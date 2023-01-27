Read full article on original website
Wlisa
3d ago
Thank you Firefighters! Again you have proved 2 legs, 4 legs. All life matters. Bless you all and stay safe. And for the owner of this cute pup, please don't feed your dog cucumbers!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to barn fire in Rowe
Crews battle three-alarm fire on Main Street in Springfield. Hampden County Sheriff discusses what’s in store for department in 2023. Hampden County Sheriff discusses what’s in store for department in 2023. Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Jan. 29. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. This week, we’re getting...
Crews put out Pinnacle Road basement fire in Monson
The Monson Fire Department was sent to 12 Pinnacle Road on Saturday for a report of a possible house fire.
NECN
Approximately 100,000 Hens Killed in Fire at Hillandale Farms in Connecticut
Approximately 100,000 hens have died after a large fire at an egg farm in Bozrah over the weekend. Firefighters were called to Hillandale Farms on Schwartz Road on Saturday. When they arrived, fire crews found a 50 foot by 600 foot operating chicken coop on fire. Crews from 16 surrounding...
25 families without a home from large building fire in Springfield
Springfield Fire is currently working on a large building fire in the city's North End.
Eyewitness News
100,000 chickens die in Bozrah egg farm fire: Salvation Army
BOZRAH, Conn. (WFSB) - Crews battled a massive 3-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah. Officials said the fire was at Hillandale Farms on Schwartz Road. Officials say a 400′x50′ chicken coop was lost, but another 13 chicken coops were saved during the fire. The Salvation Army...
Sturbridge police reminding residents of gift card schemes
The Sturbridge Police are asking for the public's help locating the victim of a scheme.
Deerfield family fears homelessness as it pleads with town for working heat, water
A few days before Christmas, Ashleigh Young woke up to no heat or hot water. The next day, her hot water was brown and “smelled awful.” And on Christmas Eve, her pipes froze, causing more problems. Since the family of four moved into their Deerfield apartment in 2021,...
NBC Connecticut
1 Transported to Hospital by LifeStar After Motorcycle Crash in Willington
One person was transported to the hospital by LifeStar after a motorcycle crash in Willington on Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were called to a motorcycle crash in the 100 block of Ruby Road around 2:45 p.m. According to fire officials, one person was taken to a Hartford-area hospital by LifeStar. Authorities...
NECN
State Police Search Reservoir in Southborough for Missing Man, 57
State and local agencies searched a reservoir on Sunday in Southborough, Massachusetts, marking the third day of their water search for a missing 57-year-old man. Jeffrey Allard, of Ware, was reportedly last seen several days ago after leaving a medical facility in Marlborough, according to Massachusetts State Police. Sunday's search...
whdh.com
State police conduct water search for missing Ware man
SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit searched the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough for a missing man on Sunday. The search did not result in locating the man, Jeffrey Allard, 57, or any evidence related to his disappearance. Sunday’s mission was...
Multiple Greenhouses On Fire At Hartman's Herb Farm In Barre: DEVELOPING
Barre firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze at Hartman's Herb Farm Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, reports said. Radio traffic reported three greenhouses were ablaze at the popular wedding destination and bed and breakfast location just after 2 p.m. Multiple crews were on the scene. Check back for updates on this...
NECN
Woman Fights Back After Man Attempts to Steal Her Purse in Conn. Grocery Store Parking Lot
A woman fought back after a man attempted to steal her purse while she was in the parking lot of a grocery store in Wallingford on Saturday. Officers were called to Stop & Shop on North Colony Road around 1 p.m. after getting a report of an attempted purse snatching.
Price Rite Marketplace of Worcester employees recognized for lifesaving heroics
Correction: An earlier version of this story had an incorrect address for the Price Rite Marketplace. WORCESTER — Four employees at Price Rite Marketplace on Southbridge Street were recognized by the company for performing lifesaving acts while on the job. ...
NECN
Man, 54, Injured in Worcester Shooting
A man was shot Saturday night in Worcester, Massachusetts, police announced. Worcester police said officers were called around 9:35 p.m. to a Merrifield Street address for a report of a gunshot victim. Responding officers found a 54-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with...
Local shoppers react to deadly shooting at Holyoke Mall
Business as usual Sunday morning at the Holyoke Mall with extra security details from Holyoke Police.
State Police search Quaboag River in Palmer
Several State Police cruisers and a helicopter were called to Palmer on North Main Street Thursday afternoon.
MassLive.com
Single family residence in Athol sells for $300,000
Filomena Teixeira and Evaristo Teixeira bought the property at 54 Central Street, Athol, from Christopher J Balg and Britney R Balg on Jan. 13, 2023. The $300,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $288. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 5,008-square-foot lot.
Eyewitness News
6-year-old taken by Lifestar to CT Children’s Hospital after 15 foot fall from ski lift
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 6-year-old has been taken by Lifestar to Connecticut Children’s Hospital after officials say the child fell possibly 15 feet from a ski lift at Ski Sundown. State Police confirm the New Hartford Fire Department and Ambulance responded to the bunny hill at Ski...
Fire put out on Dunn Street in Chicopee
Crews worked to put out a fire on Dunn Street in Chicopee Friday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Community coming together for Chicopee family after deadly fire
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A community is coming together to help a Chicopee family in need after losing their five-year-old boy and their home in a fire on Christmas eve. On a day that’s supposed to be filled with joy, one family lost everything. On Christmas eve, their house in Chicopee went up in flames and five-year-old Steven Windolowski Jr. died from his injuries. Two locals heard this story and knew they wanted to step in and help.
Comments / 2