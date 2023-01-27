CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A community is coming together to help a Chicopee family in need after losing their five-year-old boy and their home in a fire on Christmas eve. On a day that’s supposed to be filled with joy, one family lost everything. On Christmas eve, their house in Chicopee went up in flames and five-year-old Steven Windolowski Jr. died from his injuries. Two locals heard this story and knew they wanted to step in and help.

