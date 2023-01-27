Read full article on original website
Ian Jackson Signs with Octagon for NIL Representation
North Carolina Tar Heels 2024 five-star recruit Ian Jackson has signed with Octagon for NIL representation. With him still over a year away from playing in Chapel Hill, the NIL deals will start rolling in rather quickly for the “one and done” prospect. Top recruits like the shooting guard often sign deals with companies to negotiate and handle their potential NIL deals. Now that he is committed, and to a Blue Blood program at that, deals will likely roll in much faster for the five-star shooting guard. Capitalizing on NIL deals ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft is key for top recruits.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Basketball Coach Fired After Tirade
An ugly scene played out in college basketball when a women's college basketball coach went on a tirade attacking the players on the team. Shared on Twitter, the head coach for the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor's D3 women's basketball team, Mark Morefield, went on a tirade yelling at the players with numerous profanities and proceeding to call the team "a bunch of frauds".
Michele Tafoya Questions Former Sideline Reporter's Gruesome Admission
Former NFL reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. In the book, she opens up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while ...
MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule
A new uniform rule in MLB had fans and others up in arms on Friday. MLB instituted a rule where teams now hold just four uniform choices. In one case, one team had to discard a signature uniform of theirs. The Seattle Mariners removed their recognizable grey road uniform in favor of their navy blue. Read more... The post MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former USFL & Arizona Wildcats coach dies at 53
There was sad news out of the football world as Greg Patrick, a former USFL assistant coach and Arizona Wildcats defensive line coach passed away at the age of 53. The news was announced by the USFL, who also paid tribute to linebacker Jessie Lemonier, who recently passed away as well. pic.twitter.com/EcM94AkdbI — USFL (@USFL) Read more... The post Former USFL & Arizona Wildcats coach dies at 53 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team
Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
XFL Inks Partnership Deal With Catapult Sports
Less than three weeks stand between football fans and the start of the XFL season. As kickoff nears, the league continues to lock in partnerships to push the game forward. Most recently, the league locked in a partnership with Catapult Sports, a global imprint supplying sports technology solutions for professional athletes and teams. Through this deal, the league will gain access to Catapult’s groundbreaking wearable technology, equipped with football-specific algorithms. With this technology, teams will have additional metrics to help accurately measure performance and scout players.
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major Extension
In the day of age of countless players reaching free agency in Major League Baseball, it is not often that we get to witness an elite player sign a very team-friendly contract extension to remain with their team. However, we witnessed that today with the New York Mets.
Panthers looking to make another splash coaching hire
While his three-year stint as head coach of the Denver Broncos didn’t go particularly well, Vic Fangio has long had a reputation as one of the NFL’s top defensive minds. Frank Reich, the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers, reportedly wants to add Fangio to his coaching staff.
NFL Star Dealing With Significant Head Trauma
The National Football League is filled with major hits, but this season one player seemed to suffer some of the worst hits for his long-term health. Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions this season, and he is still dealing with significant head trauma today.
Bella Mir Becomes UFC’s First NIL Ambassador
History has been made in Iowa City, Iowa. Bella Mir has inked a deal to become a brand ambassador for the UFC. By doing so, she becomes the promotion’s first ambassador in the NIL era of college athletics. “Bella was destined to become a member of the UFC family...
Nationals sign former All-Star, saves leader
Alex Colomé, once one of baseball’s best relievers, has a new team. The 2016 American League All-Star and 2017 American League saves leader with the Seattle Mariners, has signed with the Washington Nationals. Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reported the news on Twitter. Nationals have signed reliever Alex Colomé to a minor league deal with an Read more... The post Nationals sign former All-Star, saves leader appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
