continue through the overnight hours with a chance for a few showers to pop up. Lows sit near 40 for most folks south of Seattle with cooler lows to the north.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Rain/Snow expected this Tuesday in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, December 16, 2022—Much cooler weather expected in Snohomish County this weekend through Thursday with temperatures fluctuating between a low of 27°F on Monday night to a high of 50°F on Saturday according to the National Weather Service. A 30% chance of rain/snow is expected Tuesday evening that is expected to last until Wednesday afternoon.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Frigid, but sunny start to the workweek in Puget Sound

It will be a frigid, but sunny start to the workweek in Puget Sound with highs only in the 30s. The National Weather Service in Seattle reports the overnight low will be around 26 degrees in Seattle. A wind chill advisory remains in effect for the South Washington Cascades until...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Planting Edmonds: Wonders of a winter garden

Planting Edmonds is a monthly column written by and for local gardeners. Recently, on a rare dry and sunny January day, I ventured out to my garden to see what was going on. I didn’t expect much – it’s January after all! – but I needed the fresh air. I was surprised and delighted to see many of the garden plants starting to grow; and some were even blooming.
EDMONDS, WA
MyNorthwest

The big chill, maybe snow, coming to Puget Sound this weekend

Meteorologists say to expect a big chill moving into the Puget Sound region this weekend and maybe even a little snow. “We’re gonna have a big change in our weather pattern, after having a relatively mild and dry January in comparison to what we had in the latter part of last year,” said KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner. “So back to winter; it’s not over yet.”
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds scenic: Winter Olympics

The snow-covered Olympic Mountains provide a backdrop for the Edmonds-Kingston ferry on a chilly Sunday. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and last names — as well as city...
EDMONDS, WA
whatcom-news.com

Windstorm is expected to precede a cold snap lasting into next week

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office expect temperatures to drop across several days and a windstorm will start it off. [A] Cool air mass moving into Western Washington behind the trough with Fraser [Valley] outflow winds over the Northwest Interior. Dry and cool Sunday and Monday with upper level ridge offshore. Warming trend by mid week as ridge weakens.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOUND DOG: Senior terrier – January 29, 2023 5:46 pm

While walking on the greenbelt trails east of Pathfinder K-8 we found this elderly male terrier walking up the trail alone. We were close to Puget Way SW and Alaska street by West Marginal. The dog is wearing a gray sweater, leash harness (no leash) and a rabies tag on a Seattle Kraken collar. He is gentle and friendly. Please call Heather at 2066790984.
SEATTLE, WA
KREM2

Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years

SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

See photos of Nike moving out of downtown Seattle store

SEATTLE — Crews cleared items out of the Nike store in Seattle on Friday after the downtown staple closed a week ago. The closure of the Nike store, which opened at 1500 6th Avenue in 1996, brought nostalgia to many Puget Sounders who shopped there and walked by the large building over the past few decades.
SEATTLE, WA
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Closes Four Drydocks at Puget Sound Shipyard Over Quake Risk

The U.S. Navy is temporarily idling four submarine repair drydocks in Washington due to earthquake risk, the service announced Sunday. The Navy recently commissioned a seismic assessment for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as part of its long-term Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. The objective was to assess any risks associated with the occurrence of an earthquake while a nuclear sub is undergoing maintenance in one of the docks. The Navy did not go into details on the outcome of the assessment, but three drydocks at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton and one drydock at the Trident Refit Facility in Bangor will be kept empty until the conclusion of further investigations.
BREMERTON, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Looking Back: Memories of the Great Depression and World War II

When the U.S. stock market collapsed on what is known as Black Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1929, it ushered in almost 10 years of the most severe and long-lasting depression ever experienced by the industrialized world, and as one bank after another closed its doors, our government found it necessary to make fundamental changes in economic institutions.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Dining — Epulo Bistro

The Edmonds restaurant scene now rivals downtown Seattle and nearby neighborhoods. In this inaugural episode of our Edmonds Dining video series, we feature Epulo Bistro, serving Edmonds since 2010. If your restaurant is interested in being profiled as part of this series, email Peter Harvey of Reefcombers Studio at peter@reefcombers.com.
EDMONDS, WA

